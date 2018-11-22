This is a custom TSLint rule that checks for the following focused tests:
fit
fdescribe
it.only
describe.only
context.only
test.only
The intended use case is as a pre-commit hook or build (CI/CD) task.
Install the package with
npm install tslint-no-focused-test --save-dev (or
yarn add tslint-no-focused-test --save-dev).
Then add the following to your
tslint.json:
"rulesDirectory": [
"tslint-no-focused-test"
],
"rules": {
"no-focused-test": true
}
Install
husky and
lint-staged and save to development dependencies. Then
configure in your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"precommit": "lint-staged"
},
"lint-staged": {
"*.ts": ["tslint -c tslint.json 'test/**/*.test.ts'"]
}
E.g. as a step in a job for a CircleCI build:
version: 2
jobs:
build-app:
docker:
- image: node:6
steps:
- run:
name: lint:tests
command: npm run lint:tests
where the
"scripts" option of the
package.json has
"lint:tests": "tslint -c tslint.json 'test/**/*.test.ts'"