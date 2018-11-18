About

This is a tslint rule that warns about focussed Jasmine tests - fdescribe and fit

Usage

Install with: npm install tslint-defocus --save-dev or yarn add tslint-defocus --dev

or Extend this package in your .tslint.json file, e.g.:

"extends" : [ "tslint-defocus" ], "rules" : { "defocus" : true , ...

(as per the instructions for custom rules)

as you usually would (gulp plugin, directly from node, etc) If you forget to remove a call to fdescribe or fit then you will see something like from tslint:

(defocus) app.ts[ 4 , 1 ]: Calls to 'fdescribe' are not allowed. (defocus) app.ts[ 8 , 5 ]: Calls to 'fit' are not allowed.

Dependencies

Version 2.0.x of this rule requires version 5.x of tslint.

Developer instructions

installed the required global npm packages: npm install gulp --global --no-optional .

. Clone from github

Run npm install or yarn install to install and get started

or to install and get started This repo uses npm scripts for its build. Try yarn build and yarn test .

and . There are also watch mode variants - yarn build:watch and yarn test:watch .

License

MIT