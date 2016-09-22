openbase logo
tl

tsconfig-lint

by Will Johnston
0.12.0 (see all)

A tslint library focused on exposing an easy way to access tslint through the cli and use tsconfig.json to specify lint rules.

Readme

ts-glob deprecation notice

This package currently uses tsconfig-glob. However in the next major release it will be removed in favor of using the "include" property for TypeScript 2.0

tsconfig-lint

A tsconfig tool for running tslint on files found in the tsconfig. Integrates with tsconfig-glob to allow for filesGlob in the tsconfig.json.

Install

Use npm to install this package.

Locally:

npm install tsconfig-lint --save-dev

or, Globally:

npm install -g tsconfig-lint --save-dev

Usage

You can use this library as either a CLI or in a node script. It follows a similar format to the atom-typescript plugin:

  1. You provide a path to a directory containing a tsconfig.json file
  • You can also provide the full path to a .json file that contains an exclude, files or filesGlob property along with your tslint rules.
  1. You specify an exclude, files, or filesGlob pattern in your tsconfig.json
  2. You specify a lintOptions property in your tsconfig.json that contains your tslint rules.
  • If you do not specify lintOptions, the default tslint rules will be used

You can also put your tslint rules in a separate file. By default, tsconfig-lint will look for tslint.json (you can override the name if needed). If the file is found, then:

  • the rules defined in it will be used
  • lintOptions will be ignored

Using the CLI

tsconfig-lint .

Options

    -c, --config The name of the tslint configuration file; if not provided, 'tslint.json' will be used
    -u, --use-glob A flag indicating that `filesGlob` should be used in place of `files` for determining the files to lint.
    -i, --indent <number> The number of spaces to indent the tsconfig.json file (defaults to 4). Only necessary if using --use-glob
    -p, --passive A flag indicating whether or not the script should exit with 1 on fail. If `passive` is specified, failures will still be sent with 0.

Using with Node

import * as lint from 'tsconfig-lint';
lint(undefined, (err) => {
    //...
});

Options

{
    /**
     * A relative path from cwd to the directory containing a tsconfig.json. If not specified, the '.' is used.
     */
    configPath?: string;

    /**
     * The current working directory, defaults to `process.cwd()`
     */
    cwd?: string;

    /**
     * Whether or not `filesGlob` should be used in place of `files` for determining the files to lint.
     */
    useGlob?: boolean;

    tsconfigOptions: {
        /**
         * The number of spaces to indent the tsconfig.json
         */
        indent?: number;
    };

    /**
     * A relative path from the configPath to the tslint configuration file.
     */
    tsLintConfigFilePath?: string;

}

Realistic Node Usage

import * as lint from 'tsconfig-lint';
lint({
    configPath: '.',
    cwd: process.cwd(),
    useGlob: true,
    tsconfigOptions: {
        indent: 2
    }
}, (err) => {
    //...
});

Default Rules

The default rules (found in the tsconfig.json) are below:

"rules": {
    "class-name": true,
    "curly": true,
    "eofline": true,
    "forin": true,
    "indent": [
        true,
        4
    ],
    "interface-name": true,
    "jsdoc-format": true,
    "label-position": true,
    "label-undefined": true,
    "max-line-length": false,
    "member-ordering": [
        true,
        "public-before-private",
        "static-before-instance",
        "variables-before-functions"
    ],
    "no-any": false,
    "no-arg": true,
    "no-bitwise": false,
    "no-console": [
        true,
        "debug",
        "info",
        "time",
        "timeEnd",
        "trace"
    ],
    "no-consecutive-blank-lines": true,
    "no-construct": true,
    "no-constructor-vars": false,
    "no-debugger": true,
    "no-duplicate-key": true,
    "no-duplicate-variable": true,
    "no-empty": false,
    "no-eval": true,
    "no-string-literal": true,
    "no-trailing-comma": true,
    "no-trailing-whitespace": true,
    "no-unreachable": true,
    "no-unused-expression": true,
    "no-unused-variable": false,
    "no-use-before-declare": true,
    "one-line": [
        true,
        "check-open-brace",
        "check-catch",
        "check-else",
        "check-whitespace"
    ],
    "quotemark": [
        true,
        "single"
    ],
    "radix": true,
    "semicolon": true,
    "triple-equals": [
        true,
        "allow-null-check"
    ],
    "typedef": [
        true,
        "property-declaration",
        "member-variable-declaration",
        "call-signature"
    ],
    "typedef-whitespace": [
        true,
        [
            "call-signature",
            "nospace"
        ],
        [
            "catch-clause",
            "nospace"
        ],
        [
            "index-signature",
            "space"
        ],
        [
            "parameter",
            "nospace"
        ],
        [
            "property-declaration",
            "nospace"
        ],
        [
            "variable-declaration",
            "nospace"
        ]
    ],
    "use-strict": [
        true,
        "check-module"
    ],
    "variable-name": false,
    "whitespace": [
        false,
        "check-branch",
        "check-decl",
        "check-operator",
        "check-separator",
        "check-type"
    ]
}

