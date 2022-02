🚨 DEPRECATED 🚨

TSLint isn't maintained anymore. Use Prettier with @ionic/prettier-config . Also see eslint-config-ionic .

TSLint rules for Ionic

Common TypeScript lint rules/preferences for Ionic.

Usage

npm i -D tslint-ionic-rules

There is a strict flavor of lint rules, which we recommend:

{ "extends" : "tslint-ionic-rules/strict" }

Otherwise, extend the base rules: