TSLint plugin to detect and warn about circular imports

Installation

yarn add --dev tslint-no-circular-imports npm install --save-dev tslint-no-circular-imports

Usage

Add the following to your tslint.json:

{ "extends" : [ "tslint-no-circular-imports" ] }

Run TSLint:

$ tslint . Circular import detected: foo.ts -> bar.ts -> foo.ts Circular import detected: baz.ts -> bar.ts -> baz.ts

Note, if you wish to have circular references reported as a warning, rather than as an error, then add this to your tslint.json:

{ "rules" : { "no-circular-imports" : { "severity" : "warn" } } }

Running the tests

npm test

License

MIT