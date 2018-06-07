Shopify’s TSlint rules and configs.
Install TSlint and
tslint-config-shopify:
With Yarn
yarn add --dev tslint tslint-config-shopify
With npm
npm install tslint tslint-config-shopify --save-dev
Shopify’s TSLint rules come bundled in
tslint-config-shopify.
To enable these rules, create a
tslint.json file at the root level of your project, and extend
tslint-config-shopify.
{
"extends": "tslint-config-shopify"
}
Now you can run TSLint by adding the following linting script to your
package.json. See here for more script configurations.
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "tslint './src/**/*.{ts,tsx}' --project tsconfig.json"
}
}
Run it:
With Yarn
yarn run tslint
With npm
npm run tslint
tslint.json.
Some of the rules configured in
tslint-config-shopify may not be sufficient for your project. You can override these rules in
tslint.json:
{
"extends": "tslint-config-shopify",
"rules": {
"no-console": false
}
}