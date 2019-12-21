openbase logo
tslint-no-circular-imports

by Boris Cherny
0.7.0 (see all)

TSLint plugin to detect and warn about circular imports

Readme

tslint-no-circular-imports

TSLint plugin to detect and warn about circular imports

Installation

# Using Yarn:
yarn add --dev tslint-no-circular-imports

# Or, using NPM:
npm install --save-dev tslint-no-circular-imports

Usage

Add the following to your tslint.json:

{
  "extends": ["tslint-no-circular-imports"]
}

Run TSLint:

$ tslint .
Circular import detected: foo.ts -> bar.ts -> foo.ts
Circular import detected: baz.ts -> bar.ts -> baz.ts

Note, if you wish to have circular references reported as a warning, rather than as an error, then add this to your tslint.json:

{
  "rules": {
    "no-circular-imports": { "severity": "warn" }
  }
}

Running the tests

npm test

License

MIT

