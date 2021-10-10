tsify

Browserify plugin for compiling TypeScript

Example Usage

Browserify API:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var tsify = require ( 'tsify' ); browserify() .add( 'main.ts' ) .plugin(tsify, { noImplicitAny : true }) .bundle() .on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .error(error.toString()); }) .pipe(process.stdout);

Command line:

$ browserify main.ts -p [ tsify --noImplicitAny ] > bundle.js

Note that when using the Browserify CLI, compilation will always halt on the first error encountered, unlike the regular TypeScript CLI. This behavior can be overridden in the API, as shown in the API example.

Also note that the square brackets [ ] in the example above are required if you want to pass parameters to tsify; they don't denote an optional part of the command.

Installation

Just plain ol' npm installation:

1. Install browserify

npm install browserify

2. Install typescript

npm install typescript

3. Install tsify

npm install tsify

For use on the command line, use the flag npm install -g .

Options

tsify will generate inline sourcemaps if the --debug option is set on Browserify, regardless of the flag status in tsconfig.json .

will generate inline sourcemaps if the option is set on Browserify, regardless of the flag status in . tsify supports almost all options from the TypeScript compiler. Notable exceptions: -d, --declaration - See tsify#15 --out, --outDir - Use Browserify's file output options instead. These options are overridden because tsify writes to an internal memory store before bundling, instead of to the filesystem.

supports almost all options from the TypeScript compiler. Notable exceptions: tsify supports the TypeScript compiler's -p, --project option which allows you to specify the path that will be used when searching for the tsconfig.json file. You can pass either the path to a directory or to the tsconfig.json file itself. (When using the API, the project option can specify either a path to a directory or file, or the JSON content of a tsconfig.json file.)

supports the TypeScript compiler's option which allows you to specify the path that will be used when searching for the file. You can pass either the path to a directory or to the file itself. (When using the API, the option can specify either a path to a directory or file, or the JSON content of a file.) tsify supports overriding the files , exclude and include options. In particular, if "files": [] is specified, only the Browserify entry points (and their dependencies) are passed to TypeScript for compilation.

supports overriding the , and options. In particular, if is specified, only the Browserify entry points (and their dependencies) are passed to TypeScript for compilation. tsify supports the following extra options: --global - This will set up tsify as a global transform. See the Browserify docs for the implications of this flag. --typescript - By default we just do require('typescript') to pickup whichever version you installed. However, this option allows you to pass in a different TypeScript compiler, such as NTypeScript. Note that when using the API, you can pass either the name of the alternative compiler or a reference to it: { typescript: 'ntypescript' } { typescript: require('ntypescript') }

supports the following extra options:

Does this work with...

tsify will automatically read options from tsconfig.json . However, some options from this file will be ignored:

compilerOptions.declaration - See tsify#15

- See tsify#15 compilerOptions.out , compilerOptions.outDir , and compilerOptions.noEmit - Use Browserify's file output options instead. These options are overridden because tsify writes its intermediate JavaScript output to an internal memory store instead of to the filesystem.

, , and - Use Browserify's file output options instead. These options are overridden because writes its intermediate JavaScript output to an internal memory store instead of to the filesystem. files - Use Browserify's file input options instead. This is necessary because Browserify needs to know which file(s) are the entry points to your program.

- Use Browserify's file input options instead. This is necessary because Browserify needs to know which file(s) are the entry points to your program. compilerOptions.sourceMaps - Source maps are only generated if the --debug option is set on Browserify.

- Source maps are only generated if the option is set on Browserify. compilerOptions.inlineSourceMaps - Generated source maps are always inline.

Yes! tsify can do incremental compilation using watchify, resulting in much faster incremental build times. Just follow the Watchify documentation, and add tsify as a plugin as indicated in the documentation above.

No problem. See the Gulp recipes on using browserify and watchify, and add tsify as a plugin as indicated in the documentation above.

Use grunt-browserify and you should be good! Just add tsify as a plugin in your Grunt configuration.

IE 11?

The inlined sourcemaps that Browserify generates may not be readable by IE 11 for debugging purposes. This is easy to fix by adding exorcist to your build workflow after Browserify.

ES2015? (formerly known as ES6)

TypeScript's ES2015 output mode should work without too much additional setup. Browserify does not support ES2015 modules, so if you want to use ES2015 you still need some transpilation step. Make sure to add babelify to your list of transforms. Note that if you are using the API, you need to set up tsify before babelify:

browserify() .plugin(tsify, { target : 'es6' }) .transform(babelify, { extensions : [ '.tsx' , '.ts' ] })

FAQ / Common issues

SyntaxError: 'import' and 'export' may appear only with 'sourceType: module'

This error occurs when a TypeScript file is not compiled to JavaScript before being run through the Browserify bundler. There are a couple known reasons you might run into this.

If you are trying to output in ES6 mode, then you have to use an additional transpilation step such as babelify because Browserify does not support bundling ES6 modules.

Make sure that if you're using the API, your setup .plugin('tsify') is done before any transforms such as .transform('babelify') . tsify needs to run first!

is done before any transforms such as . needs to run first! There is a known issue in Browserify regarding including files with expose set to the name of the included file. More details and a workaround are available in #60.

Why a plugin?

There are several TypeScript compilation transforms available on npm, all with various issues. The TypeScript compiler automatically performs dependency resolution on module imports, much like Browserify itself. Browserify transforms are not flexible enough to deal with multiple file outputs given a single file input, which means that any working TypeScript compilation transform either skips the resolution step (which is necessary for complete type checking) or performs multiple compilations of source files further down the dependency graph.

tsify avoids this problem by using the power of plugins to perform a single compilation of the TypeScript source up-front, using Browserify to glue together the resulting files.

License

MIT

Changelog