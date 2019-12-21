TSLint plugin to detect and warn about circular imports
# Using Yarn:
yarn add --dev tslint-no-circular-imports
# Or, using NPM:
npm install --save-dev tslint-no-circular-imports
Add the following to your tslint.json:
{
"extends": ["tslint-no-circular-imports"]
}
Run TSLint:
$ tslint .
Circular import detected: foo.ts -> bar.ts -> foo.ts
Circular import detected: baz.ts -> bar.ts -> baz.ts
Note, if you wish to have circular references reported as a warning, rather than as an error, then add this to your tslint.json:
{
"rules": {
"no-circular-imports": { "severity": "warn" }
}
}
npm test
MIT