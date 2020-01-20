TS Metrics - Core

Computes complexity in TypeScript / JavaScript files.

Complexity calculation

The steps of the calculation:

create an AST from the input source file

walk through each and every node of it

depending on the type of the node and the configuration associated with it create a new entry about the node. This entry contains everything necessary for further use (e.g. a textual representation for the node, complexity increment, child nodes etc.)

The returned tree can be traversed to collect the complexity information.

Please note that it is not a standard metric, but it is a close approximation of Cyclomatic complexity.

Please also note that it is possible to balance the complexity calculation for the project / team / personal taste by adjusting the relevant configuration entries.

Packages / extensions built on top of this package

CodeMetrics - A Visual Studio Code extension

codemetrics-cli - A CLI wrapper

tsmetrics-webpack-plugin - A webpack plugin

gulp-tsmetrics - A pipe for gulp

And other packages implemented by the community

Example usage:

import * as ts from 'typescript' ; import { IMetricsModel, IMetricsParseResult, MetricsParser, MetricsConfiguration } from 'tsmetrics-core' ; export class ExampleUsage { public getMetrics(filePath: string ) { var metricsForFile: IMetricsParseResult = MetricsParser.getMetrics(filePath, MetricsConfiguration, ts.ScriptTarget.ES5); this .log(metricsForFile.metrics, "" ); } private log(model: IMetricsModel, level: string ) { console .log(model.toLogString(level)); model.children.forEach( element => { this .log(element, level + " " ); }); } }

License

Licensed under MIT