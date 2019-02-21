This package provides Airbnb's base TSLint (without React plugins) as an extensible shared config.

Purpose

This package is aimed to have all the rules supplied by the original eslint-config-airbnb-base, unlike tslint-config-airbnb where it just contains what is in the Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide. However, many rules are not implemented in TSLint yet, thus this package requires updating when more rules are created (see Contributing).

Installation

npm i -D tslint-config-airbnb-base

Usage

Add to your tslint.json :

{ "extends" : "tslint-config-airbnb-base" }

Contributing

The aim of this config is to be as closed to the original eslint-config-airbnb-base as possible, so if any of the rules are out of sync with this package, feel free to submit a pull request.

Rules that are currently not supported are commented with NO-SUPPORT so they can easily be found by

grep NO-SUPPORT rules/*

When a rule becomes supported, simply remove NO-SUPPORT after adding the rule. Feel free to add any rules packages. Currently the following are used (be sure to check them for updates):

Rules are that not applicable in TypeScript are commented with NOT-APPLICABLE , so similarly you can run

grep NOT-APPLICABLE rules/*

These will probably never be changed and are kept just to remind ourselves what's not needed anymore.

License

MIT license