tsd

tsdav

by linlilulll@gmail.com
1.1.5 (see all)

WebDAV, CALDAV, and CARDDAV client for Nodejs and the Browser

webdav request made easy

Features

  • Easy to use, well documented JSON based WEBDAV API
  • Works in both Browsers and Node.js
  • Supports Both commonjs and esm
  • OAuth2 & Basic Auth helpers built-in
  • Native typescript, fully linted and well tested
  • Supports WEBDAV, CALDAV, CARDDAV
  • End to end tested with Apple & Google Cloud.

Install

npm install tsdav

or

yarn add tsdav

Quickstart

Google CALDAV
import { createDAVClient } from 'tsdav';

(async () => {
  const client = await createDAVClient({
    serverUrl: 'https://apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/',
    credentials: {
      tokenUrl: 'https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token',
      username: 'YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS',
      refreshToken: 'YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN_WITH_CALDAV_PERMISSION',
      clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
      clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET',
    },
    authMethod: 'Oauth',
    defaultAccountType: 'caldav',
  });

  const calendars = await client.fetchCalendars();

  const calendarObjects = await client.fetchCalendarObjects({
    calendar: calendars[0],
  });
})();
Apple CARDDAV
import { createDAVClient } from 'tsdav';

(async () => {
  const client = await createDAVClient({
    serverUrl: 'https://contacts.icloud.com',
    credentials: {
      username: 'YOUR_APPLE_ID',
      password: 'YOUR_APP_SPECIFIC_PASSWORD',
    },
    authMethod: 'Basic',
    defaultAccountType: 'carddav',
  });

  const addressBooks = await client.fetchAddressBooks();

  const vcards = await client.fetchVCards({
    addressBook: addressBooks[0],
  });
})();

After v1.1.0, you have a new way of creating clients.

Google CALDAV
import { DAVClient } from 'tsdav';

const client = new DAVClient({
  serverUrl: 'https://apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/',
  credentials: {
    tokenUrl: 'https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token',
    username: 'YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS',
    refreshToken: 'YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN_WITH_CALDAV_PERMISSION',
    clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
    clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET',
  },
  authMethod: 'Oauth',
  defaultAccountType: 'caldav',
});

(async () => {
  await client.login();

  const calendars = await client.fetchCalendars();

  const calendarObjects = await client.fetchCalendarObjects({
    calendar: calendars[0],
  });
})();
Apple CARDDAV
import { DAVClient } from 'tsdav';

const client = new DAVClient({
  serverUrl: 'https://contacts.icloud.com',
  credentials: {
    username: 'YOUR_APPLE_ID',
    password: 'YOUR_APP_SPECIFIC_PASSWORD',
  },
  authMethod: 'Basic',
  defaultAccountType: 'carddav',
});

(async () => {
  await client.login();

  const addressBooks = await client.fetchAddressBooks();

  const vcards = await client.fetchVCards({
    addressBook: addressBooks[0],
  });
})();

Documentation

Check out the Documentation

Debugging

this package uses debug package, add tsdav:* to DEBUG env variable to enable debug logs

