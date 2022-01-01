webdav request made easy

Features

Easy to use, well documented JSON based WEBDAV API

Works in both Browsers and Node.js

and Supports Both commonjs and esm

and OAuth2 & Basic Auth helpers built-in

Native typescript, fully linted and well tested

Supports WEBDAV, CALDAV, CARDDAV

End to end tested with Apple & Google Cloud.

Install

npm install tsdav

or

yarn add tsdav

Quickstart

Google CALDAV

import { createDAVClient } from 'tsdav' ; ( async ( ) => { const client = await createDAVClient( { serverUrl: 'https: credentials: { tokenUrl: 'https: username: 'YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS', refreshToken: 'YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN_WITH_CALDAV_PERMISSION', clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID', clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET', }, authMethod: 'Oauth', defaultAccountType: 'caldav', } ); const calendars = await client.fetchCalendars( ); const calendarObjects = await client.fetchCalendarObjects( { calendar: calendars[0], } ); } ) () ;

Apple CARDDAV

import { createDAVClient } from 'tsdav' ; ( async ( ) => { const client = await createDAVClient( { serverUrl: 'https: credentials: { username: 'YOUR_APPLE_ID', password: 'YOUR_APP_SPECIFIC_PASSWORD', }, authMethod: 'Basic', defaultAccountType: 'carddav', } ); const addressBooks = await client.fetchAddressBooks( ); const vcards = await client.fetchVCards( { addressBook: addressBooks[0], } ); } ) () ;

After v1.1.0 , you have a new way of creating clients.

Google CALDAV

import { DAVClient } from 'tsdav' ; const client = new DAVClient({ serverUrl: 'https://apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/' , credentials: { tokenUrl: 'https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token' , username: 'YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS' , refreshToken: 'YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN_WITH_CALDAV_PERMISSION' , clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' , }, authMethod: 'Oauth' , defaultAccountType: 'caldav' , }); ( async ( ) => { await client.login( ); const calendars = await client.fetchCalendars( ); const calendarObjects = await client.fetchCalendarObjects( { calendar: calendars[0], } ); } ) () ;

Apple CARDDAV

import { DAVClient } from 'tsdav' ; const client = new DAVClient({ serverUrl: 'https://contacts.icloud.com' , credentials: { username: 'YOUR_APPLE_ID' , password: 'YOUR_APP_SPECIFIC_PASSWORD' , }, authMethod: 'Basic' , defaultAccountType: 'carddav' , }); ( async ( ) => { await client.login( ); const addressBooks = await client.fetchAddressBooks( ); const vcards = await client.fetchVCards( { addressBook: addressBooks[0], } ); } ) () ;

Documentation

Check out the Documentation

License

MIT

Changelog

refers to Changelog

Debugging