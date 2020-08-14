openbase logo
tslint-angular

by Minko Gechev
3.0.3 (see all)

Recommended tslint configuration for Angular applications.

26.3K

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Angular TSLint Preset

A preset with TSLint rules for development of Angular applications. The preset contains both, tslint core rules, and codelyzer rules, which are going to perform Angular specific linting.

This package is based on the tslint configuration of Angular CLI and aligns with the Angular style guide.

Note: there are few more rules added on top of the Angular CLI configuration.

How to use?

npm i tslint-angular --save-dev

After that configure tslint.json to use the preset:

{
  "extends": ["tslint-angular"],
  "rules": {
    "directive-selector": [true, "attribute", "foo", "camelCase"],
    "component-selector": [true, "element", "foo", "kebab-case"]
  }
}

Notice that directive-selector and component-selector are configurable so you need to add them manually in the rules section of tslint.json.

License

MIT

