A tiny tool to run tsc on specific files without ignoring tsconfig.json .

Installation

npm i -D tsc-files

yarn add -D tsc-files

Why

I wanted to type-check only the staged files with lint-staged.

Unfortunately passing specific files like tsc --noEmit file1.ts file2.ts will cause TypeScript to simply ignore your tsconfig.json .

There's already an open issue in the TypeScript repo to support this use case — you may want to give a 👍 there: https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/issues/27379

Usage

With lint-staged:

{ "lint-staged" : { "**/*.ts" : "tsc-files --noEmit" } }

How it works

For the most part, it just forwards all arguments to tsc with one exception: the specified files will not be forwarded — instead, they will be put at the files property of a temporary config that will be generated next to your original tsconfig.json . Other than that, just read tsc --help .

License

Released under the MIT License.