TSLint security rules
Inspired by eslint-plugin-security
npm i tslint-config-security --save-dev --production
{
"extends": ["tslint-config-security"]
}
By default
tslint-config-security enables all rules, but you may disable any of them (not recommended):
{
"extends": ["tslint-config-security"],
"rules": {
"tsr-detect-html-injection": false,
"tsr-detect-unsafe-regexp": false
}
}
All rules start from the prefix
tsr- (TSLint Security Rule) to prevent name collisions.
tsr-detect-unsafe-regexp
Locates potentially unsafe regular expressions, which may take a very long time to run, blocking the event loop.
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-unsafe-regexp/default/test.ts.lint
More information:
tsr-detect-non-literal-buffer
Detects variable in
new Buffer argument
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-buffer/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-buffer-noassert
Detects calls to
Buffer with
noAssert flag set
From the Node.js API docs: "Setting
noAssert to true skips validation of the
offset. This allows the
offset to be beyond the end of the
Buffer."
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-buffer-noassert/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-child-process
Detects instances of
child_process & non-literal
exec()
More information: https://web.archive.org/web/20170129010544/https://blog.liftsecurity.io/2014/08/19/Avoid-Command-Injection-Node.js#avoiding-command-injection-in-nodejs
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-child-process/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-disable-mustache-escape
Detects
object.escapeMarkup = false, which can be used with some template engines to disable escaping of HTML entities. This can lead to Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Cross-site_Scripting_(XSS)
Examples: test/rules/tsr-disable-mustache-escape/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-eval-with-expression
Detects
eval(variable) which can allow an attacker to run arbitrary code inside your process.
More information: http://security.stackexchange.com/questions/94017/what-are-the-security-issues-with-eval-in-javascript
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-eval-with-expression/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-no-csrf-before-method-override
Detects Express
csrf middleware setup before
method-override middleware. This can allow
GET requests (which are not checked by
csrf) to turn into
POST requests later.
More information: http://blog.nibblesec.org/2014/05/nodejs-connect-csrf-bypass-abusing.html
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-no-csrf-before-method-override/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-non-literal-fs-filename
Detects variable in filename argument of
fs calls, which might allow an attacker to access anything on your system.
More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Path_Traversal
Known limitations
Due to the known issues in the typed TSLint rules:
https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-tslint/blob/master/tslint/README.md#how-can-i-use-tslint-rules-that-require-type-information
https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-tslint/issues/70
tslint-config-security module will analyze methods only on fs variable or on 'fs' module. E.g.:
const fs = require('fs');
fs.open(somePath); // triggers the error
require('fs').symlink(path1, path2); // triggers the error
require("fs").symlink(path1, path2); // triggers the error
const myFs = require('fs');
myFs.open(somePath); // no error
More examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-fs-filename/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-non-literal-regexp
Detects
RegExp(variable), which might allow an attacker to DOS your server with a long-running regular expression.
More information:
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-regexp/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-non-literal-require
Detects
require(variable), which might allow an attacker to load and run arbitrary code, or access arbitrary files on disk.
More information:
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-require/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-possible-timing-attacks
Detects insecure comparisons (
==,
!=,
!== and
===), which check input sequentially.
More information: https://snyk.io/blog/node-js-timing-attack-ccc-ctf/
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-possible-timing-attacks/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-pseudo-random-bytes
Detects if
pseudoRandomBytes() is in use, which might not give you the randomness you need and expect.
More information: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/18130254/randombytes-vs-pseudorandombytes
Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-pseudo-random-bytes/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-html-injection
Detects HTML injections:
document.write(variable)
document.writeln(variable)
Element.innerHTML = variable;
Element.outerHTML = variable;
el.insertAdjacentHTML(variable);
More examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-html-injection/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-sql-literal-injection
Detects possible SQL injections in string literals:
// invalid
const userId = 1;
const query1 = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${userId}`;
const query2 = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ` + userId;
const query3 = 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id =' + userId;
const columns = 'id, name';
Users.query(`SELECT ${columns} FROM users`);
// valid
const userId = 1;
const query = sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${userId}`;
db.query(query);
// See https://github.com/mysqljs/mysql
db.query('SELECT * FROM `books` WHERE `author` = ?', ['David'], function (error, results, fields) {
//...
});
More examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-sql-literal-injection/default/test.ts.lint
tsr-detect-unsafe-cross-origin-communication
Detects when all windows & frames on your page (including ones that were injected by 3rd-party scripts) may receive your data.
Always provide a specific targetOrigin, not *, if you know where the other window's document should be located. Failing to provide a specific target discloses the data you send to any interested malicious site. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/postMessage
const myWindow = document.getElementById('myIFrame').contentWindow;
myWindow.postMessage(message, "*"); // Noncompliant
tsr-detect-unsafe-properties-access
Detects a potential unsafe access to the object properties
/*
It equals to `new Function(prop3)`
const a = {};
a["constructor"]["constructor"]("alert(1)")()
*/
// unsafe
obj[prop1][prop2](prop3)
// unsafe
obj[prop1][prop2](prop3)()
More information:
Solutions:
.hasOwnProperty check
Content-Security-Policy on your page