The nodemon for TypeScript

tsc-watch starts a TypeScript compiler with --watch parameter, with the ability to react to compilation status. tsc-watch was created to allow an easy dev process with TypeScript. Commonly used to restart a node server, similar to nodemon but for TypeScript.

Argument Description --onSuccess COMMAND Executes COMMAND on every successful compilation. --onFirstSuccess COMMAND Executes COMMAND on the first successful compilation. --onFailure COMMAND Executes COMMAND on every failed compilation. --onCompilationStarted COMMAND Executes COMMAND on every compilation start event (initial and incremental). --onCompilationComplete COMMAND Executes COMMAND on every successful or failed compilation. --noColors By default tsc-watch adds colors the output with green

on success, and in red on failure.

Add this argument to prevent that. --noClear In watch mode the tsc compiler clears the screen before reporting

Add this argument to prevent that. --silent Do not print any messages on stdout. --compiler PATH The PATH will be used instead of typescript compiler.

Default is typescript/bin/tsc

Notes:

That all the above COMMAND s will be killed on process exit. (Using SIGTERM )

s will be killed on process exit. (Using ) A COMMAND is a single command and not multi command like script1.sh && script2.sh

is a single command and not multi command like Any child process ( COMMAND ) will be terminated before creating a new one.

Install

npm install tsc-watch --save-dev

npm install -g typescript tsc-watch

Usage

From Command-Line

tsc-watch --onSuccess "node ./dist/server.js" tsc-watch --onFailure "echo Beep! Compilation Failed" tsc-watch server.ts --outDir ./dist --onSuccess "node ./dist/server.js" tsc-watch --onSuccess "node ./dist/server.js" --compiler my-typescript/bin/tsc

From npm script

"dev-server": "tsc-watch --noClear -p ./src/tsconfig.json --onSuccess \"node ./dist/ server .js\"",

From javascript

You can see a detailed example here

The client is implemented as an instance of Node.JS 's EventEmitter , with the following events:

started - Emitted upon the compilation start (initial or incremental).

- Emitted upon the compilation start (initial or incremental). first_success - Emitted upon first successful compilation.

- Emitted upon first successful compilation. subsequent_success - Emitted upon every subsequent successful compilation.

- Emitted upon every subsequent successful compilation. compile_errors - Emitted upon every failing compilation.

Once subscribed to the relevant events, start the client by running watch.start()

To kill the client, run watch.kill()

Example usage:

const TscWatchClient = require ( 'tsc-watch/client' ); const watch = new TscWatchClient(); watch.on( 'started' , () => { console .log( 'Compilation started' ); }); watch.on( 'first_success' , () => { console .log( 'First success!' ); }); watch.on( 'success' , () => { }); watch.on( 'compile_errors' , () => { }); watch.start( '--project' , '.' ); try { } catch (e) { watch.kill(); }

Notes: