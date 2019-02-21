This package provides Airbnb's base TSLint (without React plugins) as an extensible shared config.
This package is aimed to have all the rules supplied by the original eslint-config-airbnb-base, unlike tslint-config-airbnb where it just contains what is in the Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide. However, many rules are not implemented in TSLint yet, thus this package requires updating when more rules are created (see Contributing).
npm i -D tslint-config-airbnb-base
Add to your
tslint.json:
{
"extends": "tslint-config-airbnb-base"
}
The aim of this config is to be as closed to the original eslint-config-airbnb-base as possible, so if any of the rules are out of sync with this package, feel free to submit a pull request.
Rules that are currently not supported are commented with
NO-SUPPORT so they
can easily be found by
grep NO-SUPPORT rules/*
When a rule becomes supported, simply remove
NO-SUPPORT after adding the rule.
Feel free to add any rules packages. Currently the following are used (be sure
to check them for updates):
Rules are that not applicable in TypeScript are commented with
NOT-APPLICABLE,
so similarly you can run
grep NOT-APPLICABLE rules/*
These will probably never be changed and are kept just to remind ourselves what's not needed anymore.