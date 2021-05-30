Do you want to use TSLint and Prettier without conflicts?
tslint-config-prettier disables all conflicting rules that may cause such problems. Prettier takes care of the formatting whereas tslint takes care of all the other things.
Check how it works in this tutorial.
yarn add --dev tslint-config-prettier
# or
npm install --save-dev tslint-config-prettier
Make sure you've already set up TSLint and Prettier.
Then, extend your
tslint.json, and make sure
tslint-config-prettier is at the end:
{
"extends": [
"tslint:latest",
"tslint-config-prettier"
]
}
tslint-config-prettier also turns off formatting rules from the following rulesets, so you can use them safely.
{
"extends": [
"tslint:latest",
"tslint-react",
"tslint-eslint-rules",
"tslint-config-prettier"
]
}
tslint-config-prettier is shipped with a little CLI tool to help you check if your configuration contains any rules that are in conflict with Prettier. (require
tslint installed)
In order to execute the CLI tool, first add a script for it to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"tslint-check": "tslint-config-prettier-check ./tslint.json"
}
}
Then run
yarn tslint-check or
npm run tslint-check.
Or simply run
npx tslint-config-prettier-check ./tslint.json.
