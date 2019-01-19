This module loads tsconfig.json 's paths and transforms to moduleNameMapper used in jest.config.js

Warning: Use pathsToModuleNameMapper with ts-jest version 23 or above.

Usage

tsconfig.json

"paths" : { "@app/*" : [ "src/*" ] }

jest.config.js

const tsconfig = require ( "./tsconfig.json" ) const moduleNameMapper = require ( "tsconfig-paths-jest" )(tsconfig) module .exports = { transform : { "^.+\\.tsx?$" : "ts-jest" , }, testRegex : "(/__tests__/.*|(\\.|/)(test|spec))\\.(jsx?|tsx?)$" , moduleFileExtensions : [ "ts" , "tsx" , "js" , "jsx" , "json" , "node" ], moduleNameMapper, }

Result

moduleNameMapper: { "@app/(.*)" : "<rootDir>/src/$1" }

Limitation

This module does not support the following definition that has multiple paths.