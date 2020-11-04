tsee

Typed EventEmitter implemented with typed args, based on nodejs EventEmitter.

Fully implements NodeJS.EventEmitter type, provides interface & proxy class.

Install & use

npm i tsee

Simple usage:

import { EventEmitter } from 'tsee' ; const events = new EventEmitter<{ foo: ( a: number , b: string ) => void , }>(); events.emit( 'foo' , 123 , 'hello world' );

Cast any other compatible to NodeJS.EventEmitter to typed:

import { asTypedEventEmitter } from 'tsee' ; const typedEmitter = asTypedEventEmitter<{ foo: ( a: number , b: string ) => void , boo: ( a: number , b: string ) => void , }>(myEmitter); typedEmitter.emit( 'foo' , 123 , 'hello world' );

Advenced usage for non default event emitters

If you use custom EventEmitter implementation, you can simply cast it to tsee.IEventEmitter interface:

import { CustomEventEmitter } from 'my-event-emitter' ; import * as tsee from 'tsee' ; const typed = new CustomEventEmitter() as any as tsee.IEventEmitter<{ ... }>; const typed = asTypedEventEmitter<{ ... }>( new CustomEventEmitter());

tsee.EventEmitter class is implemented EventEmitter from 'events' package.

Api

EventEmitter<T> where T extends { [eventName]: Call signature } .

EventEmitter.emit 's args is fully typed based on events map.