Tslint loader for Webpack.

⚠️ TSLint will be deprecated some time in 2019. See this issue for more details: Roadmap: TSLint → ESLint.

As such, users are also encouraged to migrate from tslint-loader to eslint-webpack-plugin

Installation

npm install tslint tslint-loader --save-dev

The package depends on Tslint 4.0+, no longer works with 3.* versions.

Usage

Apply the tslint loader as preLoader in your webpack configuration.

Webpack 4

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , enforce : 'pre' , use : [ { loader : 'tslint-loader' , options : { } } ] } ] } }

Webpack 3

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , enforce : 'pre' , loader : 'tslint-loader' , options : { } } ] } }

Webpack 2

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , enforce : 'pre' , loader : 'tslint-loader' , options : { } } ] } }

Webpack 1

module .exports = { module : { preLoaders : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : 'tslint-loader' } ] }, tslint : { } }

Loader options

{ configuration : { rules : { quotemark : [ true , 'double' ] } }, configFile : false , emitErrors : false , failOnHint : true , typeCheck : false , fix : false , tsConfigFile : 'tsconfig.json' , formatter : 'yourformatter' , formattersDirectory : 'node_modules/tslint-loader/formatters/' , fileOutput : { dir : './foo/' , ext : 'xml' , clean : true , header : '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

<checkstyle version="5.7">' , footer : '</checkstyle>' } }

License

MIT