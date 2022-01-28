openbase logo
tsd

tsdi

by Markus Wolf
0.25.0 (see all)

Dependency Injection container (IoC) for TypeScript

Readme

tsdi

Github Workflow npm GitHub license codecov renovate badge

Easy dependency injection for TypeScript.

Features

  • Type based dependency injection
  • Type auto registration
  • Lifecycle methods
  • Constructor parameters injection
  • Singletons and Instances
  • External components (components not managed by tsdi)
  • Scopes

Installation

Install as npm package:

$ yarn add tsdi

or

npm install tsdi --save

You need to enable decorator metadata in your tsconfig.json, which is done by adding the following line:

"emitDecoratorMetadata": true

Otherwise TSDI will not be able to infer the types of some factories and components.

Documentation

See https://tsdi.js.org/

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Markus Wolf
💻
Frederick Gnodtke
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Released under MIT license - (C) 2018 Markus Wolf

