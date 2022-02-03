A TSLint rule that enforces the Rules of Hooks for React hooks.
The rule is based on an ESLint plugin for react hooks.
First, install the rule:
npm install tslint-react-hooks --save-dev
Then, enable the rule by modifying
tslint.json:
{
"extends": [
// your other plugins...
"tslint-react-hooks"
],
"rules": {
// your other rules...
"react-hooks-nesting": "error"
}
}
To use report rule violations as warnings intead of errors, set it to
"warning".
While the rule works fine out-of-the-box, it can be customized. To specify options, use the
following syntax when modifying
tslint.json:
{
"extends": [
// your other plugins...
"tslint-react-hooks"
],
"rules": {
// your other rules...
"react-hooks-nesting": {
"severity": "error", // "error", "warning", "default" or "off"
"options": {
// options go here
}
}
}
}
"detect-hooks-from-non-react-namespace" - when set to
true, violations will be also reported
hooks accessed from sources other than the
React namespace (e.g.
MyHooks.useHook will be
treated as a hook).
By default, only direct calls (e.g.
useHook) or calls from
React namespace (e.g.
React.useState) are treated as hooks.
Have an idea for an option? Create a new issue.
For some arrow functions/function expressions, the rule has no way to determine whether those are a component, a hook, both of which could contain hook calls, or a regular function that should not contain hook calls.
const withHoc = <TProps extends object>(Component: ComponentType<TProps>) => (
props: TProps,
) => {
const [state] = useState();
return <Component {...props} />;
};
The workaround in those cases is to use a named function expression:
const withHoc = <TProps extends object>(Component: ComponentType<TProps>) =>
function WrappedComponent(props: TProps) {
const [state] = useState();
return <Component {...props} />;
};
Naming the function like a component (in PascalCase) unambiguously lets the rule treat the function as a component.
There are some cases that seem hard to analyze and may result in false positives or false negatives.
In such cases, disable the rule for a specific line using the following comment:
// tslint:disable:react-hooks-nesting
useEffect(() => {});
The rule may report false positives, for example in:
function MyComponent() {
const array = [1, 2, 3];
array.forEach(value => {
React.useEffect(() => console.log(value));
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ [A hook cannot be used inside of another function]
});
}
The
useEffect hook will be called unconditionally and the call-order will be the same between
renders.
The rule only treats functions that start with use as hooks. Therefore, renaming the hook will result in avoiding the rule:
const renamedUseState = React.useState;
function MyComponent() {
const [state, setState] = renamedUseState(0);
}
Unconditional nesting, for example:
function MyComponent() {
if (true) {
const variableThatCannotBeLeaked = useContext(SomeContext);
useEffect(() => {
console.log(variableThatCannotBeLeaked);
});
}
return <div>Text</div>;
}
is treated as conditional nesting. It seems hard to verify if the condition is in fact a constant, therefore such a situation will always result in a rule violation.
In situations where such an
if statement was used to create an additional block scope, use the
block scope directly:
function MyComponent() {
{
const variableThatCannotBeLeaked = useContext(SomeContext);
useEffect(() => {
console.log(variableThatCannotBeLeaked);
});
}
return <div>Text</div>;
}
After pulling the repository, make sure to run
npm install
The source code for the rule is located in the
src directory.
For more information about the developing custom TSLint rules, take a look at TSLint's documentation.
Run
npm run test
to compile the rule and run automatic TSLint tests.
They are located in the
test directory.
The author of this rule is Grzegorz Rozdzialik.