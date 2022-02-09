Tsickle converts TypeScript code into a form acceptable to the Closure Compiler. This allows using TypeScript to transpile your sources, and then using Closure Compiler to bundle and optimize them, while taking advantage of type information in Closure Compiler.
A (non-exhaustive) list of the sorts of transformations Tsickle applies:
goog.module modules
declare, see below)
export * from ... into a form Closure accepts
In general the goal is that you write valid TypeScript and Tsickle handles making it valid Closure Compiler code.
We already use tsickle within Google to minify our apps (including those using Angular), but we have less experience using tsickle with the various JavaScript builds that are seen outside of Google.
We would like to make tsickle usable for everyone but right now if you'd like to try it you should expect to spend some time debugging and reporting bugs.
Tsickle is a library, designed to be used by a larger program that interacts with TypeScript and the Closure compiler.
Some known clients are:
demo/ subdirectory.
Tsickle is designed to do whatever is necessary to make the code acceptable by Closure compiler. We view its output as a necessary intermediate form for communicating to the Closure compiler, and not something for humans. This means the tsickle output may be kind of ugly to read. Its only real use is to pass it on to the compiler.
For one example, the syntax of types tsickle produces are specific to Closure.
The type
{!Foo} means "Foo, excluding null" and a type alias becomes a
var
statement that is tagged with
@typedef.
Tsickle emits modules using Closure's
goog.module module system. This system
is similar to but different from ES modules, and was supported by Closure before
the ES module system was finalized.
Closure and TypeScript are not identical. Tsickle hides most of the differences, but users must still be aware of some differences.
declare
Any declaration in a
.d.ts file, as well as any declaration tagged with
declare ..., is intepreted by Tsickle as a name that should be preserved
through Closure compilation (i.e. not renamed into something shorter). Use it
any time the specific string names of your fields are significant. That would
most often happen when the object either coming from outside your program, or
being passed out of the program.
Example:
declare interface JSONResult {
username: string;
}
let r = JSON.parse(input) as JSONResult;
console.log(r.username);
By adding
declare to the interface (or if it were in a
.d.ts file), Tsickle
will inform Closure that it must use exactly the field name
.username (and not
e.g.
.a) in the output JS. This matters for this example because the input
JSON probably uses the string
'username' and not whatever name Closure would
invent for it. (Note:
declare on an interface has no additional meaning in
pure TypeScript.)
An exporting decorator is a decorator that has
@ExportDecoratedItems in its
JSDoc.
The names of elements that have an exporting decorator are preserved through
the Closure compilation process by applying an
@export tag to them.
Example:
/** @ExportDecoratedItems */
function myDecorator() {
// ...
}
@myDecorator()
class DoNotRenameThisClass { ... }
Run
yarn to install dependencies.
yarn build builds the code base.
tsc --watch for an interactive, incremental, and continuous build.
yarn lint checks for lint.
yarn test runs unit tests, e2e tests and checks for lint (but make sure to
yarn build first or run tsc!). Set the
TEST_FILTER environment variable
to filter what golden tests to run.
https://astexplorer.net/ and https://ts-ast-viewer.com/ are convenient tools to visualize and inspect a TypeScript AST.
You can debug tests by passing
--node_options=--inspect or
--node_options=--inspect-brk (to suspend execution directly after startup).
For example, to debug a specific golden test:
TEST_FILTER=my_golden_test node --inspect-brk=4332 ./node_modules/.bin/jasmine out/test/*.js
Then open [about:inspect] in Chrome and choose "about:inspect". Chrome will
launch a debugging session on any node process that starts with a debugger
listening on one of the listed ports. The tsickle tests and Chrome both default
to
localhost:9229, so things should work out of the box.
The break in specific code locations you can add
debugger; statements in the
source code.
Run
UPDATE_GOLDENS=y yarn test to have the test suite update the goldens in
test_files/....
Set the environment variable
TEST_FILTER=<REGEX> to limit the golden tests
(found in
test_files/...) to only run tests with a name matching the regex.
On a new branch, run
# tsickle releases are all minor releases for now, see npm help version.
$ npm version minor
This will update the version in
package.json, commit the changes, and
create a git tag.
Push the branch and get it reviewed, but do not merge. If you click the "rebase and merge" button in the Github UI it changes the commit, so the git tag that was created would point at the wrong commit.
Instead, push the branch to master directly via:
$ git push origin mybranch:master
Note that Github will block non-fast-forward pushes to master, so if there have been other intervening commits you'll need to recreate the release.
Also push the tag.
$ git push origin v0.32.0 # but use correct version
Once the versioned tag is pushed to Github the release (as found on https://github.com/angular/tsickle/releases) will be implicitly created.
From the master branch run:
npm config set registry https://wombat-dressing-room.appspot.com
npm login
npm publish # runs a clean build & test automatically