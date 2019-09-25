Purpose

The rules in this package can be used to enforce consistent code style.

Usage

Install from npm to your devDependencies (https://www.npmjs.com/package/tslint-consistent-codestyle)

npm install --save-dev tslint-consistent-codestyle

With TSLint

Configure tslint to use tslint-consistent-codestyle :

This package provides an empty configuration preset that just contains the rulesDirectory . That means you can easily use the rules in this package, but don't get any predefined configuration. To use it, just add it to the extends array in your tslint.json :

{ "extends" : [ "tslint-consistent-codestyle" ] "rules" : { ... } }

As of tslint@5.2.0 you can also use tslint-consistent-codestyle as rulesDirectory :

{ "rulesDirectory" : [ "tslint-consistent-codestyle" ] "rules" : { ... } }

Now configure some of the new rules.

With Wotan

This package provides all rules for both TSLint and Wotan.

To use rules from this package, add the following to your .wotanrc.yaml file:

extends: - tslint-consistent-codestyle rules: tcc/no-collapsible-if: error tcc/no-unused: options: 'ignore-parameters'

Rules