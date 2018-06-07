Shopify’s TSlint rules and configs.

Installation

Install TSlint and tslint-config-shopify :

With Yarn

yarn add

With npm

npm install tslint tslint-config-shopify --save-dev

Usage

Shopify’s TSLint rules come bundled in tslint-config-shopify . To enable these rules, create a tslint.json file at the root level of your project, and extend tslint-config-shopify .

{ "extends" : "tslint-config-shopify" }

Now you can run TSLint by adding the following linting script to your package.json . See here for more script configurations.

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "tslint './src/**/*.{ts,tsx}' --project tsconfig.json" } }

Run it:

With Yarn

yarn run tslint

With npm

npm run tslint

Configuration

See here for more details on configuring your tslint.json .

. See here for all the rules provided by TSlint

Some of the rules configured in tslint-config-shopify may not be sufficient for your project. You can override these rules in tslint.json :