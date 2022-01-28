tsdi

Easy dependency injection for TypeScript.

Features

Type based dependency injection

Type auto registration

Lifecycle methods

Constructor parameters injection

Singletons and Instances

External components (components not managed by tsdi)

Scopes

Installation

Install as npm package:

$ yarn add tsdi

or

npm install tsdi --save

You need to enable decorator metadata in your tsconfig.json , which is done by adding the following line:

"emitDecoratorMetadata": true

Otherwise TSDI will not be able to infer the types of some factories and components.

Documentation

See https://tsdi.js.org/

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Released under MIT license - (C) 2018 Markus Wolf