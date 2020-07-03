openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tsc-silent

by evolution-gaming
1.2.1 (see all)

`tsc` with `--suppress` flag

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tsc-silent

The purpose of the wrapper is to execute TypeScript compiler but suppress some error messages coming from certain files/folders. For example, this can be used to enable noImplicitAny in some parts of the project while keeping it disabled in others.

Installing

npm install -g tsc-silent

Usage

tsc-silent --project <path> [--suppress config | --suppressConfig path] [--compiler path] [--watch]

Synopsis

--project, -p    Path to tsconfig.json

--compiler       Path to typescript.js.
                 By default, uses `./node_modules/typescript/lib/typescript.js`.

--suppress       Suppressed erros.
                 E.g. `--suppress 7017@src/js/ 2322,2339,2344@/src/legacy/`.

--suppressConfig Path to supressed errors config.
                 See documentation for examples.

--watch, -w      Run in watch mode.

--stats          Print number of suppressed errors per path and error code.

Suppress config

You have to pass either --suppress or --suppressConfig.

--suppress

Let's ignore error 7017 in src/js/ directory and errors 2322, 2339, 2344 in /src/legacy/:

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress 7017@/src/js/ 2322,2339,2344@/src/legacy/

or, ignore all errors in /src/legacy/ folder

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress @/src/legacy/

or, completely ignore all errors

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress @

--suppressConfig

tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppressConfig tsc-silent.config.js

See example.config.js.

Intended/typical use

Check out the article to see the intended use.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial