This module loads
tsconfig.json's
paths and transforms to
moduleNameMapper used in
jest.config.js
Warning: Use
pathsToModuleNameMapper with ts-jest version 23 or above.
tsconfig.json
"paths": {
"@app/*": ["src/*"]
}
jest.config.js
const tsconfig = require("./tsconfig.json")
const moduleNameMapper = require("tsconfig-paths-jest")(tsconfig)
module.exports = {
transform: {
"^.+\\.tsx?$": "ts-jest",
},
testRegex: "(/__tests__/.*|(\\.|/)(test|spec))\\.(jsx?|tsx?)$",
moduleFileExtensions: ["ts", "tsx", "js", "jsx", "json", "node"],
moduleNameMapper,
}
Result
moduleNameMapper: {
"@app/(.*)": "<rootDir>/src/$1"
}
This module does not support the following definition that has multiple paths.
"paths": {
"@app/*": ["src/*", "src/app/*"]
}