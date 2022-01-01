webdav request made easy
Browsers and
Node.js
commonjs and
esm
npm install tsdav
or
yarn add tsdav
import { createDAVClient } from 'tsdav';
(async () => {
const client = await createDAVClient({
serverUrl: 'https://apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/',
credentials: {
tokenUrl: 'https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token',
username: 'YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS',
refreshToken: 'YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN_WITH_CALDAV_PERMISSION',
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET',
},
authMethod: 'Oauth',
defaultAccountType: 'caldav',
});
const calendars = await client.fetchCalendars();
const calendarObjects = await client.fetchCalendarObjects({
calendar: calendars[0],
});
})();
import { createDAVClient } from 'tsdav';
(async () => {
const client = await createDAVClient({
serverUrl: 'https://contacts.icloud.com',
credentials: {
username: 'YOUR_APPLE_ID',
password: 'YOUR_APP_SPECIFIC_PASSWORD',
},
authMethod: 'Basic',
defaultAccountType: 'carddav',
});
const addressBooks = await client.fetchAddressBooks();
const vcards = await client.fetchVCards({
addressBook: addressBooks[0],
});
})();
After
v1.1.0, you have a new way of creating clients.
import { DAVClient } from 'tsdav';
const client = new DAVClient({
serverUrl: 'https://apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/',
credentials: {
tokenUrl: 'https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token',
username: 'YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS',
refreshToken: 'YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN_WITH_CALDAV_PERMISSION',
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET',
},
authMethod: 'Oauth',
defaultAccountType: 'caldav',
});
(async () => {
await client.login();
const calendars = await client.fetchCalendars();
const calendarObjects = await client.fetchCalendarObjects({
calendar: calendars[0],
});
})();
import { DAVClient } from 'tsdav';
const client = new DAVClient({
serverUrl: 'https://contacts.icloud.com',
credentials: {
username: 'YOUR_APPLE_ID',
password: 'YOUR_APP_SPECIFIC_PASSWORD',
},
authMethod: 'Basic',
defaultAccountType: 'carddav',
});
(async () => {
await client.login();
const addressBooks = await client.fetchAddressBooks();
const vcards = await client.fetchVCards({
addressBook: addressBooks[0],
});
})();
Check out the Documentation
refers to Changelog
this package uses
debug package,
add
tsdav:* to
DEBUG env variable to enable debug logs