This is a tslint rule that warns about focussed Jasmine tests -
fdescribe and
fit
npm install tslint-defocus --save-dev or
yarn add tslint-defocus --dev
.tslint.json file, e.g.:
"extends": [
"tslint-defocus"
],
"rules": {
"defocus": true,
...
(as per the instructions for custom rules)
tslint as you usually would (gulp plugin, directly from node, etc)
fdescribe or
fit then you will see something like from tslint:
(defocus) app.ts[4, 1]: Calls to 'fdescribe' are not allowed.
(defocus) app.ts[8, 5]: Calls to 'fit' are not allowed.
Version 2.0.x of this rule requires version 5.x of tslint.
npm install gulp --global --no-optional.
npm install or
yarn install to install and get started
yarn build and
yarn test.
yarn build:watch and
yarn test:watch.
MIT