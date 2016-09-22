NOTE

This package is only necessary for TypeScript < 2.0 and will not be supported for TypeScript >= 2.0 until further notice.

A lightweight npm package + cli that allows you to specify glob patterns for tsconfig files. Most of the credit is due to glob/minimatch, this is a very thin layer on top of those libraries.

Install

Use npm to install this package.

Locally:

npm install tsconfig-glob --save-dev

or, Globally:

npm install -g tsconfig-glob --save-dev

Usage

You can use this library as either a CLI or in a node script. It follows a similar format to the atom-typescript plugin:

You provide a path to a directory containing a tsconfig.json You specify a filesGlob pattern in your tsconfig.json The library will find the files matching the filesGlob patterns and put them in the files property

Using the CLI

tsconfig .

Options

```shell -i, ```

Using with Node

import * as tsconfig from 'tsconfig-glob' ; tsconfig( null , ( err ) => { ... });

Options

{ configPath?: string ; configFileName?: string ; cwd?: string ; indent?: number ; empty?: boolean ; async ?: boolean ; }

Realistic Node Usage