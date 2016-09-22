ts-glob deprecation notice

This package currently uses tsconfig-glob. However in the next major release it will be removed in favor of using the "include" property for TypeScript 2.0

A tsconfig tool for running tslint on files found in the tsconfig. Integrates with tsconfig-glob to allow for filesGlob in the tsconfig.json.

Install

Use npm to install this package.

Locally:

npm install tsconfig-lint --save-dev

or, Globally:

npm install -g tsconfig-lint --save-dev

Usage

You can use this library as either a CLI or in a node script. It follows a similar format to the atom-typescript plugin:

You provide a path to a directory containing a tsconfig.json file

You can also provide the full path to a .json file that contains an exclude , files or filesGlob property along with your tslint rules.

You specify an exclude , files , or filesGlob pattern in your tsconfig.json You specify a lintOptions property in your tsconfig.json that contains your tslint rules.

If you do not specify lintOptions , the default tslint rules will be used

You can also put your tslint rules in a separate file. By default, tsconfig-lint will look for tslint.json (you can override the name if needed). If the file is found, then:

the rules defined in it will be used

lintOptions will be ignored

Using the CLI

tsconfig-lint .

Options

-c, --config The name of the tslint configuration file; if not provided, 'tslint.json' will be used -u, --use-glob A flag indicating that `filesGlob` should be used in place of `files` for determining the files to lint. -i, --indent <number> The number of spaces to indent the tsconfig.json file (defaults to 4). Only necessary if using --use-glob -p, --passive A flag indicating whether or not the script should exit with 1 on fail. If `passive` is specified, failures will still be sent with 0.

Using with Node

import * as lint from 'tsconfig-lint' ; lint( undefined , ( err ) => { });

Options

{ configPath?: string ; cwd?: string ; useGlob?: boolean ; tsconfigOptions: { indent?: number ; }; tsLintConfigFilePath?: string ; }

Realistic Node Usage

import * as lint from 'tsconfig-lint' ; lint({ configPath: '.' , cwd: process.cwd(), useGlob: true , tsconfigOptions: { indent: 2 } }, ( err ) => { });

Default Rules

The default rules (found in the tsconfig.json) are below: