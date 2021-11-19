A tiny tool to run
tsc on specific files without ignoring
tsconfig.json.
npm i -D tsc-files
yarn add -D tsc-files
I wanted to type-check only the staged files with lint-staged.
Unfortunately passing specific files like
tsc --noEmit file1.ts file2.ts will cause TypeScript to simply ignore your
tsconfig.json.
There's already an open issue in the TypeScript repo to support this use case — you may want to give a 👍 there: https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/issues/27379
With lint-staged:
{
"lint-staged": {
"**/*.ts": "tsc-files --noEmit"
}
}
For the most part, it just forwards all arguments to
tsc with one exception: the specified files will not be forwarded — instead, they will be put at the
files property of a temporary config that will be generated next to your original
tsconfig.json. Other than that, just read
tsc --help.
Released under the MIT License.