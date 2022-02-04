tsec - Extended TypeScript compiler checking Trusted Types compatibility

This is not an officially supported Google product.

tsec is a wrapper for the official TypeScript compiler tsc with additional checks on the codebase's compatibility with Trusted Types.

tsec supports most compilation flags as tsc does. For code pattern patterns that is potentially incompatible with Trusted Types, tsec emits compilation errors.

Supported checks

tsec perform a basket of security checks to find possible XSS issues in your code. In particular, the checks ban using dangerous DOM sink APIs with plain string values. Any violation of the checks can hinder Trusted Types adoption either directly or indirectly. To fix the violations, you should construct Trusted Types values to feed into these sinks. At the moment, tsec covers most of the Trusted Types sinks that are enforced by the browser. See here for the complete list of available checks. We will be adding the missing ones soon.

Run

First add tsec as a dev dependency of your TypeScript project.

yarn add tsec

Then choose the right configuration file to build the project with tsec and check its Trusted Types compatibility.

yarn tsec - p tsconfig .json

Add --noEmit flag to skip emitting JS code from compilation.

Trusted Type awareness in tsec rules

Using Trusted Types in TypeScript has a limitation and currently you must use workarounds to TS compiler to bypass its checks. We've implemented various patterns you can use in order to satisfy both tsc and tsec rules.

Casting Trusted Type to unknown to string

For example:

declare const trustedHTML: TrustedHTML; document .body.innerHTML = trustedHTML as unknown as string ;

Using Trusted Type union with string and casting to string

For example:

declare const trustedHTML: TrustedHTML | string ; document .body.innerHTML = trustedHTML as string ;

Using unwrapper function

The first argument to the unwrapper function must be the Trusted Type that is required by the specific sink and must return value accepted by the sink (string). The unwrapper function can have additional arguments or even accept TS union of values for the first parameter.

For example:

declare const trustedHTML: TrustedHTML; declare const unwrapHTML: ( html: TrustedHTML, ...other: any [] ) => string ; document .body.innerHTML = unwrapHTML(trustedHTML);

Note: All of these variants must be at the assignment/call of the particular sink and not before. For example:

declare const trustedHTML: TrustedHTML; const castedTrustedHTML = trustedHTML as unknown as string ; document .body.innerHTML = castedTrustedHTML;

Language service plugin

Tsec can be integrated as a plugin to your TypeScript project allowing you to see the violations directly in your IDE. For this to work you need to:

Use workspace version of TypeScript Add the plugin via plugins compiler option in the tsconfig. If you are using tsec as a package then the path to the plugin might look like this: { "compilerOptions": { "plugins": [ { "name": "tsec" } ] } } Restart the editor to reload TS initialization features.

Make sure the LSP is using (requiring) the same workspace version of TS used by the IDE.

Debugging

Language service plugin is experimental, if it doesn't work, you can create an issue or try to debug locally. If you are using VSCode you can do so by following these steps:

Turn on verbose tsserver logging in the settings. Restart the IDE. You can use Developer: Reload Window command for this. Use Developer: Open Logs Folder to open the log folder Find tsserver.log inside the folder (you can use find command line utility) and open the file(s). There should be an error somewhere in the logs which should get you started.

Configure exemptions

You can configure tsec to exempt certain violations. Add an "exemptionConfig" option in the configuration for the tsec language service plugin. The value of that field is a string indicating the path to the exemption list, relative to the path of tsconfig.json . See an exemption below.

{ "compilerOptions": { "plugins": [ { "name": "tsec", "exemptionConfig": "./exemption_list.json" } ] } }

Note that although this configuration appears to be for the language service plugin, it also works for the command line use of tsec.

The exemption list is a JSON file of which each entry is the name of a rule. The value of the entry is a list of files that you would like to exempt from that rule.

Here is an example. Suppose you have a file src/foo.ts in your project that triggers the following error from tsec:

src/foo.ts: 10 : 5 - error TS21228: Assigning directly to Element 10 element. innerHTML = someVariable; ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

You can exempt it by creating an exemption_list.json file along side your tsconfig.json with the following content:

{ "ban-element-innerhtml-assignments" : [ "src/foo.ts" ] }

The exemption list supports the glob syntax. For example, if you want to completely disable a check, you can write:

{ "ban-element-innerhtml-assignments" : [ "**/*.ts" ] }

Note that exemptions are granted at the file granularity. If you exempt a file from a rule, all violations in that file will be exempted.

You can exempt files from all rules by setting the exemption list for the wildcard rule name "*" . This can be useful when the compiler configuration of your project include files for testing.

{ "*" : [ "**/test/*.ts" , "**/*.test.ts" , "**/*.spec.ts" ] }

Developing locally

We recommend developing using VS Code. We have preconfigured the project such that debugging works out of the box. If you press F5 (Debug: Start debugging) tsec will be freshly built and executed on the project files (files included in tsconfig). Currently, we have tests only internally at Google, but you can create a test.ts file with some violationg code anywhere in the project to get started. You can then add breakpoints in any tsec source file.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.