The purpose of the wrapper is to execute TypeScript compiler but suppress some error messages coming from certain files/folders. For example, this can be used to enable noImplicitAny in some parts of the project while keeping it disabled in others.

Installing

npm install -g tsc-silent

Usage

tsc-silent --project < path > [--suppress config | --suppressConfig path] [--compiler path] [--watch]

Synopsis

By default , uses `./node_modules/typescript/lib/typescript.js`. E.g. ` See documentation for examples.

Suppress config

You have to pass either --suppress or --suppressConfig .

Let's ignore error 7017 in src/js/ directory and errors 2322, 2339, 2344 in /src/legacy/ :

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress 7017@/src/js/ 2322,2339,2344@/src/legacy/

or, ignore all errors in /src/legacy/ folder

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress @/src/legacy/

or, completely ignore all errors

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress @

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppressConfig tsc-silent.config.js

See example.config.js.

Intended/typical use

Check out the article to see the intended use.