tsc -w will watch the filesystem and recompile your code almost instantly. Wouldn't you like to be able to run a command after it's done compiling? Like run your tests?

tsc-then is a super simple command that will run tsc -w and run a specified command after tsc -w is finished. It's ok if your command takes much longer than compiling, it will wait until the last run of your command is finished before starting the next one.

Because I'm generally editing with a smart editor that gives me inline errors, I left typescript's error reporting out of the console output, but this may change or become an option in a future version.

Example Usage

tsc- then

This runs typescript's tsc -w , and each time compilation finishes, it runs the command npx mocha . It passes the stdout and stderr of npx mocha through, as well as some lines to delineate one run of the command from the next.

Multiple projects