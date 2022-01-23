tsc-watch starts a TypeScript compiler with
--watch parameter, with the ability to react to compilation status.
tsc-watch was created to allow an easy dev process with TypeScript. Commonly used to restart a node server, similar to nodemon but for TypeScript.
|Argument
|Description
--onSuccess COMMAND
|Executes
COMMAND on every successful compilation.
--onFirstSuccess COMMAND
|Executes
COMMAND on the first successful compilation.
--onFailure COMMAND
|Executes
COMMAND on every failed compilation.
--onCompilationStarted COMMAND
|Executes
COMMAND on every compilation start event (initial and incremental).
--onCompilationComplete COMMAND
|Executes
COMMAND on every successful or failed compilation.
--noColors
|By default tsc-watch adds colors the output with green
on success, and in red on failure.
Add this argument to prevent that.
--noClear
|In watch mode the
tsc compiler clears the screen before reporting
Add this argument to prevent that.
--silent
|Do not print any messages on stdout.
--compiler PATH
|The
PATH will be used instead of typescript compiler.
Default is
typescript/bin/tsc
Notes:
COMMANDs will be killed on process exit. (Using
SIGTERM)
COMMAND is a single command and not multi command like
script1.sh && script2.sh
COMMAND) will be terminated before creating a new one.
npm install tsc-watch --save-dev
## for command-line usage
npm install -g typescript tsc-watch
## Watching a project (with tsconfig.json)
tsc-watch --onSuccess "node ./dist/server.js"
## Beep on failure
tsc-watch --onFailure "echo Beep! Compilation Failed"
## Watching a single file
tsc-watch server.ts --outDir ./dist --onSuccess "node ./dist/server.js"
## Custom compiler
tsc-watch --onSuccess "node ./dist/server.js" --compiler my-typescript/bin/tsc
"dev-server": "tsc-watch --noClear -p ./src/tsconfig.json --onSuccess \"node ./dist/server.js\"",
You can see a detailed example here
The client is implemented as an instance of
Node.JS's
EventEmitter, with the following events:
started - Emitted upon the compilation start (initial or incremental).
first_success - Emitted upon first successful compilation.
subsequent_success - Emitted upon every subsequent successful compilation.
compile_errors - Emitted upon every failing compilation.
Once subscribed to the relevant events, start the client by running
watch.start()
To kill the client, run
watch.kill()
Example usage:
const TscWatchClient = require('tsc-watch/client');
const watch = new TscWatchClient();
watch.on('started', () => {
console.log('Compilation started');
});
watch.on('first_success', () => {
console.log('First success!');
});
watch.on('success', () => {
// Your code goes here...
});
watch.on('compile_errors', () => {
// Your code goes here...
});
watch.start('--project', '.');
try {
// do something...
} catch (e) {
watch.kill(); // Fatal error, kill the compiler instance.
}
Notes:
onSuccess)
COMMAND will not run if the compilation failed.
tsc-watch is using the currently installed TypeScript compiler.
tsc-watch is not changing the compiler, just adds the new arguments, compilation is the same, and all other arguments are the same.