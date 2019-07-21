openbase logo
tlb

tslint-lines-between-class-members

by Heather Roberts
1.3.6 (see all)

Custom rule for TSLint to enforce blank lines between class methods - achieves a similar thing to lines-between-class-members in ESLint

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Top Feedback

1Buggy

Readme

tslint-lines-between-class-members

Custom rule for TSLint to enforce blank lines between class methods - achieves a similar thing to lines-between-class-members in ESLint

Install

# yarn
yarn add --dev tslint-lines-between-class-members

# npm
npm install --save-dev tslint-lines-between-class-members

Configuration

Update your tslint.json config file, adding the new rules directory and the new rule
You can choose to specify the exact number of lines you want between methods, or leave it to default to just checking there is at least 1

{
  "rulesDirectory": [
    "node_modules/tslint-lines-between-class-members"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "lines-between-class-members": true,
  }
}

Config Examples

At least one line:

"lines-between-class-members": true

Exactly one line:

"lines-between-class-members": [true, 1]

Exactly twenty two lines:

"lines-between-class-members": [true, 22]

9 months ago
Buggy

