Collection of miscellaneous TSLint rules
$ npm install tslint-misc-rules --save-dev
{
"rules": {
"sort-imports": true
},
"rulesDirectory": [
"tslint-misc-rules"
]
}
Fails:
import b from "b";
import a from "a";
Passes:
import a from "a";
import b from "b";
Blocks are grouped, so this also passes:
import a from "a";
import z from "z";
testSetup();
import c from "c";
import d from "d";
Precedence is essentially
*,
{, then alpha, so:
import * as a from "a";
import { b, c } from "bc";
import d from "d";
This rule has one option,
whitespace-insensitive, that collapses all whitespace spans (including line breaks) down to one space when sorting. This provides compatibility with formatters like Prettier, which may decide to turn a single-line import into a multi-line import when it grows too long. This could otherwise introduce a lint failure. Ex:
"sort-imports": [ true, "whitespace-insensitive" ]
Fails:
import {
x,
y,
} from "xy";
import { a } from "a";
Passes:
import { a } from "a";
import {
x,
y,
} from "xy";
With configuration (required):
{
"prefer-es6-imports": [
true,
"module-name"
]
}
Fails:
import mod = require("module-name");
import mod = require("path/to/module-name");
import mod = require("../module-name");
Ensure each method in class is preceded by a newline.
Fails:
class foo {
propertyOne: any;
propertyTwo: any;
one() {
}
two() {
}
}
Passes:
class foo {
propertyOne: any;
propertyTwo: any;
one() {
}
two() {
}
}
The first method is exempt, so this also passes:
class foo {
one() {
}
two() {
}
}
Fails:
<div prop = { value }/>
<div prop= { value }/>
<div prop ={ value }/>
Passes:
<div prop={ value }/>
Fails:
<div prop={value}/>
<div prop={ value}/>
<div prop={value }/>
<div>
{value}
{ value}
{value }
</div>
Passes:
<div prop={ value }/>
<div>
{ value }
</div>
Fails:
<a className="asdf"
href="/foo"
/>
<div
className="qwer"
name="asdf"
>
text
</div>
Passes:
<a className="asdf"
href="/foo" />
<div
className="qwer"
name="asdf">
text
</div>
Fails:
<div prop={ "value" }/>
Passes:
<div prop="value"/>
With configuration (optional):
{
"react-lifecycle-order": [
true,
"componentWillMount",
"render",
"componentWillUnmount"
]
}
Fails:
class extends React.Component {
componentWillMount() {
}
componentWillUnmount() {
}
render() {
}
}
Passes:
class extends React.Component {
componentWillMount() {
}
render() {
}
componentWillUnmount() {
}
}
If configuration is not specified, React's invocation order is used.
Fails:
const maybeFoo = foo ? foo : bar;
Passes:
const maybeFoo = foo || bar;
Fails:
class foo {
bar = 42;
}
Passes:
class foo {
bar: number;
}
Due to React's Stateless Functional Components, this rule checks callsites rather than declarations.
Fails:
import FooImport from 'foo';
function FooDeclaration() { }
FooImport();
FooDeclaration();
Passes:
import fooImport from 'foo';
function fooDeclaration() { }
function SomeSFC(props) { return null; }
fooImport();
fooDeclaration();
const el = </SomeSFC>;
Fails:
class foo {
bar() {
}
foo() {
this.bar();
}
}
Passes:
class foo {
foo() {
this.bar();
}
bar() {
}
}
Fails:
const add = (x, y) => { return x + y };
const btn = <button onClick={ e => { console.log(e); } } />;
Passes:
const add = (x, y) => x + y;
const btn = <button onClick={ e => console.log(e) } />;
Fails:
const log = (x) => console.log(x);
Passes:
const log = x => console.log(x);