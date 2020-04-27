Powerful, fast and expressive logging for Node.js
⚡ Batteries included, native V8 integration
👮️ Fully typed with TypeScript support (exact code position)
🗃 Pretty or
JSON output
⭕️ Supports circular structures
🦸 Custom pluggable loggers
💅 Object and error interpolation
🕵️ Code surrounding error position (code frame)
🤓 Stack trace through native V8 API
🏗 Works for TypeScript and JavaScript
👨👧👦 Child logger with inheritance
🙊 Mask/hide secrets and keys
🔍 Native support for request IDs (
async_hooks,
AsyncLocalStorage)
📦 CommonJS and ES Modules with tree shaking support
🧲 Optionally catch all
console logs
✍️ well documented
import { Logger } from "tslog";
const log: Logger = new Logger();
log.silly("I am a silly log.");
npm install tslog
Enable TypeScript source map support:
This feature enables
tslog to reference a correct line number in your TypeScript source code.
// tsconfig.json
{
// ...
compilerOptions: {
// ...
sourceMap: true,
// we recommend using a current ES version
target: "es2019",
},
}
import { Logger } from "tslog";
const log: Logger = new Logger({ name: "myLogger" });
log.silly("I am a silly log.");
log.trace("I am a trace log with a stack trace.");
log.debug("I am a debug log.");
log.info("I am an info log.");
log.warn("I am a warn log with a json object:", { foo: "bar" });
log.error("I am an error log.");
log.fatal(new Error("I am a pretty Error with a stacktrace."));
silly,
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal (different colors)
tab delimiters),
JSON or suppressed
silly,
trace,
debug,
info and stderr for
warn,
error,
fatal
minLevel level can be set individually per transport
tslog captures and displays the source code that lead to an error, making it easier to debug
utils.inspect method
ts-node,
ts-node-dev, as well as compiled down to JavaScript
console: Catch
console.log etc. that would otherwise be hard to find
Internally
tslog creates an object representing every available information around a particular log message, including errors, stack trace etc.
This information can become quite handy in case you want to work with this data or forward it to an external log service.
interface ILogObject {
/** Optional name of the instance this application is running on. */
instanceName?: string;
/** Optional name of the logger or empty string. */
loggerName?: string;
/* Name of the host */
hostname: string;
/** Optional unique request ID */
requestId?: string;
/** Timestamp */
date: Date;
/** Log level name (e.g. debug) */
logLevel: silly | trace | debug | info | warn | error | fatal;
/** Log level ID (e.g. 3) */
logLevelId: 0 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6;
/** Log arguments */
argumentsArray: (
| unknown
| {
/** Is this object an error? */
isError: true;
/** Name of the error*/
name: string;
/** Error message */
message: string;
/** additional Error details */
details: object;
/** native Error object */
nativeError: Error;
/** Stack trace of the error */
stack: IStackFrame[];
/** Code frame of the error */
codeFrame?: {
firstLineNumber: number;
lineNumber: number;
columnNumber: number | null;
linesBefore: string[];
relevantLine: string;
linesAfter: string[];
};
}
)[];
/** Optional Log stack trace */
stack?: {
/** Relative path based on the main folder */
filePath: string;
/** Full path */
fullFilePath: string;
/** Name of the file */
fileName: string;
/** Line number */
lineNumber: number | null;
/** Column Name */
columnNumber: number | null;
/** Called from constructor */
isConstructor: boolean | null;
/** Name of the function */
functionName: string | null;
/** Name of the class */
typeName: string | null;
/** Name of the Method */
methodName: string | null;
}[];
}
There are three ways to access this object:
import { Logger, ILogObject } from "tslog";
const log: Logger = new Logger();
const logWithTrace: ILogObject = log.trace(
"I am a trace log with a stack trace."
);
console.log(JSON.stringify(logWithTrace, null, 2));
new Logger({ type: "json" });
Resulting in the following output:
tslog is highly customizable, however, it follows convention over configuration when it comes to log levels.
Internally a log level is represented by a numeric ID.
Available log levels are:
0: silly,
1: trace,
2: debug,
3: info,
4: warn,
5: error,
6: fatal
Per default log level 0 - 3 are written to
stdout and 4 - 6 are written to
stderr.
Each log level is printed in a different color, that is customizable through the settings object.
