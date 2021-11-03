Replace absolute paths to relative paths for package compilation.

I'll add to this over time. Submit PR's if you like. Tag me on them.

Getting Started

First, install tsconfig-replace-paths as devDependency using yarn or npm.

yarn add -D tsconfig-replace-paths

or

npm install --save-dev tsconfig-replace-paths

Add it to your build scripts in package.json

"scripts" : { "build" : "tsc --project tsconfig.json && tsconfig-replace-paths --project tsconfig.json" , }

What if you want to build only the types?

You can also setup a seperate tsconfig file just for types if you are also compiling with Babel. Assuming you're compiling CommonJs, make a tsconfig.types.cjs.json . See examples of both CommonJs and ESM in the examples folder within repo.

{ "extends" : "./tsconfig" , "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "rootDir" : "./src" , "outDir" : "dist/commonjs" , "declaration" : true , "declarationMap" : false , "isolatedModules" : false , "noEmit" : false , "allowJs" : false , "emitDeclarationOnly" : true }, "exclude" : [ "**/*.test.ts" ] }

And then target that. Your final build script might look like this. You first compile to CommonJs using Babel, and then build the types using the Typescript Compiler, tsc , followed by fixing the paths them with tsconfig-replace-paths . If only tsc did this for you.

"config" : { "dirBuild" : "./dist" , "dirSrc" : "./src" , }, "scripts" : { "build:commonjs" : "yarn nuke:build && cross-env BABEL_ENV=commonjs babel $npm_package_config_dirSrc --out-dir $npm_package_config_dirBuild --extensions \".ts,.tsx,.js,.jsx\" --source-maps inline" , "build:types:commonjs" : "tsc --project tsconfig.types.cjs.json && tsconfig-replace-paths --project tsconfig.types.cjs.json" , "build:types" : "yarn build:types:commonjs" , "build" : "yarn build:commonjs && yarn build:types" , "nuke:build" : "rm -rf $npm_package_config_dirBuild" , }

Options

flag description default -p --project project configuration file (tsconfig.json) undefined -s --src source code root directory (overrides the tsconfig provided) undefined -o --out output directory of transpiled code (tsc --outDir) (overrides the tsconfig provided) undefined -v --verbose console.log all the events false

Inspired by

tsconfig-paths and tscpaths