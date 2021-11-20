Use this to load modules whose location is specified in the
paths section of
tsconfig.json. Both loading at run-time and via API are supported.
Typescript by default mimics the Node.js runtime resolution strategy of modules. But it also allows the use of path mapping which allows arbitrary module paths (that doesn't start with "/" or ".") to be specified and mapped to physical paths in the filesystem. The typescript compiler can resolve these paths from
tsconfig so it will compile OK. But if you then try to execute the compiled files with node (or ts-node), it will only look in the
node_modules folders all the way up to the root of the filesystem and thus will not find the modules specified by
paths in
tsconfig.
If you require this package's
tsconfig-paths/register module it will read the
paths from
tsconfig.json and convert node's module loading calls into to physical file paths that node can load.
yarn add --dev tsconfig-paths
or
npm install --save-dev tsconfig-paths
node -r tsconfig-paths/register main.js
If
process.env.TS_NODE_BASEURL is set it will override the value of
baseUrl in tsconfig.json:
TS_NODE_BASEURL=./dist node -r tsconfig-paths/register main.js
ts-node -r tsconfig-paths/register main.ts
If
process.env.TS_NODE_PROJECT is set it will be used to resolved tsconfig.json
For webpack please use the tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin.
As of Mocha >= 4.0.0 the
--compiler was deprecated. Instead
--require should be used. You also have to specify a glob that includes
.ts files because mocha looks after files with
.js extension by default.
mocha -r ts-node/register -r tsconfig-paths/register "test/**/*.ts"
As long as the command has something similar to a
--require option that can load a module before it starts, tsconfig-paths should be able to work with it.
ts-node and VSCode
The following is an example configuration for the
.vscode/launch.json.
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"name": "Debug Functions",
"request": "launch",
"type": "node",
"runtimeArgs": [
"-r",
"${workspaceFolder}/functions/node_modules/ts-node/register",
"-r",
"${workspaceFolder}/functions/node_modules/tsconfig-paths/register"
],
"args": ["${workspaceFolder}/functions/src/index.ts"],
"cwd": "${workspaceFolder}",
"protocol": "inspector",
"env": {
"NODE_ENV": "development",
"TS_NODE_PROJECT": "${workspaceFolder}/functions/tsconfig.json"
},
"outFiles": ["${workspaceFolder}/functions/lib/**/*.js"]
}
]
}
If you want more granular control over tsconfig-paths you can bootstrap it. This can be useful if you for instance have compiled with
tsc to another directory where
tsconfig.json doesn't exists.
For example, create a wrapper script called
tsconfig-paths-bootstrap.js with the contents below:
const tsConfig = require("./tsconfig.json");
const tsConfigPaths = require("tsconfig-paths");
const baseUrl = "./"; // Either absolute or relative path. If relative it's resolved to current working directory.
const cleanup = tsConfigPaths.register({
baseUrl,
paths: tsConfig.compilerOptions.paths,
});
// When path registration is no longer needed
cleanup();
Then run with:
node -r ./tsconfig-paths-bootstrap.js main.js
You can set options by passing them before the script path, via programmatic usage or via environment variables.
ts-node --project customLocation/tsconfig.json -r tsconfig-paths/register "test/**/*.ts"
Environment variable denoted in parentheses.
-P, --project [path] Path to TypeScript JSON project file (
TS_NODE_PROJECT)
process.env.TS_NODE_PROJECT to resolve tsConfig.json and the specified baseUrl and paths.
The public API consists of these functions:
export interface ExplicitParams {
baseUrl: string;
paths: { [key: string]: Array<string> };
mainFields?: Array<string>;
addMatchAll?: boolean;
}
/**
* Installs a custom module load function that can adhere to paths in tsconfig.
*/
export function register(explicitParams: ExplicitParams): () => void;
This function will patch the node's module loading so it will look for modules in paths specified by tsconfig.json. A function is returned for you to reinstate Node's original module loading.
export function loadConfig(cwd: string = process.cwd()): ConfigLoaderResult;
export type ConfigLoaderResult =
| ConfigLoaderSuccessResult
| ConfigLoaderFailResult;
export interface ConfigLoaderSuccessResult {
resultType: "success";
absoluteBaseUrl: string;
paths: { [key: string]: Array<string> };
}
export interface ConfigLoaderFailResult {
resultType: "failed";
message: string;
}
This function loads the tsconfig.json. It will start searching from the specified
cwd directory. Passing the tsconfig.json file directly instead of a directory also works.
/**
* Function that can match a path
*/
export interface MatchPath {
(
requestedModule: string,
readJson?: Filesystem.ReadJsonSync,
fileExists?: (name: string) => boolean,
extensions?: ReadonlyArray<string>
): string | undefined;
}
/**
* Creates a function that can resolve paths according to tsconfig paths property.
* @param absoluteBaseUrl Absolute version of baseUrl as specified in tsconfig.
* @param paths The paths as specified in tsconfig.
* @param mainFields A list of package.json field names to try when resolving module files.
* @param addMatchAll Add a match-all "*" rule if none is present
* @returns a function that can resolve paths.
*/
export function createMatchPath(
absoluteBaseUrl: string,
paths: { [key: string]: Array<string> },
mainFields: string[] = ["main"],
addMatchAll: boolean = true
): MatchPath {
The
createMatchPath function will create a function that can match paths. It accepts
baseUrl and
paths directly as they are specified in tsconfig and will handle resolving paths to absolute form. The created function has the signature specified by the type
MatchPath above.
/**
* Finds a path from tsconfig that matches a module load request.
* @param absolutePathMappings The paths to try as specified in tsconfig but resolved to absolute form.
* @param requestedModule The required module name.
* @param readJson Function that can read json from a path (useful for testing).
* @param fileExists Function that checks for existence of a file at a path (useful for testing).
* @param extensions File extensions to probe for (useful for testing).
* @param mainFields A list of package.json field names to try when resolving module files.
* @returns the found path, or undefined if no path was found.
*/
export function matchFromAbsolutePaths(
absolutePathMappings: ReadonlyArray<MappingEntry.MappingEntry>,
requestedModule: string,
readJson: Filesystem.ReadJsonSync = Filesystem.readJsonFromDiskSync,
fileExists: Filesystem.FileExistsSync = Filesystem.fileExistsSync,
extensions: Array<string> = Object.keys(require.extensions),
mainFields: string[] = ["main"]
): string | undefined {
This function is lower level and requires that the paths as already been resolved to absolute form and sorted in correct order into an array.
This is the async version of
createMatchPath. It has the same signature but with a callback parameter for the result.
This is the async version of
matchFromAbsolutePaths. It has the same signature but with a callback parameter for the result.
yarn version --patch
yarn version --minor
yarn version --major