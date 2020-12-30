⚙️ tsconfigs ✨

Reusable TypeScript configuration files

Overview

Say you're starting a new TypeScript project. And you're setting up the tsconfig.json . If you're a TypeScript wizard 🧙‍ you quickly fill in some options and you're done. But If you're a meer mortal like most of us, you go back to the documentation every time 🤔. After several times of that I decided to write this little project 💡.

If your project is one of the following kinds of projects, you could extend from one of them, instead of writing your own from blank. And then you could override any options necessary.

Project kinds

Example

Install this package ( tsconfigs ) and in your tsconfig.json :

{ "extends": "tsconfigs/nodejs-executable", // 🎆 "compilerOptions": { "outDir": "lib" }, "include": [ "src/**/*" ] }

Scope

Executable project options

Option Default value Our value Comment composite true false It seems to have no benefit for executables and it necessitates generation of declaration files, which seem useless in executables, as well.

Module project options

Option Default value Our value Comment declaration false true Because we'd like to provide the importer with type definitions.

Environment

Browser project options

Option Default value Our value lib depends ["ESNext","DOM"] module depends "ESNext"

Web Worker project options

Option Default value Our value lib depends ["ESNext","WebWorker"] module depends "ESNext"

Node.js project options

Option Default value Our value Comment lib depends ["ESNext"] . You'd most likely also like to install the @types/node package. module depends "CommonJS"

Agnostic project options

Option Default value Our value Comment lib depends ["ESNext"] module depends "CommonJS" While for small packages, CommonJS could be just fine, for larger packages, where the ability to perform tree shaking is desirable, it seems that the agnostic project author should consider providing two builds. One CommonJS build and one ES modules build.

Common project options

Option Default value Our value Comment allowSyntheticDefaultImports depends true Stack Overflow question esModuleInterop false true Stack Overflow question forceConsistentCasingInFileNames false true While it does not enforce case sensitivity, it at least enforces consistent casing across references. moduleResolution depends "node" The de-facto standard. newLine depends "LF" For the sake of consistent build artifacts cross-platform. noErrorTruncation false true Screenshots: false / true resolveJsonModule false true Seems like a popular feature that does not involve drawbacks. sourceMap false true We have chosen regular source maps because it seems like the simple choice that would serve most projects. strict false true See Strictness . target "es3" "esnext" Down-transpilation is outside the scope of this project. Also, consider using Babel instead of TypeScript for that.

Strictness

We presume that strict type checking is generally desirable.

New type checking features in future releases of TypeScript are, per policy, turned off by default, for backward compatibility. Effectively making new type features, opt-in.

The strict option, however, turns on a set of strict type checking options. New strict options from future TypeScript releases will be included in it, effectively making new type checking features opt-out.

tsconfigs maintains the opt-out behavior: we turn strict on and yet keep the individual type check options that it includes, off.

Paths

We would love to include some path options like include and outDir but we feel that it would not be reliable, because TypeScript resolves relative paths from the configuration file in which they appear and not from the end-configuration file. See this issue.

Test coverage

There are both unit and integration tests for each config.