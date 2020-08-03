tsdef

TypeScript common patterns shortcuts definitions snippets utility gist library

Get Started

npm install -D tsdef

or

yarn add -D tsdef

How to Use

import { Nullable, NonNull } from 'tsdef' ; const nullableString: Nullable< string > = null ; const nonNullString: NonNull< string | null > = null ;

export type nil = null | undefined ; export type Nilable<T> = T | nil; export type Nullable<T> = T | null ; export type Undefinable<T> = T | undefined ; export type MaybeNil<T> = T | nil; export type MaybeNull<T> = T | null ; export type MaybeUndefined<T> = T | undefined ; export type MaybePromise<T> = T | Promise <T>; export type MaybeArray<T> = T | T[]; export type MaybeAsReturnType<T> = T | ( ( ...args: any ) => T ); // removes both null or undefined from T export type NonNil < T > = T extends nil ? never : T ; // removes null from T export type NonNull < T > = T extends null ? never : T ; // removes undefined from T export type NonUndefined < T > = T extends undefined ? never : T ; // make all properties nilable export type NilableProps < T > = { [ P in keyof T ]?: T [ P ] | nil }; // make all properties nullable export type NullableProps < T > = { [ P in keyof T ]: T [ P ] | null }; // make all properties undefinable export type UndefinableProps < T > = { [ P in keyof T ]?: T [ P ] | undefined }; // make all properties non nilable export type NonNilProps < T > = { [ P in keyof T ]-?: NonNil < T [ P ]> }; // make all properties non null export type NonNullProps < T > = { [ P in keyof T ]: NonNull < T [ P ]> }; // make all properties non undefined export type NonUndefinedProps < T > = { [ P in keyof T ]-?: NonUndefined < T [ P ]> }; // make all properties required export type RequiredProps < T > = { [ P in keyof T ]-?: T [ P ] }; // make all properties non readonly export type WritableProps < T > = { - readonly [ P in keyof T ]: T [ P ] }; // string | number | symbol export type AnyKey = keyof any ; // matches any functions export type AnyFunction = ( ...args: any ) => any ; export type AnyConstructor = new (...args: any ) => any ; export interface AnyClass { prototype: any ; new (...args: any ): any ; } export interface AnyPrototype { constructor : any; } export interface AnyObject { [key: string ]: any ; [key: number ]: any ; } export interface AnyObjectWithStringKeys { [key: string ]: any ; } export interface AnyObjectWithNumberKeys { [key: number ]: any ; } export type ExcludeKeys<T, K extends AnyKey> = Omit<T, K>; export type ValueOf<T> = T[keyof T]; export type Property<T, K> = K extends keyof T ? T[K] : never; export type KeyOfType<T, U> = { [P in keyof T]-?: T[P] extends U ? P : never }[keyof T]; export type KeyOfSubType<T, U> = { [P in keyof T]-?: U extends T[P] ? P : never }[keyof T]; export type WithOptionalKeys<T, K extends keyof T> = Omit<T, K> & Partial<Pick<T, K>>; export type WithNilableKeys<T, K extends keyof T> = Omit<T, K> & NilableProps<Pick<T, K>>; export type WithNullableKeys<T, K extends keyof T> = Omit<T, K> & NullableProps<Pick<T, K>>; export type WithUndefinableKeys<T, K extends keyof T> = Omit<T, K> & UndefinableProps<Pick<T, K>>; export type WithNonNilKeys<T, K extends keyof T> = Omit<T, K> & NonNilProps<Pick<T, K>>; export type WithNonNullKeys<T, K extends keyof T> = Omit<T, K> & NonNullProps<Pick<T, K>>; export type WithNonUndefinedKeys<T, K extends keyof T> = Omit<T, K> & NonUndefinedProps<Pick<T, K>>; export type DeepPartial<T> = { [P in keyof T]?: T[P] extends Array <infer I> ? Array <DeepPartial<I>> : DeepPartial<T[P]> }; export type DiffObjects<T, U> = Omit<T, keyof U>; export type UnionObjects< T extends AnyObject, U extends AnyObject > = DiffObjects<T, U> & { [P in keyof T & keyof U]: T[P] | U[P] } & DiffObjects<U, T>; export type OverwriteProps<T, U> = U & DiffObjects<T, U>; export type Arguments<T extends AnyFunction> = Parameters<T>; export type FirstArgument<T extends AnyFunction> = T extends ( arg: infer A, ...args: any ) => any ? A : never; export type Return<T extends AnyFunction> = ReturnType<T>; export type MaybeReturnType<T> = T extends (...args: any []) => infer R ? R : T; export type InstanceOf<T extends AnyConstructor> = InstanceType<T>; export type PromisedType<T extends Promise < any >> = T extends Promise <infer R> ? R : never; export type MaybePromisedType<T> = T extends Promise <infer R> ? R : T; export type MaybeAsyncReturnType<T extends AnyFunction> = MaybePromisedType< ReturnType<T> >; export type ItemType<T extends any []> = T extends Array <infer I> ? I : never; export type Thunk<T> = () => T; export type MaybeThunk<T> = T | Thunk<T>; export type Unthunk<T extends Thunk< any >> = T extends Thunk<infer R> ? R : never; export type MaybeUnthunk<T> = T extends Thunk<infer R> ? R : T; export type Unpack<T> = T extends Array <infer I> ? I : T extends (...args: any ) => infer R ? R : T extends Promise <infer P> ? P : T; export type InheritClass<C1 extends AnyClass, C2 extends AnyClass> = { prototype: OverwriteProps<C2[ 'prototype' ], C1[ 'prototype' ]>; new (...args: ConstructorParameters<AnyClass>): OverwriteProps< C2[ 'prototype' ], C1[ 'prototype' ] >; } & OverwriteProps<C2, C1>; export type IsNonNil<T, True, False = never> = null extends T ? False : undefined extends T ? False : True; export type IsNonNull<T, True, False = never> = null extends T ? False : True; export type IsNonUndefined<T, True, False = never> = undefined extends T ? False : True; export type IsNever<T, True, False = never> = [T] extends [never] ? True : False; export type IsAny<T, True, False = never> = ( | True | False) extends (T extends never ? True : False) ? True : False; export type IsUnknown<T, True, False = never> = unknown extends T ? IsAny<T, False, True> : False; export type StrictlyIncludes<T, U, True, False = never> = Exclude< U, T > extends never ? (IsAny<T, 1 , 0 > extends 1 ? True : (IsAny<U, 1 , 0 > extends 1 ? False : (IsUnknown<T, 1 , 0 > extends 1 ? IsUnknown<U, True, False> : True))) : False; export type AreStrictlyEqual<T, U, True, False = never> = StrictlyIncludes< T, U, 1 , 0 > extends 1 ? StrictlyIncludes<U, T, True, False> : False; export type HaveSameKeys<T, U, True, False = never> = ( | Exclude<keyof T, keyof U> | Exclude<keyof U, keyof T>) extends never ? True : False; export type Exact<T, X extends T> = T & { [K in keyof X]: K extends keyof T ? X[K] : never };

Contribute

Pull Requests are welcome!

Just try to be consistent with existing naming conventions and coding styles.

Names must be concise, easy to read, and precisely descriptive.

I've setup prettier, so make sure your codes are auto formatted according to my prettier setup.

License

MIT License