Replace absolute paths to relative paths for package compilation.
I'll add to this over time. Submit PR's if you like. Tag me on them.
First, install
tsconfig-replace-paths as devDependency using yarn or npm.
yarn add -D tsconfig-replace-paths
or
npm install --save-dev tsconfig-replace-paths
"scripts": {
"build": "tsc --project tsconfig.json && tsconfig-replace-paths --project tsconfig.json",
}
You can also setup a seperate tsconfig file just for types if you are also compiling with Babel. Assuming you're compiling CommonJs, make a
tsconfig.types.cjs.json. See examples of both CommonJs and ESM in the
examples folder within repo.
{
"extends": "./tsconfig",
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"rootDir": "./src",
"outDir": "dist/commonjs",
"declaration": true,
"declarationMap": false,
"isolatedModules": false,
"noEmit": false,
"allowJs": false,
"emitDeclarationOnly": true
},
"exclude": ["**/*.test.ts"]
}
And then target that. Your final build script might look like this. You first compile to CommonJs using Babel, and then build the types using the Typescript Compiler,
tsc, followed by fixing the paths them with
tsconfig-replace-paths. If only
tsc did this for you.
"config": {
"dirBuild": "./dist",
"dirSrc": "./src",
},
"scripts": {
"build:commonjs": "yarn nuke:build && cross-env BABEL_ENV=commonjs babel $npm_package_config_dirSrc --out-dir $npm_package_config_dirBuild --extensions \".ts,.tsx,.js,.jsx\" --source-maps inline",
"build:types:commonjs": "tsc --project tsconfig.types.cjs.json && tsconfig-replace-paths --project tsconfig.types.cjs.json",
"build:types": "yarn build:types:commonjs",
"build": "yarn build:commonjs && yarn build:types",
"nuke:build": "rm -rf $npm_package_config_dirBuild",
}
|flag
|description
|default
|-p --project
|project configuration file (tsconfig.json)
|undefined
|-s --src
|source code root directory (overrides the tsconfig provided)
|undefined
|-o --out
|output directory of transpiled code (tsc --outDir) (overrides the tsconfig provided)
|undefined
|-v --verbose
|console.log all the events
|false