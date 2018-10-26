This project is now deprecated, please see the following repositories:
It was a great experiences to work with smart guys (Mircrosoft and other guys), but today I have no time to work on this project. See discussion at https://github.com/angelozerr/tslint-language-service/issues/88#issuecomment-430142603
TypeScript language service plugin for tslint.
To use it the plugin:
npm install tslint-language-service
tsconfig.json file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{ "name": "tslint-language-service"}
]
}
}
Your
node_modules folder should look like this:
Notice due to an issue in the implementation of the
no-unused-variable rule ([issue2469]), this rule will be disabled by the plugin. You can use the typescript compiler options
noUnusedLocals and
noUnusedParameters instead.
Notice this configuration settings allow you to configure the behaviour of the tslint-language-service plugin. To configure rules and tslint options you should use the
tslint.json file.
configFile - the configuration file that tslint should use instead of the default tslint.json. A relative file path is resolved relative to the project root.
ignoreDefinitionFiles - control if TypeScript definition files should be ignored.
alwaysShowRuleFailuresAsWarnings - always show rule failures as warnings, ignoring the severity configuration in the tslint.json configuration.
disableNoUnusedVariableRule - disable
no-unused-variable rule.
supressWhileTypeErrorsPresent - supress tslint errors from being reported while other errors are present.
mockTypeScriptVersion - force tslint to use the same version of TypeScript as this plugin. This will affect other plugins that require the typescript package.
Here a configuration sample:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{ "name": "tslint-language-service",
"alwaysShowRuleFailuresAsWarnings": false,
"ignoreDefinitionFiles": true,
"configFile": "../tslint.json",
"disableNoUnusedVariableRule": false,
"supressWhileTypeErrorsPresent": false,
"mockTypeScriptVersion": false
}
]
}
}
All editors which consumes tsserver (VSCode >=1.16.1, Sublime, Eclipse, etc) can use
tslint-language-service. Here a demo with Eclipse and
tslint 5.0.0.
Install typescript.java and you can use the
TypeScript Project wizard which configures tslint-language-service.
If you also have the vscode-tslint extension in VS Code installed, please disable it to avoid that files are linted twice.
To use the plugin with VS Code (>=1.16.1):
vscode-tslint extension disable or uninstall it.
typescript, the
tslint-language-service, and
tslint into your workspace using
npm install typescript tslint tslint-language-service.
The most important differences between the
vscode-tslint extension and the
tslint-languageservice-plugin are:
vscode-tslint extension which needs
to reanalyze the document.
vscode-tslint lints one file a time only, it cannot support tslint rules that require the type checker. The language service plugin doesn't have this limitation.
vscode-tslint provides additional features, please file issue requests for the features you are missing.
This section describes how to setup your environment so that you can develop and test the language server plugin.
The folder
dev contains a project with a
tsconfig.json that enables the tslint-languageservice plugin a
tslint.json and some test files with rule violations you can use for manual testing.
To compile the test for manual testing run
npm run devtest, this script compiles the plugin and patches the
tslint-language-service module inside the
dev folder.
To test open VS Code on the dev folder and use the TypeScript version picker to switch to the local version of TypeScript. This version will use the patched
tslint-language-service module.
To debug you use two versions of VS Code, e.g., the stable and the insider version. The idea is that one of them is configured to support attaching a debugger to the Typescript language server:
dev folder of the tslint-language service.
To setup the stable version for debugging, you need to set the environment variable
TSS_DEBUG to port 5859. In a command prompt/shell:
set TSS_DEBUG=5859
dev folder
code .
To debug the tslint-language-service plugin press
F5. The
dev workspace has a launch configuration that attaches through port 5859 to the language server. To set a break point open
node_modules\tslint-language-service\out\src\index.js. You have to set the break point in the .js file, but you can step afterwards in the TypeScript source file.