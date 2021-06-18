TSLint is deprecated. All of the rules in this package have equivalent ESLint rules in the
eslint-plugin-etc package or have 'official' ESLint equivalents.
And ESLint implementations this package's
dtslint-related rules can be found in the
eslint-plugin-dtslint package.
tslint-etc is set of TSLint rules to enforce policies that cannot be specified - or easily specified - with the built-in rules.
Install the package using NPM:
npm install tslint-etc --save-dev
Update your
tslint.json file to extend this package and add any rules you want to configure to the
rules object:
{
"extends": [
"tslint-etc"
],
"rules": {
"throw-error": { "severity": "error" }
}
}
WARNING: Before configuring any of the following rules, you should ensure that TSLint's
no-unused-variable rule is not enabled in your configuration (or in any configuration that you extend). That rule has caused problems in the past - as it leaves the TypeScript program in an unstable state - and has a significant number of still-open issues. Consider using this package's
no-unused-declaration rule instead.
The package includes the following rules (none of which are enabled by default):
|Rule
|Description
|Fixer
|Options
ban-imports
|Disallows the use of banned imports.
|No
|See below
expect-deprecation
|Asserts deprecations with
$ExpectDeprecation and
$ExpectNoDeprecation.
|No
|None
expect-type
|Asserts types with
$ExpectType and presence of errors with
$ExpectError. You can use ESLint and this rule to perform your type tests without having to install or run dtslint.
|No
|None
no-assign-mutated-array
|Disallows the assignment of returned, mutated arrays. Useful for those times you forget that
sort and
reverse mutate the array upon which they are called.
|No
|None
no-const-enum
|Disallows the use of
const enum. Constant enums are not compatible with isolated modules.
|No
|See below
no-dtslint-typo
|Disallows dtslint-like expectations that have typographical errors.
|No
|None
no-enum
|Disallows the use of
enum.
|No
|None
no-implicit-any-catch
|Like the
no-implicit-any-catch rule in
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, but for
Promise rejections, too.
no-t
|Disallows single-character type parameters.
|No
|None
no-unsafe-callback-scope
|Disallows the use of variables/properties from unsafe/outer scopes in callbacks.
|No
|See below
no-unused-declaration
|Disallows unused declarations.
|Yes, but see below
|See below
throw-error
|Enforces the use of
Error values when throwing or rejecting.
|No
|None
The
ban-imports rule takes an object containing keys that are regular expressions and values that are either booleans or strings containing the explanation for the ban.
For example, to following configuration would disallow
"foo" with an explanation, would disallow
"bar" without an explanation and would allow
"baz":
"rules": {
"ban-imports": {
"options": [{
"^foo$": "'foo' has been deprecated; use 'baz'",
"^bar$": true,
"^baz$": false
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
This rule takes an optional object with an optional
allowLocal property - which defaults to
false. If
allowLocal is
true, only exported const enums are forbidden.
For example, to following configuration would local (i.e. non-exported) const enums:
"rules": {
"no-const-enum": {
"options": [{
"allowLocal": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
This rule takes an optional object with optional
allowMethods,
allowParameters and
allowProperties properties.
If the
allowMethods option is
true, calling methods via
this is allowed.
If the
allowParameters option is
true, referencing function parameters from outer scopes is allowed.
If the
allowProperties option is
true, accessing properties via
this is allowed.
The following options are equivalent to the rule's default configuration:
"rules": {
"no-unsafe-callback-scope": {
"options": [{
"allowMethods": true,
"allowParameters": true,
"allowProperties": false
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
This rule has a fixer. However, the fixer will only remove unused import declarations. It will not remove other kinds of declarations, as doing so could be potentially destructive.
For example, having it remove a function that you've spent time writing - just because you've not yet exported or called it - would be too dispiriting, so the rule will just flag it as a failure and leave the function untouched.
The rule takes an optional object with optional
imports,
declarations and
ignored properties. The
imports and
declarations properties are booleans and determine whether or not unused imports or declarations are allowed. They default to
true. The
ignored property is an object containing keys that are regular expressions and values that are booleans - indicating whether or not matches are ignored.
For example:
"rules": {
"no-unused-declaration": {
"options": [{
"declarations": true,
"ignored": {},
"imports": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}