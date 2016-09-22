openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tg

tsconfig-glob

by Will Johnston
0.4.3 (see all)

A lightweight npm package + cli that allows you to specify glob patterns for tsconfig files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

644

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NOTE

This package is only necessary for TypeScript < 2.0 and will not be supported for TypeScript >= 2.0 until further notice.

npm version Downloads Dependency Status devDependency Status

tsconfig-glob

A lightweight npm package + cli that allows you to specify glob patterns for tsconfig files. Most of the credit is due to glob/minimatch, this is a very thin layer on top of those libraries.

Install

Use npm to install this package.

Locally:

npm install tsconfig-glob --save-dev

or, Globally:

npm install -g tsconfig-glob --save-dev

Usage

You can use this library as either a CLI or in a node script. It follows a similar format to the atom-typescript plugin:

  1. You provide a path to a directory containing a tsconfig.json
  2. You specify a filesGlob pattern in your tsconfig.json
  3. The library will find the files matching the filesGlob patterns and put them in the files property

Using the CLI

tsconfig .

Options

```shell
-i, --indent <number> The number of spaces to indent the tsconfig.json file (defaults to 4)
--empty Output an empty files array (ignoring the specified globs)
```

Using with Node

import * as tsconfig from 'tsconfig-glob';
tsconfig(null, (err) => {
    ...
});

Options

{
    /**
     * A relative path from cwd to the directory containing a tsconfig.json. If not specified, the '.' is used.
     */
    configPath?: string;

    /**
    * Typescript configuration file name in `configPath` directory
    */
    configFileName?: string;

    /**
     * The current working directory, defaults to `process.cwd()`
     */
    cwd?: string;

    /**
     * The number of spaces to indent the tsconfig.json
     */
    indent?: number;

    /**
     * Output an empty files array (ignoring the specified globs)
     */
    empty?: boolean;

    /**
     * Asynchronous callback (default: true)
     */
    async?: boolean;
}

Realistic Node Usage

import * as tsconfig from 'tsconfig-glob';
tsconfig({
    configPath: '.',
    cwd: process.cwd(),
    indent: 2
}, function(err) {
    ...
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial