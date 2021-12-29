Check TypeScript type definitions
$ npm install tsd
This tool lets you write tests for your type definitions (i.e. your
.d.ts files) by creating files with the
.test-d.ts extension.
These
.test-d.ts files will not be executed, and not even compiled in the standard way. Instead, these files will be parsed for special constructs such as
expectError<Foo>(bar) and then statically analyzed against your type definitions.
Let's assume we wrote a
index.d.ts type definition for our concat module.
declare const concat: {
(value1: string, value2: string): string;
(value1: number, value2: number): string;
};
export default concat;
In order to test this definition, add a
index.test-d.ts file.
import concat from '.';
concat('foo', 'bar');
concat(1, 2);
Running
npx tsd as a command will verify that the type definition works correctly.
Let's add some extra assertions. We can assert the return type of our function call to match a certain type.
import {expectType} from 'tsd';
import concat from '.';
expectType<string>(concat('foo', 'bar'));
expectType<string>(concat(1, 2));
The
tsd command will succeed again.
We change our implementation and type definition to return a
number when both inputs are of type
number.
declare const concat: {
(value1: string, value2: string): string;
(value1: number, value2: number): number;
};
export default concat;
If we don't change the test file and we run the
tsd command again, the test will fail.
Type assertions are strict. This means that if you expect the type to be
string | number but the argument is of type
string, the tests will fail.
import {expectType} from 'tsd';
import concat from '.';
expectType<string>(concat('foo', 'bar'));
expectType<string | number>(concat('foo', 'bar'));
If we run
tsd, we will notice that it reports an error because the
concat method returns the type
string and not
string | number.
If you still want loose type assertion, you can use
expectAssignable for that.
import {expectType, expectAssignable} from 'tsd';
import concat from '.';
expectType<string>(concat('foo', 'bar'));
expectAssignable<string | number>(concat('foo', 'bar'));
await
If your method returns a
Promise, you can use top-level
await to resolve the value instead of wrapping it in an
async IIFE.
import {expectType, expectError} from 'tsd';
import concat from '.';
expectType<Promise<string>>(concat('foo', 'bar'));
expectType<string>(await concat('foo', 'bar'));
expectError(await concat(true, false));
When you have spread your tests over multiple files, you can store all those files in a test directory called
test-d. If you want to use another directory name, you can change it in
package.json.
{
"name": "my-module",
"tsd": {
"directory": "my-test-dir"
}
}
Now you can put all your test files in the
my-test-dir directory.
By default,
tsd applies the following configuration:
{
"strict": true,
"jsx": "react",
"target": "es2017",
"lib": ["es2017"],
"module": "commonjs",
// The following option is set and is not overridable:
"moduleResolution": "node"
}
These options will be overridden if a
tsconfig.json file is found in your project. You also have the possibility to provide a custom config by specifying it in
package.json:
{
"name": "my-module",
"tsd": {
"compilerOptions": {
"strict": false
}
}
}
Default options will apply if you don't override them explicitly. You can't override the
moduleResolution option.
Check that the type of
value is identical to type
T.
Check that the type of
value is not identical to type
T.
Check that the type of
value is assignable to type
T.
Check that the type of
value is not assignable to type
T.
Check if the function call has argument type errors.
Check if a value is of the provided type
T.
Check that
value is marked a
@deprecated.
Check that
value is not marked a
@deprecated.
Print the type of
value as a warning.
Useful if you don't know the exact type of the expression passed to
printType() or the type is too complex to write out by hand.
You can use the programmatic API to retrieve the diagnostics and do something with them. This can be useful to run the tests with AVA, Jest or any other testing framework.
import tsd from 'tsd';
(async () => {
const diagnostics = await tsd();
console.log(diagnostics.length);
//=> 2
})();
Retrieve the type definition diagnostics of the project.
Type:
object
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Current working directory of the project to retrieve the diagnostics for.
Type:
string
Default: The
types property in
package.json.
Path to the type definition file you want to test. This can be useful when using a test runner to test specific type definitions per test.
Type:
string[]
Default: Finds files with
.test-d.ts or
.test-d.tsx extension.
An array of test files with their path. Uses globby under the hood so that you can fine tune test file discovery.
