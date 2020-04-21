Lint rules related to React & JSX for TSLint.
tslint-react has peer dependencies on TSLint and TypeScript.
To use these lint rules with the default preset, use configuration inheritance via the
extends keyword.
Here's a sample configuration where
tslint.json lives adjacent to your
node_modules folder:
{
"extends": ["tslint:latest", "tslint-react"],
"rules": {
// override tslint-react rules here
"jsx-wrap-multiline": false
}
}
To lint your
.ts and
.tsx files you can simply run
tslint -c tslint.json 'src/**/*.{ts,tsx}'.
The built-in configuration preset you get with
"extends": "tslint-react" is semantically versioned in a manner similar to TSLint's built-in presets and the TypeScript language itself. As new rules are added to tslint-react across minor versions, stricter checks may be enabled here. Your code is not guaranteed to continue passing checks across these version bumps. If you wish to ensure that
npm upgrade or
yarn upgrade never breaks your build, declare a tilde dependency on this package (e.g.
"~1.0.0").
jsx-alignment
// Good:
const element = <div
className="foo"
tabIndex={1}
>
{children}
</div>;
// Also Good:
<Button
appearance="pretty"
disabled
label="Click Me"
size={size}
/>
jsx-ban-elements (since v3.4.0)
jsx-ban-props (since v2.3.0)
jsx-boolean-value (since v2.5.0)
["always", "never"]
always.
jsx-curly-spacing (since v1.1.0)
["always", "never"]
jsx-equals-spacing (since v3.2.0)
= token in JSX element attributes.
["always", "never"]
jsx-key (since v3.2.0)
key props in JSX element array literals and inside return statements of
Array.prototype.map callbacks.
.map(...) syntax and does not inspect computed types of expressions. As such, it may produce false positives if you use APIs that look similar to
.map().
jsx-no-bind (since v2.6.0)
jsx-no-lambda in helping you avoid excessive re-renders.
.bind function and supply
this as a parameter.
jsx-no-lambda
function syntax or ES2015 arrow syntax) inside the
render call stack works against pure component rendering. When doing an equality check between two lambdas, React will always consider them unequal values and force the component to re-render more often than necessary.
jsx-no-multiline-js
jsx-no-string-ref
ref prop of React elements is considered a legacy feature and will soon be deprecated.
Instead, use a callback.
jsx-use-translation-function (since v2.4.0)
["allow-punctuation", "allow-htmlentities"]
jsx-self-close (since v0.4.0)
// bad
<div className="foo"></div>
// good
<div className="foo" />
jsx-space-before-trailing-slash
jsx-wrap-multiline (since v2.1)
// bad
const button = <button type="submit">
Submit
</button>;
// good
const button = (
<button type="submit">
Submit
</button>
);
We track rule suggestions on Github issues -- here's a useful link to view all the current suggestions. Tickets are roughly triaged by priority (P1, P2, P3).
We're happy to accept PRs for new rules, especially those marked as Status: Accepting PRs. If submitting a PR, try to follow the same style conventions as the core TSLint project.
Quick Start (requires Node v6+, yarn v0.22+):
yarn
yarn verify
yarn lint
See the Github release history.