Hint: Log level
tracebehaves a bit differently compared to all the other log levels. While it is possible to activate a stack trace for every log level, it is already activated for
traceby default. That means every
tracelog will also automatically capture and print its entire stack trace.
import { Logger } from "tslog";
const log: Logger = new Logger();
log.silly("I am a silly log.");
log.trace("I am a trace log with a stack trace.");
log.debug("I am a debug log.");
log.info("I am an info log.");
log.warn("I am a warn log with a json object:", { foo: "bar" });
log.error("I am an error log.");
log.fatal(new Error("I am a pretty Error with a stacktrace."));
Structured (aka. pretty) log level output would look like this:
Hint: Each logging method has a return type, which is a JSON representation of the log message (
ILogObject). You can use this object to access its stack trace etc. More details
Each
tslog Logger instance can create child loggers and bequeath its settings to a child.
It is also possible to overwrite every setting when creating a child.
Child loggers are a powerful feature when building a modular application and due to its inheritance make it easy to configure the entire application.
Use
getChildLogger() to create a child logger based on the current instance.
Example:
const logger: Logger = new Logger({ name: "MainLogger" });
const childLogger: Logger = logger.getChildLogger({ name: "FirstChild" });
const grandchildLogger: Logger = childLogger.getChildLogger({
name: "GrandChild",
});
By default,
Logger creates instance with stack trace's source mapping support. For some cases, it may not be needed.
LoggerWithoutCallSite returns same interface as
Logger does and only disabling call site wrapping for source map.
import { Logger, LoggerWithoutCallSite } from 'tslog';
const logger = new Logger(...);
const loggerWithoutCallSite = new LoggerWithoutCallSite(...);
Since
tslog supports tree-shaking via esm import syntax, importing
LoggerWithoutCallSite without
Logger will reduce overall bundle size.
As
tslog follows convention over configuration, it already comes with reasonable default settings.
Therefor all settings are optional. Nevertheless, they can be flexibly adapted to your own needs.
All possible settings are defined in the
ISettingsParam interface and modern IDEs will provide auto-completion accordingly.
You can use
setSettings() to adjust settings at runtime.
Hint: When changing settings at runtime this alternation would also propagate to every child loggers, as long as it has not been overwritten down the hierarchy.
type
default: "pretty"
Possible values:
"json" | "pretty" | "hidden"
You can either
pretty print logs, print them as
json or hide them all together with
hidden (e.g. when using custom transports).
Having
json as an output format is particularly useful, if you want to forward your logs directly from your
std to another log service.
Instead of parsing a pretty output, most log services prefer a JSON representation.
Hint: Printing in
jsongives you direct access to all the available information, like stack trace and code frame and so on.
new Logger({ type: "json" });
Output:
Hint: Each JSON log is printed in one line, making it easily parsable by external services.
instanceName
default: os.hostname (hidden by default)
You can provide each logger with the name of the instance, making it easy to distinguish logs from different machines. This approach works well in the serverless environment as well, allowing you to filter all logs coming from a certain instance.
Per default
instanceName is pre-filled with the
hostname of your environment, which can be overwritten.
However, this value is hidden by default in order to keep the log clean and tidy.
You can change this behavior by setting
displayInstanceName to
true.
const logger: Logger = new Logger({ displayInstanceName: true });
// Would print out the host name of your machine
const logger: Logger = new Logger({
displayInstanceName: true,
instanceName: "ABC",
});
// Would print out ABC as the name of this instance
name
default: undefined
Each logger has an optional name, that is hidden by default. You can change this behavior by setting
displayLoggerName to
true.
This setting is particularly interesting when working in a
monorepo,
giving you the possibility to provide each module/package with its own logger and being able to distinguish logs coming from different parts of your application.
new Logger({ name: "myLogger" });
Additional Setting:
setCallerAsLoggerName: false
When setting to
true
tslog will use caller name as the default name of the logger.
new Logger({ setCallerAsLoggerName: true });
minLevel
default: "silly"
Minimum log level to be captured by this logger.
Possible values are:
silly,
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal
requestId
default: undefined
❗ Keep track of all subsequent calls and promises originated from a single request (e.g. HTTP).
In a real world application a call to an API would lead to many logs produced across the entire application.
When debugging it can get quite handy to be able to group all logs based by a unique identifier
requestId.
A
requestId can either be a
string or a function.
A string is suitable when you create a child logger for each request, while a function is helpful, when you need to reuse the same logger and need to obtain a
requistId dynamically.
With Node.js 13.10, we got a new feature called AsyncLocalStorage.
It has also been backported to Node.js v12.17.0 and of course it works with Node.js >= 14.
However it is still marked as experimental.
Here is a blog post by Andrey Pechkurov describing
AsyncLocalStorage and performing a small performance comparison.
Hint: If you prefer to use a more proven (yet slower) approach, you may want to check out
cls-hooked.
