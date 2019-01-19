openbase logo
tpj

tsconfig-paths-jest

by ryohey
0.0.1 (see all)

enable tsconfig paths in jest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

tsconfig-paths-jest

This module loads tsconfig.json's paths and transforms to moduleNameMapper used in jest.config.js

Warning: Use pathsToModuleNameMapper with ts-jest version 23 or above.

Usage

tsconfig.json

"paths": {
  "@app/*": ["src/*"]
}

jest.config.js

const tsconfig = require("./tsconfig.json")
const moduleNameMapper = require("tsconfig-paths-jest")(tsconfig)

module.exports = {
  transform: {
    "^.+\\.tsx?$": "ts-jest",
  },
  testRegex: "(/__tests__/.*|(\\.|/)(test|spec))\\.(jsx?|tsx?)$",
  moduleFileExtensions: ["ts", "tsx", "js", "jsx", "json", "node"],
  moduleNameMapper,
}

Result

moduleNameMapper: {
  "@app/(.*)": "<rootDir>/src/$1"
}

Limitation

This module does not support the following definition that has multiple paths.

"paths": {
  "@app/*": ["src/*", "src/app/*"]
}

