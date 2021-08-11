TSLint import group ordering rule

enforces imports groups ordering

highly configurable Use regular expressions to configure which import statements go into which import group.

support for determining package.json dependencies (or reading all the dependencies from node_modules )

has an auto-fixer preserves comments preserves non-import statements that appear in-between import statements Even though it is allowed in the ECMAScript Modules specification, the rule discourages mixing regular statements with import declarations.



Usage

Install this library as a devDependency :

npm install tslint-import-group-ordering --save-dev

Modify tslint.json (add extends and the rule configuration to rules ):

{ "extends" : [ "tslint-import-group-ordering" ], "rules" : { "import-group-ordering" : { "severity" : "warning" , "options" : { "imports-groups" : [ { "name" : "dependencies" }, { "name" : "common" }, { "name" : "product" }, { "name" : "other" } ], "matching-rules" : [ { "type" : "project" , "matches" : "^(common)" , "imports-group" : "common" }, { "type" : "project" , "matches" : "^(product)" , "imports-group" : "product" }, { "type" : "dependencies" , "imports-group" : "dependencies" , "disable-native-nodejs-modules" : true , "from-package.json" : true }, { "type" : "project" , "matches" : ".*" , "imports-group" : "other" } ] } } } }

The above configuration would enforce the following import group order:

dependencies from node_modules (but not NodeJS native modules - this is configured by setting disable-native-nodejs-modules )

(but not NodeJS native modules - this is configured by setting ) anything that starts with common

anything that starts wtih products

other imports

For example, the following order of imports would be incorrect:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { ITableHeaderProps, ITableHeaderState } from './interfaces' ; import ActionGroup from 'common/components/action-button-group' ; import { FilterBar, FilterDock } from 'common/components/filters' ; import { SearchInput } from 'common/components/inputs' ;

because ./interfaces is imported too early.

Testing

The project uses 3 types of tests. To run the automated tests, run

npm run test

This will build the project and run the tests. Alternatively, to only run the tests without building the project run

npm run test :only

Automated lint tests

These use the TSLint command to test whether the actual errors match the expected ones.

First, build the rule using npm run build and then run:

npm run test :only:lint

to run the lint tests.

See TSLint's docs for more information.

Automated autofix tests

There apply the TSLint's autofix and compare the results with the expected ones.

First, build the rule using npm run build and then run:

npm run test :only:automated-fix

to run the autofix tests.

Manual tests

Open the test/manual directory to perform manual tests, e.g. use your IDE or the tslint CLI directly.

Author

The author of this rule is Grzegorz Rozdzialik.