tslint-plugin-prettier

by prettier
2.3.0 (see all)

Runs Prettier as a TSLint rule and reports differences as individual TSLint issues

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

tslint-plugin-prettier

npm build coverage

Runs Prettier as a TSLint rule and reports differences as individual TSLint issues.

Changelog

Sample

a();;;
    ~~
;;;
~~~ [Delete `;;⏎;;;`]

var foo = ''
          ~~ [Replace `''` with `"";⏎`]

var foo= "";
       ~ [Insert `·`]

Install

# using npm
npm install --save-dev tslint-plugin-prettier prettier

# using yarn
yarn add --dev tslint-plugin-prettier prettier

(require prettier@^1.9.0)

Usage

(tslint.json)

for tslint@^5.2.0

{
  "rulesDirectory": ["tslint-plugin-prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier": true
  }
}

for tslint@^5.0.0

{
  "extends": ["tslint-plugin-prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier": true
  }
}

NOTE: To use this plugin, it'd better to also use tslint-config-prettier to disable all prettier-related rules, so as to avoid conflicts between existed rules.

Options

  • If there is no option provided, it'll try to load config file and/or .editorconfig if possible, uses Prettier's default option if not found.

    {
  "extends": ["tslint-plugin-prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier": true
  }
}

    If you don't want to load .editorconfig, disable it in the third argument.

    {
  "extends": ["tslint-plugin-prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier": [true, null, { "editorconfig": false }]
  }
}

  • If you'd like to specify which config file to use, just put its path (relative to process.cwd()) in the second argument, the following example shows how to load the config file from <cwd>/configs/.prettierrc:

    {
  "extends": ["tslint-plugin-prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier": [true, "configs/.prettierrc"]
  }
}

  • If you'd like to specify options manually, just put Prettier Options in the second argument, for example:

    {
  "extends": ["tslint-plugin-prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier": [true, { "singleQuote": true }]
  }
}

Ignoring files

  • It will respect your .prettierignore file in your project root ( process.cwd() ) but if you would like to use a different file you can provide it in the third argument, for example:

    {
  "extends": ["tslint-plugin-prettier"],
  "rules": {
    "prettier": [true, null, { "ignorePath": "otherDirectory/.prettierignore" }]
  }
}

Development

# lint
yarn run lint

# build
yarn run build

# test
yarn run test

License

MIT © Ika

