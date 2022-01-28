tsdi
Easy dependency injection for TypeScript.
Install as npm package:
$ yarn add tsdi
or
npm install tsdi --save
You need to enable decorator metadata in your
tsconfig.json, which is done by adding the following line:
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true
Otherwise TSDI will not be able to infer the types of some factories and components.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Markus Wolf
Frederick Gnodtke
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Released under MIT license - (C) 2018 Markus Wolf