Even though
tslog is generic enough and works with any of these solutions our example is based on
AsyncLocalStorage.
tslog also works with any API framework (like
Express,
Koa,
Hapi and so on), but we are going to use
Koa in this example.
Based on this example it should be rather easy to create an
Express or another middleware.
Some provides (e.g.
Heroku) already set a
X-Request-ID header, which we are going to use or fallback to a short ID generated by
nanoid.
In this example every subsequent logger is a child logger of the main logger and thus inherits all of its settings making
requestId available throughout the entire application without any further ado.
index.ts:
import * as Koa from "koa";
import { AsyncLocalStorage } from "async_hooks";
import { customAlphabet } from "nanoid";
const asyncLocalStorage: AsyncLocalStorage<{ requestId: string }> =
new AsyncLocalStorage();
const logger: Logger = new Logger({
name: "Server",
requestId: (): string => {
return asyncLocalStorage.getStore()?.requestId as string;
},
});
export { logger };
const app: Koa = new Koa();
/** START AsyncLocalStorage requestId middleware **/
koaApp.use(async (ctx: Koa.Context, next: Koa.Next) => {
// use x-request-id or fallback to a nanoid
const requestId: string =
ctx.request.headers["x-request-id"] ||
customAlphabet("1234567890abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz", 6)();
// every other Koa middleware will run within the AsyncLocalStorage context
await asyncLocalStorage.run({ requestId }, async () => {
return next();
});
});
/** END AsyncLocalStorage requestId middleware **/
other_file.ts:
import { logger } from "./index";
const childLogger = logger.getChildLogger({ name: "ChildLogger" });
childLogger.info("Log containing requestId"); // <-- will contain a requestId
exposeStack
default: false
Usually, only Errors and log level
trace logs would capture the entire stack trace.
By enabling this option every stack trace of every log message is going to be captured.
new Logger({ exposeStack: true });
Hint: When working in an IDE like WebStorm or an editor like VSCode you can click on the path leading you directly to the position in your source code.
exposeErrorCodeFrame
default: true
A nice feature of
tslog is to capture the code frame around the error caught, showing the exact location of the error.
While it comes quite handy during development, it also means that the source file (.js or .ts) needs to be loaded.
When running in production, you probably want as much performance as possible and since errors are analyzed at a later point in time,
you may want to disable this feature.
In order to keep the output clean and tidy, code frame does not follow into
node_modules.
new Logger({ exposeErrorCodeFrame: false });
Hint: By default 5 lines before and after the line with the error will be displayed. You can adjust this setting with
exposeErrorCodeFrameLinesBeforeAndAfter.
ignoreStackLevels
default: 3
Defines how many stack levels should be ignored.
tslog adds additional 3 layers to the stack and that the reason why the default is set to
3.
You can increase this number, if you want to add additional layers (e.g. a factory class or a facade).
suppressStdOutput
default: false
It is possible to connect multiple transports (external loggers) to
tslog (see below).
In this case it might be useful to suppress all output.
new Logger({ suppressStdOutput: true });
overwriteConsole
default: false
tslog is designed to be used directly through its API.
However, there might be use cases, where you want to make sure to capture all logs,
even though they might occur in a library or somebody else's code.
Or maybe you prefer or used to work with
console, like
console.log,
console.warn and so on.
In this case, you can advise
tslog to overwrite the default behavior of
console.
Hint: It is only possible to overwrite
consoleonce, so the last attempt wins. If you wish to do so, I would recommend to have a designated logger for this purpose.
new Logger({ name: "console", overwriteConsole: true });
tslog applies the following mapping:
console.log:
silly
console.trace:
trace
console.info:
info
console.warn:
warn
console.error:
error
There is no
console.fatal.
colorizePrettyLogs
default: true
By default
pretty output is colorized with ANSI escape codes. If you prefer a plain output, you can disable the colorization with this setting.
logLevelsColors
This setting allows you to overwrite the default log level colors of
tslog.
Possible styles are:
prettyInspectHighlightStyles
This setting allows you to overwrite the default colors of
tslog used for the native Node.js
utils.inspect interpolation.
More Details: Customizing util.inspect colors
delimiter
default: [ ] (space)
Set a custom pretty log delimiter.
dateTimePattern
default: "year-month-day hour:minute:second.millisecond"
Caution! Changing this pattern will affect performance (invocation of Intl.DateTimeFormat)
Change the way
tslog prints out the date.
Based on Intl.DateTimeFormat formatToParts with additional milliseconds, you can use type as a placeholder.
