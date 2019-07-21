Custom rule for TSLint to enforce blank lines between class methods - achieves a similar thing to lines-between-class-members in ESLint

Install

yarn add --dev tslint-lines-between-class-members npm install --save-dev tslint-lines-between-class-members

Configuration

Update your tslint.json config file, adding the new rules directory and the new rule

You can choose to specify the exact number of lines you want between methods, or leave it to default to just checking there is at least 1

{ "rulesDirectory" : [ "node_modules/tslint-lines-between-class-members" ], "rules" : { "lines-between-class-members" : true , } }

Config Examples

At least one line:

"lines-between-class-members" : true

Exactly one line:

"lines-between-class-members" : [ true , 1 ]

Exactly twenty two lines: