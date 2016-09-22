This package currently uses tsconfig-glob. However in the next major release it will be removed in favor of using the "include" property for TypeScript 2.0
A tsconfig tool for running tslint on files found in the tsconfig. Integrates with tsconfig-glob to allow for
filesGlob in the tsconfig.json.
Use
npm to install this package.
Locally:
npm install tsconfig-lint --save-dev
or, Globally:
npm install -g tsconfig-lint --save-dev
You can use this library as either a CLI or in a node script. It follows a similar format to the atom-typescript plugin:
.json file that contains an
exclude,
files or
filesGlob property along with your tslint rules.
exclude,
files, or
filesGlob pattern in your tsconfig.json
lintOptions property in your tsconfig.json that contains your tslint rules.
lintOptions, the default tslint rules will be used
You can also put your tslint rules in a separate file. By default, tsconfig-lint will look for
tslint.json (you can override the name if needed).
If the file is found, then:
tsconfig-lint .
-c, --config The name of the tslint configuration file; if not provided, 'tslint.json' will be used
-u, --use-glob A flag indicating that `filesGlob` should be used in place of `files` for determining the files to lint.
-i, --indent <number> The number of spaces to indent the tsconfig.json file (defaults to 4). Only necessary if using --use-glob
-p, --passive A flag indicating whether or not the script should exit with 1 on fail. If `passive` is specified, failures will still be sent with 0.
import * as lint from 'tsconfig-lint';
lint(undefined, (err) => {
//...
});
{
/**
* A relative path from cwd to the directory containing a tsconfig.json. If not specified, the '.' is used.
*/
configPath?: string;
/**
* The current working directory, defaults to `process.cwd()`
*/
cwd?: string;
/**
* Whether or not `filesGlob` should be used in place of `files` for determining the files to lint.
*/
useGlob?: boolean;
tsconfigOptions: {
/**
* The number of spaces to indent the tsconfig.json
*/
indent?: number;
};
/**
* A relative path from the configPath to the tslint configuration file.
*/
tsLintConfigFilePath?: string;
}
import * as lint from 'tsconfig-lint';
lint({
configPath: '.',
cwd: process.cwd(),
useGlob: true,
tsconfigOptions: {
indent: 2
}
}, (err) => {
//...
});
The default rules (found in the tsconfig.json) are below:
"rules": {
"class-name": true,
"curly": true,
"eofline": true,
"forin": true,
"indent": [
true,
4
],
"interface-name": true,
"jsdoc-format": true,
"label-position": true,
"label-undefined": true,
"max-line-length": false,
"member-ordering": [
true,
"public-before-private",
"static-before-instance",
"variables-before-functions"
],
"no-any": false,
"no-arg": true,
"no-bitwise": false,
"no-console": [
true,
"debug",
"info",
"time",
"timeEnd",
"trace"
],
"no-consecutive-blank-lines": true,
"no-construct": true,
"no-constructor-vars": false,
"no-debugger": true,
"no-duplicate-key": true,
"no-duplicate-variable": true,
"no-empty": false,
"no-eval": true,
"no-string-literal": true,
"no-trailing-comma": true,
"no-trailing-whitespace": true,
"no-unreachable": true,
"no-unused-expression": true,
"no-unused-variable": false,
"no-use-before-declare": true,
"one-line": [
true,
"check-open-brace",
"check-catch",
"check-else",
"check-whitespace"
],
"quotemark": [
true,
"single"
],
"radix": true,
"semicolon": true,
"triple-equals": [
true,
"allow-null-check"
],
"typedef": [
true,
"property-declaration",
"member-variable-declaration",
"call-signature"
],
"typedef-whitespace": [
true,
[
"call-signature",
"nospace"
],
[
"catch-clause",
"nospace"
],
[
"index-signature",
"space"
],
[
"parameter",
"nospace"
],
[
"property-declaration",
"nospace"
],
[
"variable-declaration",
"nospace"
]
],
"use-strict": [
true,
"check-module"
],
"variable-name": false,
"whitespace": [
false,
"check-branch",
"check-decl",
"check-operator",
"check-separator",
"check-type"
]
}