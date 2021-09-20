Despite all the recent hype, setting up a new TypeScript (x React) library can be tough. Between Rollup, Jest, tsconfig , Yarn resolutions, ESLint, and getting VSCode to play nicely....there is just a whole lot of stuff to do (and things to screw up). TSDX is a zero-config CLI that helps you develop, test, and publish modern TypeScript packages with ease--so you can focus on your awesome new library and not waste another afternoon on the configuration.

Features

TSDX comes with the "battery-pack included" and is part of a complete TypeScript breakfast:

Bundles your code with Rollup and outputs multiple module formats (CJS & ESM by default, and also UMD if you want) plus development and production builds

Comes with treeshaking, ready-to-rock lodash optimizations, and minification/compression

Live reload / watch-mode

Works with React

Human readable error messages (and in VSCode-friendly format)

Bundle size snapshots

Opt-in to extract invariant error codes

error codes Jest test runner setup with sensible defaults via tsdx test

ESLint with Prettier setup with sensible defaults via tsdx lint

Zero-config, single dependency

Escape hatches for customization via .babelrc.js , jest.config.js , .eslintrc.js , and tsdx.config.js

Quick Start

npx tsdx create mylib cd mylib yarn start

That's it. You don't need to worry about setting up TypeScript or Rollup or Jest or other plumbing. Just start editing src/index.ts and go!

Below is a list of commands you will probably find useful:

npm start or yarn start

Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes. TSDX has a special logger for your convenience. Error messages are pretty printed and formatted for compatibility VS Code's Problems tab.

Your library will be rebuilt if you make edits.

npm run build or yarn build

Bundles the package to the dist folder. The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple formats (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module).

npm test or yarn test

Runs your tests using Jest.

npm run lint or yarn lint

Runs Eslint with Prettier on .ts and .tsx files. If you want to customize eslint you can add an eslint block to your package.json, or you can run yarn lint --write-file and edit the generated .eslintrc.js file.

prepare script

Bundles and packages to the dist folder. Runs automatically when you run either npm publish or yarn publish . The prepare script will run the equivalent of npm run build or yarn build . It will also be run if your module is installed as a git dependency (ie: "mymodule": "github:myuser/mymodule#some-branch" ) so it can be depended on without checking the transpiled code into git.

Optimizations

Aside from just bundling your module into different formats, TSDX comes with some optimizations for your convenience. They yield objectively better code and smaller bundle sizes.

After TSDX compiles your code with TypeScript, it processes your code with 3 Babel plugins:

babel-plugin-annotate-pure-calls : Injects for #__PURE annotations to enable treeshaking

: Injects for annotations to enable treeshaking babel-plugin-dev-expressions : A mirror of Facebook's dev-expression Babel plugin. It reduces or eliminates development checks from production code

: A mirror of Facebook's dev-expression Babel plugin. It reduces or eliminates development checks from production code babel-plugin-rename-import : Used to rewrite any lodash imports

Development-only Expressions + Treeshaking

babel-plugin-annotate-pure-calls + babel-plugin-dev-expressions work together to fully eliminate dead code (aka treeshake) development checks from your production code. Let's look at an example to see how it works.

Imagine our source code is just this:

// ./src/index.ts export const sum = (a: number, b: number) => { if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') { console.log('Helpful dev-only error message'); } return a + b; };

tsdx build will output an ES module file and 3 CommonJS files (dev, prod, and an entry file). If you want to specify a UMD build, you can do that as well. For brevity, let's examine the CommonJS output (comments added for emphasis):

; if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { module .exports = require ( './mylib.cjs.production.js' ); } else { module .exports = require ( './mylib.cjs.development.js' ); }

; const sum = ( a, b ) => { { console .log( 'Helpful dev-only error message' ); } return a + b; }; exports.sum = sum;

; exports.sum = ( s, t ) => s + t;

AS you can see, TSDX stripped out the development check from the production code. This allows you to safely add development-only behavior (like more useful error messages) without any production bundle size impact.

For ESM build, it's up to end-user to build environment specific build with NODE_ENV replace (done by Webpack 4 automatically).

Rollup Treeshaking

TSDX's rollup config removes getters and setters on objects so that property access has no side effects. Don't do it.

Advanced babel-plugin-dev-expressions

TSDX will use babel-plugin-dev-expressions to make the following replacements before treeshaking.

Replaces

if (__DEV__) { console .log( 'foo' ); }

with

if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { console .log( 'foo' ); }

IMPORTANT: To use __DEV__ in TypeScript, you need to add declare var __DEV__: boolean somewhere in your project's type path (e.g. ./types/index.d.ts ).

declare var __DEV__: boolean ;

Note: The dev-expression transform does not run when NODE_ENV is test . As such, if you use __DEV__ , you will need to define it as a global constant in your test environment.

invariant

Replaces

invariant(condition, 'error message here' );

with

if (!condition) { if ( 'production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV) { invariant( false , 'error message here' ); } else { invariant( false ); } }

Note: TSDX doesn't supply an invariant function for you, you need to import one yourself. We recommend https://github.com/alexreardon/tiny-invariant.

To extract and minify invariant error codes in production into a static codes.json file, specify the --extractErrors flag in command line. For more details see Error extraction docs.

warning

Replaces

warning(condition, 'dev warning here' );

with

if ( 'production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV) { warning(condition, 'dev warning here' ); }

Note: TSDX doesn't supply a warning function for you, you need to import one yourself. We recommend https://github.com/alexreardon/tiny-warning.

Using lodash

If you want to use a lodash function in your package, TSDX will help you do it the right way so that your library does not get fat shamed on Twitter. However, before you continue, seriously consider rolling whatever function you are about to use on your own. Anyways, here is how to do it right.

First, install lodash and lodash-es as dependencies

yarn add lodash lodash-es

Now install @types/lodash to your development dependencies.

yarn add @types/lodash --dev

Import your lodash method however you want, TSDX will optimize it like so.

// ./src/index.ts import kebabCase from 'lodash/kebabCase'; export const KebabLogger = (msg: string) => { console.log(kebabCase(msg)); };

For brevity let's look at the ES module output.

import o from "lodash-es/kebabCase" ; const e= e => { console .log(o(e))}; export {e as KebabLogger};

TSDX will rewrite your import kebabCase from 'lodash/kebabCase' to import o from 'lodash-es/kebabCase' . This allows your library to be treeshakable to end consumers while allowing to you to use @types/lodash for free.

Note: TSDX will also transform destructured imports. For example, import { kebabCase } from 'lodash' would have also been transformed to `import o from "lodash-es/kebabCase".

Error extraction

After running --extractErrors , you will have a ./errors/codes.json file with all your extracted invariant error codes. This process scans your production code and swaps out your invariant error message strings for a corresponding error code (just like React!). This extraction only works if your error checking/warning is done by a function called invariant .

Note: We don't provide this function for you, it is up to you how you want it to behave. For example, you can use either tiny-invariant or tiny-warning , but you must then import the module as a variable called invariant and it should have the same type signature.

⚠️Don't forget: you will need to host the decoder somewhere. Once you have a URL, look at ./errors/ErrorProd.js and replace the reactjs.org URL with yours.

Known issue: our transformErrorMessages babel plugin currently doesn't have sourcemap support, so you will see "Sourcemap is likely to be incorrect" warnings. We would love your help on this.

TODO: Simple guide to host error codes to be completed

Customization

Rollup

❗⚠️❗ Warning:

These modifications will override the default behavior and configuration of TSDX. As such they can invalidate internal guarantees and assumptions. These types of changes can break internal behavior and can be very fragile against updates. Use with discretion!

TSDX uses Rollup under the hood. The defaults are solid for most packages (Formik uses the defaults!). However, if you do wish to alter the rollup configuration, you can do so by creating a file called tsdx.config.js at the root of your project like so:

module .exports = { rollup(config, options) { return config; }, };

The options object contains the following:

export interface TsdxOptions { // path to file input: string; // Name of package name: string; // JS target target: 'node' | 'browser'; // Module format format: 'cjs' | 'umd' | 'esm' | 'system'; // Environment env: 'development' | 'production'; // Path to tsconfig file tsconfig?: string; // Is error extraction running? extractErrors?: boolean; // Is minifying? minify?: boolean; // Is this the very first rollup config (and thus should one-off metadata be extracted)? writeMeta?: boolean; // Only transpile, do not type check (makes compilation faster) transpileOnly?: boolean; }

Example: Adding Postcss

const postcss = require ( 'rollup-plugin-postcss' ); const autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ); const cssnano = require ( 'cssnano' ); module .exports = { rollup(config, options) { config.plugins.push( postcss({ plugins : [ autoprefixer(), cssnano({ preset : 'default' , }), ], inject : false , extract : !!options.writeMeta, }) ); return config; }, };

Babel

You can add your own .babelrc to the root of your project and TSDX will merge it with its own Babel transforms (which are mostly for optimization), putting any new presets and plugins at the end of its list.

Jest

You can add your own jest.config.js to the root of your project and TSDX will shallow merge it with its own Jest config.

ESLint

You can add your own .eslintrc.js to the root of your project and TSDX will deep merge it with its own ESLint config.

If you still need more customizations, we recommend using patch-package so you don't need to fork. Keep in mind that these types of changes may be quite fragile against version updates.

Inspiration

TSDX was originally ripped out of Formik's build tooling. TSDX has several similarities to @developit/microbundle, but that is because Formik's Rollup configuration and Microbundle's internals had converged around similar plugins.

Comparison with Microbundle

Some key differences include:

TSDX includes out-of-the-box test running via Jest

TSDX includes out-of-the-box linting and formatting via ESLint and Prettier

TSDX includes a bootstrap command with a few package templates

TSDX allows for some lightweight customization

TSDX is TypeScript focused, but also supports plain JavaScript

TSDX outputs distinct development and production builds (like React does) for CJS and UMD builds. This means you can include rich error messages and other dev-friendly goodies without sacrificing final bundle size.

API Reference

tsdx watch

Description Rebuilds on any change Usage tsdx watch [options] Options -i, --entry Entry module --target Specify your target environment (default web) --name Specify name exposed in UMD builds --format Specify module format(s) (default cjs,esm) --tsconfig Specify your custom tsconfig path (default <root-folder>/tsconfig.json) --verbose Keep outdated console output in watch mode instead of clearing the screen --onFirstSuccess Run a command on the first successful build --onSuccess Run a command on a successful build --onFailure Run a command on a failed build --noClean Don't clean the dist folder --transpileOnly Skip type checking -h, --help Displays this message Examples tsdx watch --entry src/foo.tsx tsdx watch --target node tsdx watch --name Foo tsdx watch --format cjs,esm,umd tsdx watch --tsconfig ./tsconfig.foo.json tsdx watch --noClean tsdx watch --onFirstSuccess "echo The first successful build!" tsdx watch --onSuccess "echo Successful build!" tsdx watch --onFailure "echo The build failed!" tsdx watch --transpileOnly

tsdx build

Description Build your project once and exit Usage tsdx build [options] Options -i, --entry Entry module --target Specify your target environment (default web) --name Specify name exposed in UMD builds --format Specify module format(s) (default cjs,esm) --extractErrors Opt-in to extracting invariant error codes --tsconfig Specify your custom tsconfig path (default <root-folder>/tsconfig.json) --transpileOnly Skip type checking -h, --help Displays this message Examples tsdx build --entry src/foo.tsx tsdx build --target node tsdx build --name Foo tsdx build --format cjs,esm,umd tsdx build --extractErrors tsdx build --tsconfig ./tsconfig.foo.json tsdx build --transpileOnly

tsdx test

This runs Jest, forwarding all CLI flags to it. See https://jestjs.io for options. For example, if you would like to run in watch mode, you can run tsdx test --watch . So you could set up your package.json scripts like:

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "tsdx test" , "test:watch" : "tsdx test --watch" , "test:coverage" : "tsdx test --coverage" } }

tsdx lint

Description Run eslint with Prettier Usage tsdx lint [options] Options --fix Fixes fixable errors and warnings --ignore-pattern Ignore a pattern --max-warnings Exits with non-zero error code if number of warnings exceed this number (default Infinity) --write-file Write the config file locally --report-file Write JSON report to file locally -h, --help Displays this message Examples tsdx lint src tsdx lint src --fix tsdx lint src test --ignore-pattern test /foo.ts tsdx lint src test --max-warnings 10 tsdx lint src --write-file tsdx lint src --report-file report.json

Contributing

Please see the Contributing Guidelines.

Author

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!