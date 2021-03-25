⚠️ TSLint is deprecated.
See this issue for more details: Roadmap: TSLint → ESLint. If you're interested in helping with the TSLint/ESLint migration, check out the typescript-eslint roadmap.
TSLint is an extensible static analysis tool that checks TypeScript code for readability, maintainability, and functionality errors. It is widely supported across modern editors & build systems and can be customized with your own lint rules, configurations, and formatters.
TSLint currently supports:
tslint:latest,
tslint-react, etc.) and plugin composition
Please refer to the full installation & usage documentation on the TSLint website. There, you'll find information about
There is a sandbox environment for TSLint at palantir.github.io/tslint-playground, which can be used to test rules and see how TSLint works. Issues can be filed against
tslint-playground here.
If we don't have all the rules you're looking for, you can either write your own custom rules or use rules implementations developed by the community. The repos below are a good source of custom rules:
Prerequisites:
node v7+
yarn v1.0+
git clone git@github.com:palantir/tslint.git --config core.autocrlf=input --config core.eol=lf
yarn
yarn compile
yarn test