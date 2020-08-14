A preset with TSLint rules for development of Angular applications. The preset contains both, tslint core rules, and codelyzer rules, which are going to perform Angular specific linting.
This package is based on the tslint configuration of Angular CLI and aligns with the Angular style guide.
Note: there are few more rules added on top of the Angular CLI configuration.
npm i tslint-angular --save-dev
After that configure
tslint.json to use the preset:
{
"extends": ["tslint-angular"],
"rules": {
"directive-selector": [true, "attribute", "foo", "camelCase"],
"component-selector": [true, "element", "foo", "kebab-case"]
}
}
Notice that
directive-selector and
component-selector are configurable so you need to add them manually in the
rules section of
tslint.json.
MIT