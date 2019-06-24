openbase logo
tslint-stencil

by Nate Moore
1.0.1 (see all)

Contributes some helpful tslint rules for Stencil projects

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

tslint-stencil

Adds stylistic tslint rules for Stencil projects

Getting started

Add the following line to your tslint.json file to enable the default ruleset (which follows the Stencil Style Guide)

{
  "extends": ["tslint-stencil/default"]
}

Alternatively, you can extend the bare package and enable each rule on a individual basis

{
  "extends": ["tslint-stencil"],
  "rules": {
    "host-data-precedes-render": true
  }
}

Rules

ban-prefix

Ensures that a Component's tag does not use any of the given prefixes.

component-member-order

Ensures that Component members are ordered consistently

components-per-file

Allows a maximum number of Components to be placed in a single file

decorated-member-style

Requires decorated class members to follow a consistent style (singleline or multiline)

lifecycle-order

Ensures that Component lifecycle methods are ordered consistently

require-prefix

Ensures that a Component's tag begins with the given prefix(es).

Contributing

Rules in the src/ directory must be camelCased and end in Rule. More information on developing custom tslint rules can be found on the tslint site

Before adding your custom rule, be sure to write a test for it. Then, you should be able to verify that it works by running:

npm run verify

