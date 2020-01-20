Computes complexity in TypeScript / JavaScript files.
The steps of the calculation:
Please note that it is not a standard metric, but it is a close approximation of Cyclomatic complexity.
Please also note that it is possible to balance the complexity calculation for the project / team / personal taste by adjusting the relevant configuration entries.
Example usage:
import * as ts from 'typescript';
import { IMetricsModel, IMetricsParseResult, MetricsParser, MetricsConfiguration } from 'tsmetrics-core';
export class ExampleUsage {
public getMetrics(filePath: string) {
var metricsForFile: IMetricsParseResult = MetricsParser.getMetrics(filePath, MetricsConfiguration, ts.ScriptTarget.ES5);
this.log(metricsForFile.metrics, "");
}
private log(model: IMetricsModel, level: string) {
console.log(model.toLogString(level));
model.children.forEach(element => {
this.log(element, level + " ");
});
}
}
Licensed under MIT