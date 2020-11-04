tsargs

TypeScript utility types for function arguments

Use Parameters\<T> instead, if you dont need something special

Checkout typed event emitter for real-world example.

Tested with static asserts

⚠️ Should use latest typescript version. ⚠️

For typescript 2.8.x switch to ts280 branch.

How to use ts280 branch npm install git://github.com/morglod/tsargs.git#ts280

Install & use

npm i tsargs

import { ArgI, Arg2, Args } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: number , b: string ) {} const args: Args< typeof foo> = [ 123 , 'hello' ]; const firstArg: ArgI< typeof foo, 0 > = 'hello world!' ; const secondArg: Arg2< typeof foo> = 'hello world!' ;

Pick argument

Use ArgI<Function, Index> to pick argument by it's index.

import { ArgI } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: number , b: string ) {} const secondArg: ArgI< typeof foo, 1 > = 'hello world!' ;

ArgN variant Use Arg N type to pick N argument (max 10 arg) import { Arg2 } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: number , b: string ) {} const secondArg: Arg2< typeof foo> = 'hello world!' ;

Class constructor

Use CtorArgs to pick all args from constructor.

import { CtorArgs } from 'tsargs' ; class A { constructor ( public x: number , public y: string , public z: boolean , ) {} } const args: CtorArgs< typeof A> = [ 123 , 'hello' , false ];

Get arguments number

import { ArgsNum } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: number , b: string ): number { return 0 ; } function boo ( a: number , b: string , c: boolean ): string { return '0' ; } const fooI: ArgsNum< typeof foo> = 2 ; const booI: ArgsNum< typeof boo> = 3 ;

Replace return type of function

import { ReplaceReturn } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: number , b: string ): number {} function boo ( a: number , b: string ): string {} const booFromFoo: ReplaceReturn< string , typeof foo> = boo;

Prepend arguments

Useful for typed callbacks, rpc or event

Use Pre N Arg J type to prepend N arguments to function with J arguments (max 10 arg)

or Pre N ArgN type to prepend N arguments to function with unknown arguments number

import { Pre1Arg2, Pre1ArgN } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: number , b: string ) {} function boo ( x: string , a: number , b: string ) {} const booFromFoo: Pre1Arg2< string , typeof foo> = boo; const booFromFoo2: Pre1ArgN< string , typeof foo> = boo;

Pre N ArgN type may cause low ts performance

Append arguments

Useful for typed callbacks, rpc or event

Use Post N Arg J type to append N arguments to function with J arguments (max 10 arg)

or Post N ArgN type to append N arguments to function with unknown arguments number

import { Post1Arg2, Post1ArgN } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: number , b: string ) {} function boo ( a: number , b: string , x: string ) {} const booFromFoo: Post1Arg2< string , typeof foo> = boo; const booFromFoo2: Post1ArgN< string , typeof foo> = boo;

Post N ArgN type may cause low ts performance

Pick range of arguments

Callbacks & arguments list

Use Args10 to pick 10 args of function

Use Args N off Offset to pick N args with Offset offset (max 10 arg)

import { Args2off1 } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: boolean , b: number , c: string ) {} const argsBC: Args2off1< typeof foo> = [ 123 , 'Hello' ];

Use Args to pick all arguments

import { Args } from 'tsargs' ; function foo ( a: boolean , b: number , c: string ) {} const argsABC: Args< typeof foo> = [ true , 123 , 'Hello' ];

Args could be used in rest arguments:

const myCallbacks = { foo: ( a: number , b: number ) => a + b, boo: ( a: number ) => a + 10 , }; function call < CallbackName extends keyof Callbacks , Callbacks extends { [k: string ]: ( ...args: any [] ) => any } = typeof myCallbacks, Callback extends (...args: any []) => any = Callbacks[CallbackName], >( callbackName: CallbackName, ...args: Args<Callback> ): ReturnType<Callback> { return (myCallbacks as { [k: string ]: Function })[callbackName as any ](...args); } call( 'foo' , 1 , 2 ); call( 'boo' , 1 , 2 );