Available placeholders are:
day,
dayPeriod,
era,
hour,
literal,
minute,
month,
second,
millisecond,
timeZoneName,
weekday and
year.
dateTimeTimezone
default: "utc"
Define in which timezone the date should be printed in.
Possible values are
utc and IANA (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority) based timezones, e.g.
Europe/Berlin,
Europe/Moscow and so on.
Hint: If you want to use your local time zone, you can set:
dateTimeTimezone: Intl.DateTimeFormat().resolvedOptions().timeZone
Caution! Changing this pattern will affect performance (invocation of Intl.DateTimeFormat)
prefix
default: []
Prefix every log message with an array of additional attributes.
Prefixes propagate to child loggers and can help to follow a chain of promises.
In addition to
requestId, prefixes can help further distinguish different parts of a request.
Hint: A good example could be a GraphQL request, that by design could consist of multiple queries and/or mutations.
A
requestIdwould mark all the operations and prefixes can help to distinguish separate queries/mutations inside of this request.
Example:
const logger: Logger = new Logger({
name: "MainLogger",
prefix: ["main", "parent"],
});
logger.info("MainLogger message");
// Output:
// INFO [MainLogger] main parent MainLogger message
const childLogger: Logger = logger.getChildLogger({
name: "FirstChild",
prefix: ["child1"],
});
childLogger.info("child1 message");
// Output:
// INFO [FirstChild] main parent child1 child1 message
const grandchildLogger: Logger = childLogger.getChildLogger({
name: "GrandChild",
prefix: ["grandchild1"],
});
grandchildLogger.silly("grandchild1 message");
// Output:
// INFO [GrandChild] main parent child1 grandchild1 grandchild1 message
// change settings during runtime
childLogger.setSettings({ prefix: ["renamedChild1"] });
grandchildLogger.silly("grandchild1 second message");
// Output:
// INFO [GrandChild] main parent renamedChild1 grandchild1 second message
maskValuesOfKeys
default: ["password"]
One of the most common ways of a password/secrets breach is through log files.
Given the central position of
tslog as the collecting hub of all application logs, it's only natural to use it as a filter.
maskValuesOfKeys makes it possible to hide/mask all values of fields from objects passed into
tslog.
maskValuesOfKeys is case insensitive!
const secretiveLogger = new Logger({
name: "SecretiveLogger",
maskValuesOfKeys: ["test", "authorization", "password"],
});
let secretiveObject = {
Authorization: 1234567,
regularString: "I am just a regular string.",
user: {
name: "Test",
otherString: "Test123.567",
password: "swordfish",
},
};
secretiveLogger.info(secretiveObject);
// Output:
// INFO [SecretiveLogger]
// {
// Authorization: '[***]',
// regularString: 'I am just a regular string.',
// user: {
// name: "Test",
// otherString: "Test123.567",
// password: '[***]',
// }
// }
maskAnyRegEx
default: []
When
maskValuesOfKeys is just not enough, and you really want to make sure no secrets get populated, you can also use
maskAnyRegEx to mask every occurrence of a string matching a particular RegEx.
Hint: It will also mask keys if it encounters a matching pattern.
maskValuesOfKeys is case sensitive!
const verySecretiveLogger = new Logger({
name: "SecretiveLogger",
maskValuesOfKeys: ["test", "authorization", "password"],
maskAnyRegEx: ["pass.*"], // mask every string that starts with "pass"
});
let secretiveObject = {
Authorization: 1234567,
regularString: "I am just a regular string.",
user: {
name: "Test",
otherString: "pass1234.567",
password: "swordfish",
},
};
verySecretiveLogger.info(secretiveObject);
// Output:
// INFO [SecretiveLogger]
// {
// Authorization: '[***]',
// regularString: 'I am just a regular string.',
// user: {
// name: "Test",
// otherString: "[***].567",
// password: '[***]',
// }
// }
Hint: useful for API keys and other secrets (e.g. from ENVs).
maskPlaceholder
default: "[***]"
String to use for masking of secrets (s.
maskAnyRegEx &
maskValuesOfKeys)
printLogMessageInNewLine
default: false
By default
tslog uses
tab delimiters for separation of the meta information (date, log level, etc.) and the log parameters.
