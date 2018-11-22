openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tnf

tslint-no-focused-test

by Jason Mendes
0.5.0 (see all)

Custom TSLint rule to check for focused tests -- fit, it.only, fdescribe, describe.only, context.only, test.only

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.4K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🔬 tslint-no-focused-test

This is a custom TSLint rule that checks for the following focused tests:

  • fit
  • fdescribe
  • it.only
  • describe.only
  • context.only
  • test.only

The intended use case is as a pre-commit hook or build (CI/CD) task.

📝 Install

Install the package with

npm install tslint-no-focused-test --save-dev (or yarn add tslint-no-focused-test --save-dev).

Then add the following to your tslint.json:

  "rulesDirectory": [
    "tslint-no-focused-test"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "no-focused-test": true
  }

📖 Examples

↩️ Pre-commit hook example

Install husky and lint-staged and save to development dependencies. Then configure in your package.json:

  "scripts": {
    "precommit": "lint-staged"
  },
  "lint-staged": {
    "*.ts": ["tslint -c tslint.json 'test/**/*.test.ts'"]
  }

📦 Build task example

E.g. as a step in a job for a CircleCI build:

version: 2
jobs:
  build-app:
    docker:
      - image: node:6
    steps:
      - run:
          name: lint:tests
          command: npm run lint:tests

where the "scripts" option of the package.json has

"lint:tests": "tslint -c tslint.json 'test/**/*.test.ts'"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial