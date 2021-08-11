enforces imports groups ordering
highly configurable
Use regular expressions to configure which import statements go into which import group.
support for determining
package.json dependencies (or reading all the dependencies from
node_modules)
has an auto-fixer
preserves comments
preserves non-import statements that appear in-between import statements
Even though it is allowed in the ECMAScript Modules specification, the rule discourages mixing regular statements with import declarations.
Install this library as a
devDependency:
npm install tslint-import-group-ordering --save-dev
Modify
tslint.json (add
extends and the rule configuration to
rules):
{
"extends": ["tslint-import-group-ordering"],
"rules": {
"import-group-ordering": {
"severity": "warning",
"options": {
"imports-groups": [
{
"name": "dependencies"
},
{
"name": "common"
},
{
"name": "product"
},
{
"name": "other"
}
],
"matching-rules": [
{
"type": "project",
"matches": "^(common)",
"imports-group": "common"
},
{
"type": "project",
"matches": "^(product)",
"imports-group": "product"
},
{
"type": "dependencies",
"imports-group": "dependencies",
"disable-native-nodejs-modules": true,
"from-package.json": true
},
{
"type": "project",
"matches": ".*",
"imports-group": "other"
}
]
}
}
}
}
The above configuration would enforce the following import group order:
node_modules (but not NodeJS native modules - this is configured by setting
disable-native-nodejs-modules)
common
products
For example, the following order of imports would be incorrect:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { ITableHeaderProps, ITableHeaderState } from './interfaces';
import ActionGroup from 'common/components/action-button-group';
import { FilterBar, FilterDock } from 'common/components/filters';
import { SearchInput } from 'common/components/inputs';
because
./interfaces is imported too early.
The project uses 3 types of tests. To run the automated tests, run
npm run test
This will build the project and run the tests. Alternatively, to only run the tests without building the project run
npm run test:only
These use the TSLint command to test whether the actual errors match the expected ones.
First, build the rule using
npm run build and then run:
npm run test:only:lint
to run the lint tests.
See TSLint's docs for more information.
There apply the TSLint's autofix and compare the results with the expected ones.
First, build the rule using
npm run build and then run:
npm run test:only:automated-fix
to run the autofix tests.
Open the
test/manual directory to perform manual tests, e.g. use your IDE or the
tslint CLI
directly.
The author of this rule is Grzegorz Rozdzialik.