tsc-silent
The purpose of the wrapper is to execute TypeScript compiler but suppress some error messages
coming from certain files/folders. For example, this can be used to enable
noImplicitAny in
some parts of the project while keeping it disabled in others.
npm install -g tsc-silent
tsc-silent --project <path> [--suppress config | --suppressConfig path] [--compiler path] [--watch]
--project, -p Path to tsconfig.json
--compiler Path to typescript.js.
By default, uses `./node_modules/typescript/lib/typescript.js`.
--suppress Suppressed erros.
E.g. `--suppress 7017@src/js/ 2322,2339,2344@/src/legacy/`.
--suppressConfig Path to supressed errors config.
See documentation for examples.
--watch, -w Run in watch mode.
--stats Print number of suppressed errors per path and error code.
You have to pass either
--suppress or
--suppressConfig.
--suppress
Let's ignore error
7017 in
src/js/ directory and errors
2322, 2339, 2344 in
/src/legacy/:
tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress 7017@/src/js/ 2322,2339,2344@/src/legacy/
or, ignore all errors in
/src/legacy/ folder
tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress @/src/legacy/
or, completely ignore all errors
tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppress @
--suppressConfig
tsc-silent -p tsconfig.json --suppressConfig tsc-silent.config.js
See example.config.js.
Check out the article to see the intended use.