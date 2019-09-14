A set of TSLint rules used to enforce Clean Code practices. Inspired by Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship.
npm install tslint-clean-code
tslint.json
In your
tslint.json file, extend this package.
For example:
{
"extends": [
"tslint-clean-code"
],
"rules": {
"newspaper-order": true
}
}
You can also extend other tslint config packages to combine this plugin with other community custom rules.
Add the new rulesDirectory to your tslint task:
grunt.initConfig({
tslint: {
options: {
rulesDirectory: 'node_modules/tslint-clean-code/dist/src',
configuration: grunt.file.readJSON("tslint.json")
},
files: {
src: ['src/file1.ts', 'src/file2.ts']
}
}
})
The tslint.json file does not change format when using this package. Just add our rule definitions to your existing tslint.json file.
|Rule Name
|Description
|Since
id-length
|Enforces a minimum and/or maximum identifier length convention.
|0.1.0
try-catch-first
|Try-catch blocks must be first within the scope. Try-catch blocks are transactions and should leave your program in a consistent state, no matter what happens in the try.
|0.1.0
max-func-args
|Limit the number of input arguments for a function. The ideal number of arguments for a function is zero (niladic).
|0.1.0
min-class-cohesion
|The more variables a method manipulates the more cohesive that method is to its class. A class in which each variable is used by each method is maximally cohesive. We would like cohesion to be high. When cohesion is high, it means that the methods and variables of the class are co-dependent and hang together as a logical whole.
|0.1.0
newspaper-order
|We would like a source file to be like a newspaper article. Detail should increase as we move downward, until at the end we find the lowest level functions and details in the source file.
|0.1.0
no-flag-args
|Functions should only do one thing, therefore passing a boolean into a function is a bad practice. The function does one thing if the flag is true and another if the flag is false!
|0.1.0
no-for-each-push
|Enforce using
Array.prototype.map instead of
Array.prototype.forEach and
Array.prototype.push.
|0.1.0
no-feature-envy
|A method accesses the data of another object more than its own data.
|0.1.8
no-map-without-usage
|Ensure results of
Array.prototype.map is either assigned to variable or returned
|0.1.0
no-complex-conditionals
|Enforce the maximum complexity of conditional expressions.
|0.1.0
prefer-dry-conditionals
|Don't-Repeat-Yourself in if statement conditionals, instead use Switch statements.
|0.1.0
no-commented-out-code
|Code must not be commented out.
|0.2.0
To develop tslint-clean-code simply clone the repository, install dependencies and run grunt:
git clone git@github.com:Glavin001/tslint-clean-code.git --config core.autocrlf=input --config core.eol=lf
cd tslint-clean-code
npm install
grunt all
grunt create-rule --rule-name=no-something-or-other
If command fails because of file access permissions, prefix it with sudo.
npm install -g node-inspector
Then run:
node-debug grunt mochaTest
The
node-debug command will load Node Inspector in your default browser (works in Chrome and Opera only).
Set a breakpoint somewhere in your code and resume execution. Your breakpoint should be hit.
Thank you to maintainers of tslint-microsoft-contrib, from which this repository was forked. The initial structure was kept and new rules were added, this would not have been possible without Microsoft's awesome work!