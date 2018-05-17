Follow me to be notified about new releases.
Check version of your code editor, highly recommended to use latest version.
If you use angular-cli:
src folder). Add
/* tslint:disable */ at the beginning.
For more info: https://palantir.github.io/tslint/usage/rule-flags/
npm install -D tslint-config-valorsoft
npm WARN tslint-config-valorsoft@2.0.0 requires a peer of codelyzer@^3.0.0 but none was installed.
npm WARN tslint-config-valorsoft@2.0.0 requires a peer of tslint@^5.1.0 but none was installed.
It means that you have to update codelyzer and tslint to ^3.0.0 and ^5.1.0 versions (or higher).
"extends": "tslint-config-valorsoft"
or
"extends": ["tslint-config-valorsoft", "tslint-config-valorsoft/tslint-angular.json"], for angular projects at the beginning, before
rulesDirectory
"rules" object
"component-selector": [true, "element", "MP", "kebab-case"],
"directive-selector": [true, "attribute", "MP", "camelCase"],
"pipe-naming": [true, "camelCase", "MP"]
Note:
MP is a placeholder, it is your prefix for components. If you don't need it you should change MP to empty string -
[true, "camelCase", ""]
Example:
// tslint.json
{
"extends": ["tslint-config-valorsoft", "tslint-config-valorsoft/tslint-angular.json"],
"rulesDirectory": "node_modules/codelyzer",
"rules": {
// your customization
// THIS IS IMPORTANT
// ADD THIS RULES TO YOUR `tslint.json`
// AND CHANGE `MP` with short name of your project
"directive-selector": [true, "attribute", "MP", "camelCase"],
"component-selector": [true, "element", "MP", "kebab-case"],
"pipe-naming": [true, "camelCase", "MP"]
}
}
Setup lint command:
--type-check parameter to lint command in
package.json. Example:
"lint": "ng lint --type-check";
Note: If you have warning
Warning: Cannot read property 'some' of undefined after running tslint, update
codelyzer and tslint to latest versions. For now they are codelyzer@^3.0.1 and tslint@^5.2.0
You could configure:
ban-types - https://palantir.github.io/tslint/rules/ban-types/
ban - https://palantir.github.io/tslint/rules/ban/
import-blacklist - https://palantir.github.io/tslint/rules/import-blacklist/
Disabled:
no-parameter-properties because it is very convenient to use
constructor(private inject:Service)
no-null-keyword null should be used to clean references
no-require-imports -
require is sometimes useful
object-literal-sort-keys not really useful
completed-docs forcing writing a docs, usually leads to low or harmful copy paste style documentation
file-header up to you
no-parameter-properties reading the docs is the best way to avoid confusion
prefer-for-of bad performance
prefer-object-spread bad performance
no-magic-numbers up to you
TBD:
promise-function-async https://palantir.github.io/tslint/rules/promise-function-async/
strict-boolean-expressions https://palantir.github.io/tslint/rules/strict-boolean-expressions/
no-boolean-literal-compare https://palantir.github.io/tslint/rules/no-boolean-literal-compare/
no-eq-null - duplicates
eqeqeq:smart
no-restricted-imports,
no-restricted-modules,
no-restricted-globals - dependant on project requirements
id-match - not found any particular use of this rule,
camelCase is enough
jsx-quotes - I don't use jsx so I don't care
no-plusplus - why not
++? It's nice to use when you know what you are doing
no-restricted-syntax - duplicates
no-with and disabled functional expressions
no-ternary - why not? but not nested ternary please
require-jsdoc- nice thing, but hard to follow
spaced-comment - nice for meaningful comments, bad for quick code commenting
wrap-regex - no need
prefer-reflect - compatibility is to low to use
newline-before-return - TBD
indent - 2 spaces rulezzz!
max-len - extended to 120 chars
newline-per-chained-call - extended
ignoreChainWithDepth to 3
eqeqeq -
smart mode enabled
dot-location -
property mode enabled
no-implicit-coercion - boolean implicit coercion enabled
func-style -
declaration only please
no-use-before-define - usage of
function before declarations are allowed
no-mixed-requires-
grouping and
allowCall checks enabled
linebreak-style - unix only
one-var -
never use one
var|let|const per block
padded-blocks -
never add useless padding
quote-props - quote properties only
as-needed and
keywords
no-magic-numbers -
ignore
-1,0,1 as most often used numbers and
ignoreArrayIndexes,
enforceConst are enabled
-->
MIT