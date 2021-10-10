Browserify plugin for compiling TypeScript
var browserify = require('browserify');
var tsify = require('tsify');
browserify()
.add('main.ts')
.plugin(tsify, { noImplicitAny: true })
.bundle()
.on('error', function (error) { console.error(error.toString()); })
.pipe(process.stdout);
$ browserify main.ts -p [ tsify --noImplicitAny ] > bundle.js
Note that when using the Browserify CLI, compilation will always halt on the first error encountered, unlike the regular TypeScript CLI. This behavior can be overridden in the API, as shown in the API example.
Also note that the square brackets
[ ] in the example above are required if you want to pass parameters to tsify; they don't denote an optional part of the command.
Just plain ol' npm installation:
npm install browserify
npm install typescript
npm install tsify
For use on the command line, use the flag
npm install -g.
--debug option is set on Browserify, regardless of the flag status in
tsconfig.json.
-d, --declaration - See tsify#15
--out, --outDir - Use Browserify's file output options instead. These options are overridden because tsify writes to an internal memory store before bundling, instead of to the filesystem.
-p, --project option which allows you to specify the path that will be used when searching for the
tsconfig.json file. You can pass either the path to a directory or to the
tsconfig.json file itself. (When using the API, the
project option can specify either a path to a directory or file, or the JSON content of a
tsconfig.json file.)
files,
exclude and
include options. In particular, if
"files": [] is specified, only the Browserify entry points (and their dependencies) are passed to TypeScript for compilation.
--global - This will set up tsify as a global transform. See the Browserify docs for the implications of this flag.
--typescript - By default we just do
require('typescript') to pickup whichever version you installed. However, this option allows you to pass in a different TypeScript compiler, such as NTypeScript. Note that when using the API, you can pass either the name of the alternative compiler or a reference to it:
{ typescript: 'ntypescript' }
{ typescript: require('ntypescript') }
tsify will automatically read options from
tsconfig.json. However, some options from this file will be ignored:
compilerOptions.declaration - See tsify#15
compilerOptions.out,
compilerOptions.outDir, and
compilerOptions.noEmit - Use Browserify's file output options instead. These options are overridden because tsify writes its intermediate JavaScript output to an internal memory store instead of to the filesystem.
files - Use Browserify's file input options instead. This is necessary because Browserify needs to know which file(s) are the entry points to your program.
compilerOptions.sourceMaps - Source maps are only generated if the
--debug option is set on Browserify.
compilerOptions.inlineSourceMaps - Generated source maps are always inline.
Yes! tsify can do incremental compilation using watchify, resulting in much faster incremental build times. Just follow the Watchify documentation, and add tsify as a plugin as indicated in the documentation above.
No problem. See the Gulp recipes on using browserify and watchify, and add tsify as a plugin as indicated in the documentation above.
Use grunt-browserify and you should be good! Just add tsify as a plugin in your Grunt configuration.
The inlined sourcemaps that Browserify generates may not be readable by IE 11 for debugging purposes. This is easy to fix by adding exorcist to your build workflow after Browserify.
TypeScript's ES2015 output mode should work without too much additional setup. Browserify does not support ES2015 modules, so if you want to use ES2015 you still need some transpilation step. Make sure to add babelify to your list of transforms. Note that if you are using the API, you need to set up tsify before babelify:
browserify()
.plugin(tsify, { target: 'es6' })
.transform(babelify, { extensions: [ '.tsx', '.ts' ] })
This error occurs when a TypeScript file is not compiled to JavaScript before being run through the Browserify bundler. There are a couple known reasons you might run into this.
.plugin('tsify') is done before any transforms such as
.transform('babelify'). tsify needs to run first!
expose set to the name of the included file. More details and a workaround are available in #60.
There are several TypeScript compilation transforms available on npm, all with various issues. The TypeScript compiler automatically performs dependency resolution on module imports, much like Browserify itself. Browserify transforms are not flexible enough to deal with multiple file outputs given a single file input, which means that any working TypeScript compilation transform either skips the resolution step (which is necessary for complete type checking) or performs multiple compilations of source files further down the dependency graph.
tsify avoids this problem by using the power of plugins to perform a single compilation of the TypeScript source up-front, using Browserify to glue together the resulting files.
MIT
d.ts file.
@types/browserify and incorrect/undocumented use of TypeScript types in
tsify signature.
index.d.ts and add
@types/browserify dependency.
types to
package.json.
watchify does not stop listening.
forceConsistentCasingInFilenames compiler option.
files,
exclude and
include options.
forceConsistentCasingInFilenames compiler option.
allowJs no longer causes problems with streams.
project option using the JSON content of a
tsconfig.json file.
include option was broken if
tsconfig.json was not in the current directory.
tsconfig, so
filesGlob is no longer supported. Use TypeScript 2's
exclude and
include options instead.
@types modules.
Object.assign with
object-assign for Node 0.12 compatibility.
lib option) were left out of the compilation when bundling on Windows.
tsify as a transform now results in an explicit error.
target being set to
ES3).
-p).
basedir contains backslashes that need normalization for findConfigFile to work correctly.
devDependency so we don't install one for you. Please run
npm install typescript --save-dev in your project to use whatever version you want.
TypeStrong/tsconfig for parsing
tsconfig.json to add support for
exclude and more.
--global flag to use tsify as a global transform.
files property of
tsconfig.json.
--project flag to use a custom location for
tsconfig.json.
debuglog dependency.
debuglog dependency for compatibility with old versions of Node 0.12.
--debug is set, for potential speed improvements when not using sourcemaps.
--jsx=preserve is set.
lodash and
debuglog dependencies.
basedir option.
allowJs option to enable transpiling ES6+ JS to ES5 or lower.
findConfigFile for TypeScript 1.9 dev.
findConfigFile for use with the TypeScript 1.8 dev version.
*.tsx was not included in Browserify's list of extensions if the
jsx option was set via
tsconfig.json.
process.cwd() (thanks @pnlybubbles!)
typescript dependency to lock it down to version 1.6.x
typescript dependency to lock it down to version 1.5.x
*.tsx to Browserify's list of extensions if
--jsx is set (with priority .ts > .tsx > *.js).
--inlineSourceMap and
--inlineSources (because that's what Browserify expects).
lib.d.ts to support TypeScript 1.6 and to work with the
--typescript option.
preserve.
*.tsx to the regex determining whether to run a file through the TypeScript compiler.
file event to trigger watchify even when there are fatal compilation errors.
--typescript option.
--out and
--outDir compiler options.
tsconfig.json support.
stopOnError option and changed default behavior to continue building when there are typing errors.
bundler.add().
watchify.