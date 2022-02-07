openbase logo
tl

tslint-loader

by William Buchwalter
3.5.4 (see all)

tslint loader for webpack

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83.6K

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

tslint-loader

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status peerDependency Status

Tslint loader for Webpack.

⚠️ TSLint will be deprecated some time in 2019. See this issue for more details: Roadmap: TSLint → ESLint.
As such, users are also encouraged to migrate from tslint-loader to eslint-webpack-plugin

Installation

npm install tslint tslint-loader --save-dev

The package depends on Tslint 4.0+, no longer works with 3.* versions.

Usage

Apply the tslint loader as preLoader in your webpack configuration.

Webpack 4

module.exports = {
    module: {
        rules: [
            {
                test: /\.ts$/,
                enforce: 'pre',
                use: [
                    {
                        loader: 'tslint-loader',
                        options: { /* Loader options go here */ }
                    }
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
}

Webpack 3

module.exports = {
    module: {
        loaders: [
            {
                test: /\.ts$/,
                enforce: 'pre',
                loader: 'tslint-loader',
                options: { /* Loader options go here */ }
            }
        ]
    }
}

Webpack 2

module.exports = {
    module: {
        rules: [
            {
                test: /\.ts$/,
                enforce: 'pre',
                loader: 'tslint-loader',
                options: { /* Loader options go here */ }
            }
        ]
    }
}

Webpack 1

module.exports = {
    module: {
        preLoaders: [
            {
                test: /\.ts$/,
                loader: 'tslint-loader'
            }
        ]
    },

    tslint: { /* Loader options go here */ }
}

Loader options

{
    configuration: {
        rules: {
            quotemark: [true, 'double']
        }
    },
    
    // can specify a custom config file relative to current directory or with absolute path
    // 'tslint-custom.json'
    configFile: false,
    
    // tslint errors are displayed by default as warnings
    // set emitErrors to true to display them as errors
    emitErrors: false,
    
    // tslint does not interrupt the compilation by default
    // if you want any file with tslint errors to fail
    // set failOnHint to true
    failOnHint: true,
    
    // enables type checked rules like 'for-in-array'
    // uses tsconfig.json from current working directory
    typeCheck: false,
    
    // automatically fix linting errors
    fix: false,
    
    // can specify a custom tsconfig file relative to current directory or with absolute path
    // to be used with type checked rules
    tsConfigFile: 'tsconfig.json',
    
    // name of your formatter (optional)
    formatter: 'yourformatter',
    
    // path to directory containing formatter (optional)
    formattersDirectory: 'node_modules/tslint-loader/formatters/',
    
    // These options are useful if you want to save output to files
    // for your continuous integration server
    fileOutput: {
        // The directory where each file's report is saved
        dir: './foo/',
    
        // The extension to use for each report's filename. Defaults to 'txt'
        ext: 'xml',
    
        // If true, all files are removed from the report directory at the beginning of run
        clean: true,
    
        // A string to include at the top of every report file.
        // Useful for some report formats.
        header: '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>\n<checkstyle version="5.7">',
    
        // A string to include at the bottom of every report file.
        // Useful for some report formats.
        footer: '</checkstyle>'
    }
}

License

MIT

