This is a runtime library for TypeScript that contains all of the TypeScript helper functions.
This library is primarily used by the
--importHelpers flag in TypeScript.
When using
--importHelpers, a module that uses helper functions like
__extends and
__assign in the following emitted file:
var __assign = (this && this.__assign) || Object.assign || function(t) {
for (var s, i = 1, n = arguments.length; i < n; i++) {
s = arguments[i];
for (var p in s) if (Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(s, p))
t[p] = s[p];
}
return t;
};
exports.x = {};
exports.y = __assign({}, exports.x);
will instead be emitted as something like the following:
var tslib_1 = require("tslib");
exports.x = {};
exports.y = tslib_1.__assign({}, exports.x);
Because this can avoid duplicate declarations of things like
__extends,
__assign, etc., this means delivering users smaller files on average, as well as less runtime overhead.
For optimized bundles with TypeScript, you should absolutely consider using
tslib and
--importHelpers.
For the latest stable version, run:
# TypeScript 3.9.2 or later
npm install tslib
# TypeScript 3.8.4 or earlier
npm install tslib@^1
# TypeScript 2.3.2 or earlier
npm install tslib@1.6.1
# TypeScript 3.9.2 or later
yarn add tslib
# TypeScript 3.8.4 or earlier
yarn add tslib@^1
# TypeScript 2.3.2 or earlier
yarn add tslib@1.6.1
# TypeScript 3.9.2 or later
bower install tslib
# TypeScript 3.8.4 or earlier
bower install tslib@^1
# TypeScript 2.3.2 or earlier
bower install tslib@1.6.1
# TypeScript 3.9.2 or later
jspm install tslib
# TypeScript 3.8.4 or earlier
jspm install tslib@^1
# TypeScript 2.3.2 or earlier
jspm install tslib@1.6.1
Set the
importHelpers compiler option on the command line:
tsc --importHelpers file.ts
or in your tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"importHelpers": true
}
}
You will need to add a
paths mapping for
tslib, e.g. For Bower users:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "amd",
"importHelpers": true,
"baseUrl": "./",
"paths": {
"tslib" : ["bower_components/tslib/tslib.d.ts"]
}
}
}
For JSPM users:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "system",
"importHelpers": true,
"baseUrl": "./",
"paths": {
"tslib" : ["jspm_packages/npm/tslib@2.x.y/tslib.d.ts"]
}
}
}
package.json and
bower.json
git tag [version]
git push --tags
Done.
There are many ways to contribute to TypeScript.