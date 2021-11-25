Use this to load modules whose location is specified in the
paths section of
tsconfig.json when using webpack. This package provides the functionality of
the tsconfig-paths package but
as a webpack plug-in.
Using this plugin means that you should no longer need to add
alias entries in
your
webpack.config.js which correspond to the
paths entries in your
tsconfig.json. This plugin creates those
alias entries for you, so you don't
have to!
NOTE: If you are using webpack 4 you need to use version >= 3.0.0 (which is aso backwards compatible with webpack 3).
yarn add --dev tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin
or
npm install --save-dev tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin
In your webpack config add this:
const TsconfigPathsPlugin = require('tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
...
resolve: {
plugins: [new TsconfigPathsPlugin({/* options: see below */})]
}
...
}
Notice that the plugin is placed in the
resolve.plugins section of the configuration.
tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin is a resolve plugin and should only be placed in this part of the configuration. Don't confuse this with the plugins array at the root of the webpack configuration object.
If you're using
allowJs in
tsconfig.json, or allow other non-TS extensions in webpack, make sure you set
extensions option in sync with your webpack config.
Allows you to specify where to find the TypeScript configuration file.
You may provide
tsconfig-paths package. The search will start at
cwd.
cwd.
The use of
cwdas default above is not optimal but we've found no better solution yet. If you have a suggestion please file an issue.
An array of the extensions that will be tried during resolve. Ideally this would be the same as the extensions from the webpack config but it seems resolver plug-ins does not have access to this information so you need to specify it again for the plugin.
This allows you to override the
baseUrl found in tsconfig.json. The baseUrl specifies from which directory
paths should be resolved. So this option enabled you to resolve from another directory than the one where tsconfig.json is located. This can be useful if you want to use webpack with
tsc --watch instead of a typescript loader. If this option is
undefined then the
baseUrl from tsconfig.json will be used.
An array of the field names that should be considered when resolving packages. Ideally this would be the same as the mainFields from the webpack config but it seems resolver plug-ins does not have access to this infomration so you need to specify it again for the plugin.
If true, no console.log messages will be emitted. Note that most error messages are emitted via webpack which is not affected by this flag.
Can be
info,
warn or
error which limits the log output to the specified
log level. Beware of the fact that errors are written to stderr and everything
else is written to stderr (or stdout if logInfoToStdOut is true).
If
false, disables built-in colors in logger messages.
This is important if you read from stdout or stderr and for proper error handling. The default value ensures that you can read from stdout e.g. via pipes or you use webpack -j to generate json output.
This package has typescript typings included. If your webpack config is using typescript, you can use this syntax to import the default export:
import TsconfigPathsPlugin from "tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin";
Or you can use this syntax to import the named export:
import { TsconfigPathsPlugin } from "tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin";
To run the provided example:
yarn example
yarn version --patch
yarn version --minor
yarn version --major
This project uses work done in the awesome-typescript-loader.