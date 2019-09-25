The rules in this package can be used to enforce consistent code style.
Install from npm to your devDependencies (https://www.npmjs.com/package/tslint-consistent-codestyle)
npm install --save-dev tslint-consistent-codestyle
Configure tslint to use
tslint-consistent-codestyle:
This package provides an empty configuration preset that just contains the
rulesDirectory. That means you can easily use the rules in this package, but don't get any predefined configuration. To use it, just add it to the
extends array in your
tslint.json:
{
"extends": ["tslint-consistent-codestyle"]
"rules": {
...
}
}
As of
tslint@5.2.0 you can also use
tslint-consistent-codestyle as
rulesDirectory:
{
"rulesDirectory": ["tslint-consistent-codestyle"]
"rules": {
...
}
}
Now configure some of the new rules.
This package provides all rules for both TSLint and Wotan.
To use rules from this package, add the following to your
.wotanrc.yaml file:
extends:
- tslint-consistent-codestyle # makes rules from the package available with the 'tcc/' prefix
rules: # now configure the rules you want to use, remember to use the 'tcc/' prefix
tcc/no-collapsible-if: error
tcc/no-unused:
options: 'ignore-parameters'
|Rule
|Description
|const-parameters
|Declare parameters as
const with JsDoc
/** @const */
|early-exit
|Recommends to use an early exit instead of a long
if block.
|ext-curly
|Enforces where to consistently use curly braces where not strictly necessary.
|naming-convention
|Fine grained configuration to enforce consistent naming for almost everything. E.g. variables, functions, classes, methods, parameters, enums, etc.
|no-as-type-assertion
|Prefer
<Type>foo over
foo as Type.
|no-accessor-recursion
|Don't use
get foo() { return this.foo; }. This is most likely a typo.
|no-collapsible-if
|Identifies nested if statements that can be combined into one.
|no-else-after-return
|Like no-else-return from eslint.
|no-return-undefined
|Just
return; instead of
return undefined;.
|no-static-this
|Ban the use of
this in static methods.
|no-unnecessary-else
|Like
no-else-after-return but better.
|no-unnecessary-type-annotation
|Finds type annotations that can safely be removed.
|no-unused
|Find dead code and unused declarations.
|no-var-before-return
|Checks if the returned variable is declared right before the
return statement.
|object-shorthand-properties-first
|Shorthand properties should precede regular properties.
|parameter-properties
|Configure how and where to declare parameter properties.
|prefer-const-enum
|Prefer
const enum where possible.
|prefer-while
|Prefer a
while loop instead of a
for loop without initializer and incrementer.