TSLint security rules

Inspired by eslint-plugin-security

How to use

Install package:

npm i tslint-config-security --save-dev --production

Update your tslint.json:

{ "extends" : [ "tslint-config-security" ] }

By default tslint-config-security enables all rules, but you may disable any of them (not recommended):

{ "extends" : [ "tslint-config-security" ], "rules" : { "tsr-detect-html-injection" : false , "tsr-detect-unsafe-regexp" : false } }

Rules

All rules start from the prefix tsr- (TSLint Security Rule) to prevent name collisions.

Locates potentially unsafe regular expressions, which may take a very long time to run, blocking the event loop.

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-unsafe-regexp/default/test.ts.lint

More information:

Detects variable in new Buffer argument

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-buffer/default/test.ts.lint

Detects calls to Buffer with noAssert flag set

From the Node.js API docs: "Setting noAssert to true skips validation of the offset . This allows the offset to be beyond the end of the Buffer ."

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-buffer-noassert/default/test.ts.lint

Detects instances of child_process & non-literal exec()

More information: https://web.archive.org/web/20170129010544/https://blog.liftsecurity.io/2014/08/19/Avoid-Command-Injection-Node.js#avoiding-command-injection-in-nodejs

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-child-process/default/test.ts.lint

Detects object.escapeMarkup = false , which can be used with some template engines to disable escaping of HTML entities. This can lead to Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Cross-site_Scripting_(XSS)

Examples: test/rules/tsr-disable-mustache-escape/default/test.ts.lint

Detects eval(variable) which can allow an attacker to run arbitrary code inside your process.

More information: http://security.stackexchange.com/questions/94017/what-are-the-security-issues-with-eval-in-javascript

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-eval-with-expression/default/test.ts.lint

Detects Express csrf middleware setup before method-override middleware. This can allow GET requests (which are not checked by csrf ) to turn into POST requests later.

More information: http://blog.nibblesec.org/2014/05/nodejs-connect-csrf-bypass-abusing.html

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-no-csrf-before-method-override/default/test.ts.lint

Detects variable in filename argument of fs calls, which might allow an attacker to access anything on your system.

More information: https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Path_Traversal

Known limitations

Due to the known issues in the typed TSLint rules:

https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-tslint/issues/70

https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-tslint/blob/master/tslint/README.md#how-can-i-use-tslint-rules-that-require-type-information

https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-tslint/issues/70 tslint-config-security module will analyze methods only on fs variable or on 'fs' module. E.g.:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.open(somePath); require ( 'fs' ).symlink(path1, path2); require ( "fs" ).symlink(path1, path2); const myFs = require ( 'fs' ); myFs.open(somePath);

More examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-fs-filename/default/test.ts.lint

Detects RegExp(variable) , which might allow an attacker to DOS your server with a long-running regular expression.

More information:

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-regexp/default/test.ts.lint

Detects require(variable) , which might allow an attacker to load and run arbitrary code, or access arbitrary files on disk.

More information:

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-non-literal-require/default/test.ts.lint

Detects insecure comparisons ( == , != , !== and === ), which check input sequentially.

More information: https://snyk.io/blog/node-js-timing-attack-ccc-ctf/

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-possible-timing-attacks/default/test.ts.lint

Detects if pseudoRandomBytes() is in use, which might not give you the randomness you need and expect.

More information: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/18130254/randombytes-vs-pseudorandombytes

Examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-pseudo-random-bytes/default/test.ts.lint

Detects HTML injections:

document.write(variable)

document.writeln(variable)

Element.innerHTML = variable;

Element.outerHTML = variable;

el.insertAdjacentHTML(variable);

More examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-html-injection/default/test.ts.lint

Detects possible SQL injections in string literals:

const userId = 1 ; const query1 = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${userId} ` ; const query2 = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ` + userId; const query3 = 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id =' + userId; const columns = 'id, name' ; Users.query( `SELECT ${columns} FROM users` ); const userId = 1 ; const query = sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${userId} ` ; db.query(query); db.query( 'SELECT * FROM `books` WHERE `author` = ?' , [ 'David' ], function ( error, results, fields ) { });

More examples: test/rules/tsr-detect-sql-literal-injection/default/test.ts.lint

Detects when all windows & frames on your page (including ones that were injected by 3rd-party scripts) may receive your data.

Always provide a specific targetOrigin, not *, if you know where the other window's document should be located. Failing to provide a specific target discloses the data you send to any interested malicious site. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/postMessage

const myWindow = document .getElementById( 'myIFrame' ).contentWindow; myWindow.postMessage(message, "*" );

Detects a potential unsafe access to the object properties

obj[prop1][prop2](prop3) obj[prop1][prop2](prop3)()

More information:

Solutions: