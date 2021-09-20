Despite all the recent hype, setting up a new TypeScript (x React) library can be tough. Between Rollup, Jest,
tsconfig, Yarn resolutions, ESLint, and getting VSCode to play nicely....there is just a whole lot of stuff to do (and things to screw up). TSDX is a zero-config CLI that helps you develop, test, and publish modern TypeScript packages with ease--so you can focus on your awesome new library and not waste another afternoon on the configuration.
TSDX comes with the "battery-pack included" and is part of a complete TypeScript breakfast:
invariant error codes
tsdx test
tsdx lint
.babelrc.js,
jest.config.js,
.eslintrc.js, and
tsdx.config.js
npx tsdx create mylib
cd mylib
yarn start
That's it. You don't need to worry about setting up TypeScript or Rollup or Jest or other plumbing. Just start editing
src/index.ts and go!
Below is a list of commands you will probably find useful:
npm start or
yarn start
Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes. TSDX has a special logger for your convenience. Error messages are pretty printed and formatted for compatibility VS Code's Problems tab.
Your library will be rebuilt if you make edits.
npm run build or
yarn build
Bundles the package to the
dist folder.
The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple formats (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module).
npm test or
yarn test
Runs your tests using Jest.
npm run lint or
yarn lint
Runs Eslint with Prettier on .ts and .tsx files.
If you want to customize eslint you can add an
eslint block to your package.json, or you can run
yarn lint --write-file and edit the generated
.eslintrc.js file.
prepare script
Bundles and packages to the
dist folder.
Runs automatically when you run either
npm publish or
yarn publish. The
prepare script will run the equivalent of
npm run build or
yarn build. It will also be run if your module is installed as a git dependency (ie:
"mymodule": "github:myuser/mymodule#some-branch") so it can be depended on without checking the transpiled code into git.
Aside from just bundling your module into different formats, TSDX comes with some optimizations for your convenience. They yield objectively better code and smaller bundle sizes.
After TSDX compiles your code with TypeScript, it processes your code with 3 Babel plugins:
babel-plugin-annotate-pure-calls: Injects for
#__PURE annotations to enable treeshaking
babel-plugin-dev-expressions: A mirror of Facebook's dev-expression Babel plugin. It reduces or eliminates development checks from production code
babel-plugin-rename-import: Used to rewrite any
lodash imports
babel-plugin-annotate-pure-calls +
babel-plugin-dev-expressions work together to fully eliminate dead code (aka treeshake) development checks from your production code. Let's look at an example to see how it works.
Imagine our source code is just this:
// ./src/index.ts
export const sum = (a: number, b: number) => {
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
console.log('Helpful dev-only error message');
}
return a + b;
};
tsdx build will output an ES module file and 3 CommonJS files (dev, prod, and an entry file). If you want to specify a UMD build, you can do that as well. For brevity, let's examine the CommonJS output (comments added for emphasis):
// Entry File
// ./dist/index.js
'use strict';
// This determines which build to use based on the `NODE_ENV` of your end user.
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
module.exports = require('./mylib.cjs.production.js');
} else {
module.exports = require('./mylib.cjs.development.js');
}
// CommonJS Development Build
// ./dist/mylib.cjs.development.js
'use strict';
const sum = (a, b) => {
{
console.log('Helpful dev-only error message');
}
return a + b;
};
exports.sum = sum;
//# sourceMappingURL=mylib.cjs.development.js.map
// CommonJS Production Build
// ./dist/mylib.cjs.production.js
'use strict';
exports.sum = (s, t) => s + t;
//# sourceMappingURL=test-react-tsdx.cjs.production.js.map
AS you can see, TSDX stripped out the development check from the production code. This allows you to safely add development-only behavior (like more useful error messages) without any production bundle size impact.
For ESM build, it's up to end-user to build environment specific build with NODE_ENV replace (done by Webpack 4 automatically).
TSDX's rollup config removes getters and setters on objects so that property access has no side effects. Don't do it.
babel-plugin-dev-expressions
TSDX will use
babel-plugin-dev-expressions to make the following replacements before treeshaking.
__DEV__
Replaces
if (__DEV__) {
console.log('foo');
}
with
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
console.log('foo');
}
IMPORTANT: To use
__DEV__ in TypeScript, you need to add
declare var __DEV__: boolean somewhere in your project's type path (e.g.
./types/index.d.ts).
// ./types/index.d.ts
declare var __DEV__: boolean;
Note: The
dev-expressiontransform does not run when
NODE_ENVis
test. As such, if you use
__DEV__, you will need to define it as a global constant in your test environment.
invariant
Replaces
invariant(condition, 'error message here');
with
if (!condition) {
if ('production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV) {
invariant(false, 'error message here');
} else {
invariant(false);
}
}
Note: TSDX doesn't supply an
invariant function for you, you need to import one yourself. We recommend https://github.com/alexreardon/tiny-invariant.
To extract and minify
invariant error codes in production into a static
codes.json file, specify the
--extractErrors flag in command line. For more details see Error extraction docs.
warning
Replaces
warning(condition, 'dev warning here');
with
if ('production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV) {
warning(condition, 'dev warning here');
}
Note: TSDX doesn't supply a
warning function for you, you need to import one yourself. We recommend https://github.com/alexreardon/tiny-warning.
If you want to use a lodash function in your package, TSDX will help you do it the right way so that your library does not get fat shamed on Twitter. However, before you continue, seriously consider rolling whatever function you are about to use on your own. Anyways, here is how to do it right.
First, install
lodash and
lodash-es as dependencies
yarn add lodash lodash-es
Now install
@types/lodash to your development dependencies.
yarn add @types/lodash --dev
Import your lodash method however you want, TSDX will optimize it like so.
// ./src/index.ts
import kebabCase from 'lodash/kebabCase';
export const KebabLogger = (msg: string) => {
console.log(kebabCase(msg));
};
For brevity let's look at the ES module output.
import o from"lodash-es/kebabCase";const e=e=>{console.log(o(e))};export{e as KebabLogger};
//# sourceMappingURL=test-react-tsdx.esm.production.js.map
TSDX will rewrite your
import kebabCase from 'lodash/kebabCase' to
import o from 'lodash-es/kebabCase'. This allows your library to be treeshakable to end consumers while allowing to you to use
@types/lodash for free.
Note: TSDX will also transform destructured imports. For example,
import { kebabCase } from 'lodash'would have also been transformed to `import o from "lodash-es/kebabCase".
After running
--extractErrors, you will have a
./errors/codes.json file with all your extracted
invariant error codes. This process scans your production code and swaps out your
invariant error message strings for a corresponding error code (just like React!). This extraction only works if your error checking/warning is done by a function called
invariant.
Note: We don't provide this function for you, it is up to you how you want it to behave. For example, you can use either
tiny-invariant or
tiny-warning, but you must then import the module as a variable called
invariant and it should have the same type signature.
⚠️Don't forget: you will need to host the decoder somewhere. Once you have a URL, look at
./errors/ErrorProd.js and replace the
reactjs.org URL with yours.
Known issue: our
transformErrorMessagesbabel plugin currently doesn't have sourcemap support, so you will see "Sourcemap is likely to be incorrect" warnings. We would love your help on this.
TODO: Simple guide to host error codes to be completed
❗⚠️❗ Warning:
These modifications will override the default behavior and configuration of TSDX. As such they can invalidate internal guarantees and assumptions. These types of changes can break internal behavior and can be very fragile against updates. Use with discretion!
TSDX uses Rollup under the hood. The defaults are solid for most packages (Formik uses the defaults!). However, if you do wish to alter the rollup configuration, you can do so by creating a file called
tsdx.config.js at the root of your project like so:
// Not transpiled with TypeScript or Babel, so use plain Es6/Node.js!
module.exports = {
// This function will run for each entry/format/env combination
rollup(config, options) {
return config; // always return a config.
},
};
The
options object contains the following:
export interface TsdxOptions {
// path to file
input: string;
// Name of package
name: string;
// JS target
target: 'node' | 'browser';
// Module format
format: 'cjs' | 'umd' | 'esm' | 'system';
// Environment
env: 'development' | 'production';
// Path to tsconfig file
tsconfig?: string;
// Is error extraction running?
extractErrors?: boolean;
// Is minifying?
minify?: boolean;
// Is this the very first rollup config (and thus should one-off metadata be extracted)?
writeMeta?: boolean;
// Only transpile, do not type check (makes compilation faster)
transpileOnly?: boolean;
}
const postcss = require('rollup-plugin-postcss');
const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer');
const cssnano = require('cssnano');
module.exports = {
rollup(config, options) {
config.plugins.push(
postcss({
plugins: [
autoprefixer(),
cssnano({
preset: 'default',
}),
],
inject: false,
// only write out CSS for the first bundle (avoids pointless extra files):
extract: !!options.writeMeta,
})
);
return config;
},
};
You can add your own
.babelrc to the root of your project and TSDX will merge it with its own Babel transforms (which are mostly for optimization), putting any new presets and plugins at the end of its list.
You can add your own
jest.config.js to the root of your project and TSDX will shallow merge it with its own Jest config.
You can add your own
.eslintrc.js to the root of your project and TSDX will deep merge it with its own ESLint config.
patch-package
If you still need more customizations, we recommend using
patch-package so you don't need to fork.
Keep in mind that these types of changes may be quite fragile against version updates.
TSDX was originally ripped out of Formik's build tooling. TSDX has several similarities to @developit/microbundle, but that is because Formik's Rollup configuration and Microbundle's internals had converged around similar plugins.
Some key differences include:
tsdx watch
Description
Rebuilds on any change
Usage
$ tsdx watch [options]
Options
-i, --entry Entry module
--target Specify your target environment (default web)
--name Specify name exposed in UMD builds
--format Specify module format(s) (default cjs,esm)
--tsconfig Specify your custom tsconfig path (default <root-folder>/tsconfig.json)
--verbose Keep outdated console output in watch mode instead of clearing the screen
--onFirstSuccess Run a command on the first successful build
--onSuccess Run a command on a successful build
--onFailure Run a command on a failed build
--noClean Don't clean the dist folder
--transpileOnly Skip type checking
-h, --help Displays this message
Examples
$ tsdx watch --entry src/foo.tsx
$ tsdx watch --target node
$ tsdx watch --name Foo
$ tsdx watch --format cjs,esm,umd
$ tsdx watch --tsconfig ./tsconfig.foo.json
$ tsdx watch --noClean
$ tsdx watch --onFirstSuccess "echo The first successful build!"
$ tsdx watch --onSuccess "echo Successful build!"
$ tsdx watch --onFailure "echo The build failed!"
$ tsdx watch --transpileOnly
tsdx build
Description
Build your project once and exit
Usage
$ tsdx build [options]
Options
-i, --entry Entry module
--target Specify your target environment (default web)
--name Specify name exposed in UMD builds
--format Specify module format(s) (default cjs,esm)
--extractErrors Opt-in to extracting invariant error codes
--tsconfig Specify your custom tsconfig path (default <root-folder>/tsconfig.json)
--transpileOnly Skip type checking
-h, --help Displays this message
Examples
$ tsdx build --entry src/foo.tsx
$ tsdx build --target node
$ tsdx build --name Foo
$ tsdx build --format cjs,esm,umd
$ tsdx build --extractErrors
$ tsdx build --tsconfig ./tsconfig.foo.json
$ tsdx build --transpileOnly
tsdx test
This runs Jest, forwarding all CLI flags to it. See https://jestjs.io for options. For example, if you would like to run in watch mode, you can run
tsdx test --watch. So you could set up your
package.json
scripts like:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "tsdx test",
"test:watch": "tsdx test --watch",
"test:coverage": "tsdx test --coverage"
}
}
tsdx lint
Description
Run eslint with Prettier
Usage
$ tsdx lint [options]
Options
--fix Fixes fixable errors and warnings
--ignore-pattern Ignore a pattern
--max-warnings Exits with non-zero error code if number of warnings exceed this number (default Infinity)
--write-file Write the config file locally
--report-file Write JSON report to file locally
-h, --help Displays this message
Examples
$ tsdx lint src
$ tsdx lint src --fix
$ tsdx lint src test --ignore-pattern test/foo.ts
$ tsdx lint src test --max-warnings 10
$ tsdx lint src --write-file
$ tsdx lint src --report-file report.json
Please see the Contributing Guidelines.
