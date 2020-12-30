Reusable TypeScript configuration files
Say you're starting a new TypeScript project. And you're setting up the
tsconfig.json. If you're a TypeScript wizard 🧙 you quickly fill in some options and you're done. But If you're a meer mortal like most of us, you go back to the documentation every time 🤔. After several times of that I decided to write this little project 💡.
If your project is one of the following kinds of projects, you could extend from one of them, instead of writing your own from blank. And then you could override any options necessary.
|Module ⚙️
|Executable 🚄
|Browser 🌐
browser-module
browser-executable
|Web Worker ⛏️
webworker-module
|Node.js ⬡
nodejs-module
nodejs-executable
|Agnostic 🏳️
agnostic-module
Install this package (
tsconfigs) and in your
tsconfig.json:
{
"extends": "tsconfigs/nodejs-executable", // 🎆
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "lib"
},
"include": [
"src/**/*"
]
}
|Option
|Default value
|Our value
|Comment
composite
true
false
|It seems to have no benefit for executables and it necessitates generation of declaration files, which seem useless in executables, as well.
|Option
|Default value
|Our value
|Comment
declaration
false
true
|Because we'd like to provide the importer with type definitions.
|Option
|Default value
|Our value
lib
|depends
["ESNext","DOM"]
module
|depends
"ESNext"
|Option
|Default value
|Our value
lib
|depends
["ESNext","WebWorker"]
module
|depends
"ESNext"
|Option
|Default value
|Our value
|Comment
lib
|depends
["ESNext"].
|You'd most likely also like to install the
@types/node package.
module
|depends
"CommonJS"
|Option
|Default value
|Our value
|Comment
lib
|depends
["ESNext"]
module
|depends
"CommonJS"
|While for small packages, CommonJS could be just fine, for larger packages, where the ability to perform tree shaking is desirable, it seems that the agnostic project author should consider providing two builds. One CommonJS build and one ES modules build.
|Option
|Default value
|Our value
|Comment
allowSyntheticDefaultImports
|depends
true
|Stack Overflow question
esModuleInterop
false
true
|Stack Overflow question
forceConsistentCasingInFileNames
false
true
|While it does not enforce case sensitivity, it at least enforces consistent casing across references.
moduleResolution
|depends
"node"
|The de-facto standard.
newLine
|depends
"LF"
|For the sake of consistent build artifacts cross-platform.
noErrorTruncation
false
true
|Screenshots:
false /
true
resolveJsonModule
false
true
|Seems like a popular feature that does not involve drawbacks.
sourceMap
false
true
|We have chosen regular source maps because it seems like the simple choice that would serve most projects.
strict
false
true
|See
Strictness.
target
"es3"
"esnext"
|Down-transpilation is outside the scope of this project. Also, consider using Babel instead of TypeScript for that.
We presume that strict type checking is generally desirable.
New type checking features in future releases of TypeScript are, per policy, turned off by default, for backward compatibility. Effectively making new type features, opt-in.
The
strict option, however, turns on a set of strict type checking options. New strict options from future TypeScript releases will be included in it, effectively making new type checking features opt-out.
tsconfigs maintains the opt-out behavior: we turn
strict on and yet keep the individual type check options that it includes, off.
We would love to include some path options like
include and
outDir but we feel that it would not be reliable, because TypeScript resolves relative paths from the configuration file in which they appear and not from the end-configuration file. See this issue.
There are both unit and integration tests for each config.