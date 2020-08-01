Collection of miscellaneous TSLint rules

$ npm install tslint-misc-rules --save-dev Add the path to it to your tslint.json and add some rules:

{ "rules" : { "sort-imports" : true }, "rulesDirectory" : [ "tslint-misc-rules" ] }

Rules

Fails:

import b from "b" ; import a from "a" ;

Passes:

import a from "a" ; import b from "b" ;

Blocks are grouped, so this also passes:

import a from "a" ; import z from "z" ; testSetup(); import c from "c" ; import d from "d" ;

Precedence is essentially * , { , then alpha, so:

import * as a from "a" ; import { b, c } from "bc" ; import d from "d" ;

This rule has one option, whitespace-insensitive , that collapses all whitespace spans (including line breaks) down to one space when sorting. This provides compatibility with formatters like Prettier, which may decide to turn a single-line import into a multi-line import when it grows too long. This could otherwise introduce a lint failure. Ex:

"sort-imports" : [ true , "whitespace-insensitive" ]

Fails:

import { x, y, } from "xy" ; import { a } from "a" ;

Passes:

import { a } from "a" ; import { x, y, } from "xy" ;

With configuration (required):

{ "prefer-es6-imports" : [ true , "module-name" ] }

Fails:

import mod = require ( "module-name" ); import mod = require ( "path/to/module-name" ); import mod = require ( "../module-name" );

Ensure each method in class is preceded by a newline.

Fails:

class foo { propertyOne: any ; propertyTwo: any ; one() { } two() { } }

Passes:

class foo { propertyOne: any ; propertyTwo: any ; one() { } two() { } }

The first method is exempt, so this also passes:

class foo { one() { } two() { } }

Fails:

<div prop = { value }/> <div prop= { value }/> <div prop ={ value }/>

Passes:

<div prop={ value }/>

Fails:

<div prop={value}/> <div prop={ value}/> <div prop={value }/> <div> {value} { value} {value } </div>

Passes:

<div prop={ value }/> < div > { value } </ div >

Fails:

<a className= "asdf" href= "/foo" /> < div className = "qwer" name = "asdf" > text </ div >

Passes:

<a className= "asdf" href= "/foo" /> < div className = "qwer" name = "asdf" > text </ div >

Fails:

<div prop={ "value" }/>

Passes:

<div prop= "value" />

With configuration (optional):

{ "react-lifecycle-order" : [ true , "componentWillMount" , "render" , "componentWillUnmount" ] }

Fails:

class extends React.Component { componentWillMount() { } componentWillUnmount() { } render() { } }

Passes:

class extends React.Component { componentWillMount() { } render() { } componentWillUnmount() { } }

If configuration is not specified, React's invocation order is used.

Fails:

const maybeFoo = foo ? foo : bar;

Passes:

const maybeFoo = foo || bar;

Fails:

class foo { bar = 42 ; }

Passes:

class foo { bar: number ; }

Due to React's Stateless Functional Components, this rule checks callsites rather than declarations.

Fails:

import FooImport from 'foo' ; function FooDeclaration ( ) { } FooImport(); FooDeclaration();

Passes:

import fooImport from 'foo' ; function fooDeclaration ( ) { } function SomeSFC ( props ) { return null ; } fooImport(); fooDeclaration(); const el = </ SomeSFC > ;

Fails:

class foo { bar() { } foo() { this .bar(); } }

Passes:

class foo { foo() { this .bar(); } bar() { } }

Fails:

const add = ( x, y ) => { return x + y }; const btn = <button onClick={ e => { console .log(e); } } />;

Passes:

const add = ( x, y ) => x + y; const btn = <button onClick={ e => console .log(e) } />;

Fails:

const log = ( x ) => console .log(x);

Passes: