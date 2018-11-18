openbase logo
td

by Sergio Annecchiarico
2.0.6 (see all)

A tslint rule to nag you when you forget that you have focused some Jasmine tests with 'fdescribe' or 'fit'

Readme

tslint-defocus

About

This is a tslint rule that warns about focussed Jasmine tests - fdescribe and fit

Usage

  • Install with: npm install tslint-defocus --save-dev or yarn add tslint-defocus --dev
  • Extend this package in your .tslint.json file, e.g.:
  "extends": [
    "tslint-defocus"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "defocus": true,
    ...

(as per the instructions for custom rules)

  • Run tslint as you usually would (gulp plugin, directly from node, etc)
  • If you forget to remove a call to fdescribe or fit then you will see something like from tslint:
(defocus) app.ts[4, 1]: Calls to 'fdescribe' are not allowed.
(defocus) app.ts[8, 5]: Calls to 'fit' are not allowed.

Dependencies

Version 2.0.x of this rule requires version 5.x of tslint.

Developer instructions

  • installed the required global npm packages: npm install gulp --global --no-optional.
  • Clone from github
  • Run npm install or yarn install to install and get started
  • This repo uses npm scripts for its build. Try yarn build and yarn test.
  • There are also watch mode variants - yarn build:watch and yarn test:watch.

License

MIT