Since the meta information can become quite long, you may want to prefer to print the log attributes in a new line.
displayDateTime
default: true
Defines whether the date time should be displayed.
displayLogLevel
default: true
Defines whether the log level should be displayed.
displayInstanceName
default: false
Defines whether the instance name (e.g. host name) should be displayed.
displayLoggerName
default: true
Defines whether the optional logger name should be displayed.
displayRequestId
default: true
Defines whether the
requestId should be displayed, if set and available (s.
requestId).
displayFunctionName
default: true
Defines whether the class and method or function name should be displayed.
displayTypes
default: false
Defines whether type information (
typeof) of every attribute passed to
tslog should be displayed.
displayFilePath
default: hideNodeModulesOnly
Defines whether file path and line should be displayed or not. There are 3 possible settgins:
hidden
displayAll
hideNodeModulesOnly (default): This setting will hide all file paths containing
node_modules.
stdOut and
stdErr
This both settings allow you to replace the default
stdOut and
stdErr WriteStreams.
However, this would lead to a colorized output. We use this setting mostly for testing purposes.
If you want to redirect the output or directly access any logged object, we advise you to attach a transport (see below).
tslog focuses on the one thing it does well: capturing logs.
Therefore, there is no build-in file system logging, log rotation, or similar.
Per default all logs go to
stdOut and
stdErr respectively.
However, you can easily attach as many transports as you wish, enabling you to do fancy stuff like sending a message to Slack or Telegram in case of an urgent error.
When attaching a transport, you must implement every log level. All of them could be potentially handled by the same function, though.
Each transport can have its own
minLevel.
Attached transports are also inherited to child loggers.
Here is a very simple implementation used in our jest tests:
import { ILogObject, Logger } from "tslog";
const transportLogs: ILogObject[] = [];
function logToTransport(logObject: ILogObject) {
transportLogs.push(logObject);
}
const logger: Logger = new Logger();
logger.attachTransport(
{
silly: logToTransport,
debug: logToTransport,
trace: logToTransport,
info: logToTransport,
warn: logToTransport,
error: logToTransport,
fatal: logToTransport,
},
"debug"
);
Here is an example how to store all logs in a file.
import { ILogObject, Logger } from "tslog";
import { appendFileSync } from "fs";
function logToTransport(logObject: ILogObject) {
appendFileSync("logs.txt", JSON.stringify(logObject) + "\n");
}
const logger: Logger = new Logger();
logger.attachTransport(
{
silly: logToTransport,
debug: logToTransport,
trace: logToTransport,
info: logToTransport,
warn: logToTransport,
error: logToTransport,
fatal: logToTransport,
},
"debug"
);
logger.debug("I am a debug log.");
logger.info("I am an info log.");
logger.warn("I am a warn log with a json object:", { foo: "bar" });
Result:
logs.txt
{"loggerName":"","date":"2020-04-27T15:24:04.334Z","logLevel":"debug","logLevelId":2,"filePath":"example/index.ts","fullFilePath":"/Users/eugene/Development/workspace/tslog/example/index.ts","fileName":"index.ts","lineNumber":56,"columnNumber":5,"isConstructor":false,"functionName":null,"typeName":"Object","methodName":null,"argumentsArray":["I am a debug log."]}
{"loggerName":"","date":"2020-04-27T15:24:04.334Z","logLevel":"info","logLevelId":3,"filePath":"example/index.ts","fullFilePath":"/Users/eugene/Development/workspace/tslog/example/index.ts","fileName":"index.ts","lineNumber":57,"columnNumber":5,"isConstructor":false,"functionName":null,"typeName":"Object","methodName":null,"argumentsArray":["I am an info log."]}
Sometimes you just want to pretty print an error without having to log it, or maybe just catch its call sites, or it's stack frame? If so, this helper is for you.
prettyError exposes all the awesomeness of
tslog without the actual logging. A possible use case could be in a CLI, or other internal helper tools.
Example:
const logger: Logger = new Logger();
const err: Error = new Error("Test Error");
logger.prettyError(err);
Additional Parameters:
error - Error object
print - Print the error or return only? (default: true)
exposeErrorCodeFrame - Should the code frame be exposed? (default: true)
exposeStackTrace - Should the stack trace be exposed? (default: true)
stackOffset - Offset lines of the stack trace (default: 0)
stackLimit - Limit number of lines of the stack trace (default: Infinity)
std - Which std should the output be printed to? (default: stdErr)
If you just want to pretty print an error on a custom output (for adding a new transport for example),
you can just call
logger.printPrettyLog(myStd, myLogObject) where myStd is an instance of
IStd (e.g.
process.stdout,
process.stderr or even a custom one, see example below):
class SimpleStd implements IStd {
constructor(private _buffer: string = "") {}
write(message: string) {
this._buffer += message;
}
get buffer(): string {
return this._buffer;
}
}
const logger: Logger = new Logger();
const myStd = new SimpleStd();
const myLogObject = logger.info("Hello World");
logger.printPrettyLog(myStd, myLogObject);