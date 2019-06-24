Adds stylistic tslint rules for Stencil projects
Add the following line to your
tslint.json file to enable the default ruleset (which follows the Stencil Style Guide)
{
"extends": ["tslint-stencil/default"]
}
Alternatively, you can extend the bare package and enable each rule on a individual basis
{
"extends": ["tslint-stencil"],
"rules": {
"host-data-precedes-render": true
}
}
ban-prefix
Ensures that a Component's
tag does not use any of the given prefixes.
component-member-order
Ensures that Component members are ordered consistently
components-per-file
Allows a maximum number of Components to be placed in a single file
decorated-member-style
Requires decorated class members to follow a consistent style (singleline or multiline)
lifecycle-order
Ensures that Component lifecycle methods are ordered consistently
require-prefix
Ensures that a Component's
tag begins with the given prefix(es).
Rules in the
src/ directory must be camelCased and end in Rule.
More information on developing custom tslint rules can be found on the tslint site
Before adding your custom rule, be sure to write a test for it. Then, you should be able to verify that it works by running:
npm run verify