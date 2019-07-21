Custom rule for TSLint to enforce blank lines between class methods - achieves a similar thing to lines-between-class-members in ESLint
# yarn
yarn add --dev tslint-lines-between-class-members
# npm
npm install --save-dev tslint-lines-between-class-members
Update your
tslint.json config file, adding the new rules directory and the new rule
You can choose to specify the exact number of lines you want between methods, or leave it to default to just checking there is at least 1
{
"rulesDirectory": [
"node_modules/tslint-lines-between-class-members"
],
"rules": {
"lines-between-class-members": true,
}
}
At least one line:
"lines-between-class-members": true
Exactly one line:
"lines-between-class-members": [true, 1]
Exactly twenty two lines:
"lines-between-class-members": [true, 22]