Replace alias paths with relative paths after typescript compilation. You can add aliases that reference other projects outside your tsconfig.json project by providing a relative path to the baseUrl.
+ Compile time (no runtime dependencies)
First, install tsc-alias as devDependency using npm.
npm install -g tsc-alias
npm install --save-dev tsc-alias
"scripts": {
"build": "tsc --project tsconfig.json && tsc-alias -p tsconfig.json",
}
================ OR ===================
"scripts": {
"build": "tsc && tsc-alias",
"build:watch": "tsc -w & tsc-alias -w"
}
npm install tsc-alias
import { replaceTscAliasPaths } from 'tsc-alias';
replaceTscAliasPaths(options?);
Here are all the available options:
|Option
|Description
|Default Value
|configFile
|path to tsconfig.json
|
'tsconfig.json'
|watch
|Observe file changes
|
false
|outDir
|Run in a folder leaving the "outDir" of the tsconfig.json (relative path to tsconfig)
|
tsconfig.compilerOptions.outDir
|declarationDir
|Works the same as outDir but for declarationDir
|
tsconfig.compilerOptions.declarationDir
|resolveFullPaths
|Attempt to replace incomplete import paths (those not ending in
.js) with fully resolved paths (for ECMAScript Modules compatibility)
|
false
|silent
|Reduced terminal output. This is a deprecated option and no longer has any effect.
|
true
|verbose
|Additional information is output to the terminal
|
false
|replacers
|Files to import as extra replacers More info
|
[]
|output
|The output object tsc-alias will send logs to.
|
new Output(options.verbose)
tsconfig.json Example
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
},
"tsc-alias": {
"verbose": false,
"resolveFullPaths": true,
"replacers": {
"exampleReplacer": {
"enabled": true,
"file": "./exampleReplacer.js"
},
"otherReplacer": {
"enabled": true,
"file": "./otherReplacer.js"
}
}
}
}
We can use tsc-alias in a single file, with a function that returns the modified contents.
We prepare the replacer with
prepareSingleFileReplaceTscAliasPaths(), passing the same options that we would pass to
replaceTscAliasPaths(). That will return a promise of a function that receives the file contents and path, and returns the transformed contents, synchronously.
import { prepareSingleFileReplaceTscAliasPaths } from 'tsc-alias';
const runFile: SingleFileReplacer = await prepareSingleFileReplaceTscAliasPaths(options?);
function treatFile(filePath: string) {
const fileContents = fs.readFileSync(filePath, 'utf8');
const newContents = runFile({fileContents, filePath});
// do stuff with newContents
}