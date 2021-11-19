openbase logo
tf

tsc-files

by Gustavo
1.1.3 (see all)

A tiny tool to run `tsc` on specific files without ignoring tsconfig.json

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.5K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

tsc-files

GitHub Workflow Status

A tiny tool to run tsc on specific files without ignoring tsconfig.json.

Installation

npm i -D tsc-files

yarn add -D tsc-files

Why

I wanted to type-check only the staged files with lint-staged.

Unfortunately passing specific files like tsc --noEmit file1.ts file2.ts will cause TypeScript to simply ignore your tsconfig.json.

There's already an open issue in the TypeScript repo to support this use case — you may want to give a 👍 there: https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/issues/27379

Usage

With lint-staged:

{
  "lint-staged": {
    "**/*.ts": "tsc-files --noEmit"
  }
}

How it works

For the most part, it just forwards all arguments to tsc with one exception: the specified files will not be forwarded — instead, they will be put at the files property of a temporary config that will be generated next to your original tsconfig.json. Other than that, just read tsc --help.

License

Released under the MIT License.

