react-a11y-accessible-headings For accessibility of your website, there should be no more than 2 H1 heading elements, HTML heading elements must be concise, used for structuring information on the page and non-empty.

react-a11y-aria-unsupported-elements For accessibility of your website, enforce that elements that do not support ARIA roles, states, and properties do not have those attributes.

react-a11y-event-has-role For accessibility of your website, elements with event handlers must have explicit role or implicit role.

react-a11y-iframes Enforce that iframe elements are not empty, have title, and are unique.

react-a11y-image-button-has-alt For accessibility of your website, enforce that inputs element with type="image" must have non-empty alt attribute.

react-a11y-img-has-alt Enforce that an img element contains the alt attribute or role='presentation' for a decorative image. All images must have alt text to convey their purpose and meaning to screen reader users. Besides, the alt attribute specifies an alternate text for an image, if the image cannot be displayed.

This rule accepts as a parameter a string array for tag names other than img to also check. For example, if you use a custom tag named 'Image' then configure the rule with: [true, ['Image']] .

react-a11y-input-elements For accessibility of your website, HTML input boxes and text areas must include default, place-holding characters.

react-a11y-meta For accessibility of your website, HTML meta elements must not have http-equiv="refresh" .

react-a11y-mouse-event-has-key-event For accessibility of your website, elements with mouseOver/mouseOut should be accompanied by onFocus/onBlur keyboard events.

react-a11y-props For accessibility of your website, enforce all aria-* attributes are valid. Elements cannot use an invalid aria-* attribute. This rule will fail if it finds an aria-* attribute that is not listed in WAI-ARIA states and properties.

react-a11y-proptypes For accessibility of your website, enforce the type of aria state and property values are correct.

react-a11y-required For accessibility of your website, enforce that required input elements have aria-required set to true.

