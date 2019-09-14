openbase logo
Readme

tslint-clean-code Build Status Build status

A set of TSLint rules used to enforce Clean Code practices. Inspired by Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship.

👉 Sign up for CodePass, the Quickest Way To Solve Your Coding Errors! 💥

Installation

npm install tslint-clean-code

Configuration

Configure tslint.json

In your tslint.json file, extend this package. For example:

{
  "extends": [
    "tslint-clean-code"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "newspaper-order": true
  }
}

You can also extend other tslint config packages to combine this plugin with other community custom rules.

Configure your Grunt build task

Add the new rulesDirectory to your tslint task:

grunt.initConfig({
  tslint: {
    options: {
      rulesDirectory: 'node_modules/tslint-clean-code/dist/src',
      configuration: grunt.file.readJSON("tslint.json")
    },
    files: {
      src: ['src/file1.ts', 'src/file2.ts']
    }
  }
})

The tslint.json file does not change format when using this package. Just add our rule definitions to your existing tslint.json file.

Supported Rules

Rule NameDescriptionSince
id-lengthEnforces a minimum and/or maximum identifier length convention.0.1.0
try-catch-firstTry-catch blocks must be first within the scope. Try-catch blocks are transactions and should leave your program in a consistent state, no matter what happens in the try.0.1.0
max-func-argsLimit the number of input arguments for a function. The ideal number of arguments for a function is zero (niladic).0.1.0
min-class-cohesionThe more variables a method manipulates the more cohesive that method is to its class. A class in which each variable is used by each method is maximally cohesive. We would like cohesion to be high. When cohesion is high, it means that the methods and variables of the class are co-dependent and hang together as a logical whole.0.1.0
newspaper-orderWe would like a source file to be like a newspaper article. Detail should increase as we move downward, until at the end we find the lowest level functions and details in the source file.0.1.0
no-flag-argsFunctions should only do one thing, therefore passing a boolean into a function is a bad practice. The function does one thing if the flag is true and another if the flag is false!0.1.0
no-for-each-pushEnforce using Array.prototype.map instead of Array.prototype.forEach and Array.prototype.push.0.1.0
no-feature-envyA method accesses the data of another object more than its own data.0.1.8
no-map-without-usageEnsure results of Array.prototype.map is either assigned to variable or returned0.1.0
no-complex-conditionalsEnforce the maximum complexity of conditional expressions.0.1.0
prefer-dry-conditionalsDon't-Repeat-Yourself in if statement conditionals, instead use Switch statements.0.1.0
no-commented-out-codeCode must not be commented out.0.2.0

Development

To develop tslint-clean-code simply clone the repository, install dependencies and run grunt:

git clone git@github.com:Glavin001/tslint-clean-code.git --config core.autocrlf=input --config core.eol=lf
cd tslint-clean-code
npm install
grunt all
grunt create-rule --rule-name=no-something-or-other

Debug code

If command fails because of file access permissions, prefix it with sudo.

npm install -g node-inspector

Then run:

node-debug grunt mochaTest

The node-debug command will load Node Inspector in your default browser (works in Chrome and Opera only).

Set a breakpoint somewhere in your code and resume execution. Your breakpoint should be hit.

Thank you

Thank you to maintainers of tslint-microsoft-contrib, from which this repository was forked. The initial structure was kept and new rules were added, this would not have been possible without Microsoft's awesome work!

