Welcome to the most strict tslint config ever

Philosophy

contains all rules explicitly

almost all rules enabled

Before install

Check version of your code editor, highly recommended to use latest version.

If you use angular-cli:

check that you have latest version, at least 1.0.2, and local and global versions of cli are the same.

disable ts lint for polyfill.ts and test.ts(in src folder). Add /* tslint:disable */ at the beginning. For more info: https://palantir.github.io/tslint/usage/rule-flags/

Install

Install package

npm install -D tslint-config-valorsoft

check install log for errors and warnings about wrong versions of required packages (tslint, codelyzer etc.)

if needed install or update required packages

Example. You can have this situation in the end of log after installing:

npm WARN tslint-config-valorsoft@2.0.0 requires a peer of codelyzer@^3.0.0 but none was installed. npm WARN tslint-config-valorsoft@2.0.0 requires a peer of tslint@^5.1.0 but none was installed.

It means that you have to update codelyzer and tslint to ^3.0.0 and ^5.1.0 versions (or higher).

Edit your tslint.json:

add "extends": "tslint-config-valorsoft" or "extends": ["tslint-config-valorsoft", "tslint-config-valorsoft/tslint-angular.json"], for angular projects at the beginning, before rulesDirectory

or for angular projects at the beginning, before remove all rules inside "rules" object

object add your custom rules

add rules with editable shortname of your project.

"component-selector" : [ true , "element" , "MP" , "kebab-case" ], "directive-selector" : [ true , "attribute" , "MP" , "camelCase" ], "pipe-naming" : [ true , "camelCase" , "MP" ]

Note: MP is a placeholder, it is your prefix for components. If you don't need it you should change MP to empty string - [true, "camelCase", ""]

Example:

{ "extends" : [ "tslint-config-valorsoft" , "tslint-config-valorsoft/tslint-angular.json" ], "rulesDirectory" : "node_modules/codelyzer" , "rules" : { "directive-selector" : [ true , "attribute" , "MP" , "camelCase" ], "component-selector" : [ true , "element" , "MP" , "kebab-case" ], "pipe-naming" : [ true , "camelCase" , "MP" ] } }

After install

Setup lint command:

add --type-check parameter to lint command in package.json . Example: "lint": "ng lint --type-check" ;

Note: If you have warning Warning: Cannot read property 'some' of undefined after running tslint, update codelyzer and tslint to latest versions. For now they are codelyzer@^3.0.1 and tslint@^5.2.0

You could configure:

Disabled:

no-parameter-properties because it is very convenient to use constructor(private inject:Service)

because it is very convenient to use no-null-keyword null should be used to clean references

null should be used to clean references no-require-imports - require is sometimes useful

- is sometimes useful object-literal-sort-keys not really useful

not really useful completed-docs forcing writing a docs, usually leads to low or harmful copy paste style documentation

forcing writing a docs, usually leads to low or harmful copy paste style documentation file-header up to you

up to you no-parameter-properties reading the docs is the best way to avoid confusion

reading the docs is the best way to avoid confusion prefer-for-of bad performance

bad performance prefer-object-spread bad performance

bad performance no-magic-numbers up to you

TBD:

What is disabled

no-eq-null - duplicates eqeqeq:smart

- duplicates no-restricted-imports , no-restricted-modules , no-restricted-globals - dependant on project requirements

, , - dependant on project requirements id-match - not found any particular use of this rule, camelCase is enough

- not found any particular use of this rule, is enough jsx-quotes - I don't use jsx so I don't care

- I don't use jsx so I don't care no-plusplus - why not ++ ? It's nice to use when you know what you are doing

- why not ? It's nice to use when you know what you are doing no-restricted-syntax - duplicates no-with and disabled functional expressions

- duplicates and disabled functional expressions no-ternary - why not? but not nested ternary please

- why not? but not nested ternary please require-jsdoc - nice thing, but hard to follow

- nice thing, but hard to follow spaced-comment - nice for meaningful comments, bad for quick code commenting

- nice for meaningful comments, bad for quick code commenting wrap-regex - no need

- no need prefer-reflect - compatibility is to low to use

- compatibility is to low to use newline-before-return - TBD

What is tweaked

indent - 2 spaces rulezzz!

- 2 spaces rulezzz! max-len - extended to 120 chars

- extended to 120 chars newline-per-chained-call - extended ignoreChainWithDepth to 3

- extended to 3 eqeqeq - smart mode enabled

- mode enabled dot-location - property mode enabled

- mode enabled no-implicit-coercion - boolean implicit coercion enabled

- boolean implicit coercion enabled func-style - declaration only please

- only please no-use-before-define - usage of function before declarations are allowed

- usage of before declarations are allowed no-mixed-requires - grouping and allowCall checks enabled

- and checks enabled linebreak-style - unix only

- unix only one-var - never use one var|let|const per block

- use one per block padded-blocks - never add useless padding

- add useless padding quote-props - quote properties only as-needed and keywords

- quote properties only and no-magic-numbers - ignore -1,0,1 as most often used numbers and ignoreArrayIndexes , enforceConst are enabled -->

Contribution

what I really appreciate is configs for IDEs

to change any rule you should have strong arguments and not only opinion

LICENSE

MIT