This is a custom TSLint rule that checks for the following focused tests:

fit

fdescribe

it.only

describe.only

context.only

test.only

The intended use case is as a pre-commit hook or build (CI/CD) task.

📝 Install

Install the package with

npm install tslint-no-focused-test --save-dev (or yarn add tslint-no-focused-test --save-dev ).

Then add the following to your tslint.json :

"rulesDirectory" : [ "tslint-no-focused-test" ], "rules" : { "no-focused-test" : true }

📖 Examples

↩️ Pre-commit hook example

Install husky and lint-staged and save to development dependencies. Then configure in your package.json :

"scripts" : { "precommit" : "lint-staged" }, "lint-staged" : { "*.ts" : [ "tslint -c tslint.json 'test/**/*.test.ts'" ] }

📦 Build task example

E.g. as a step in a job for a CircleCI build:

version : 2 jobs : build-app : docker : - image : node : 6 steps : - run : name : lint :tests command : npm run lint :tests

where the "scripts" option of the package.json has