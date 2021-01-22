TSArch

It's a library for checking architecture conventions in TypeScript&JavaScript projects using any test framework. You check dependencies between files, folders and slices, check for cyclic dependencies and more. It's similar to ArchUnit but for TS/JS projects.

Installation

npm install --save-dev tsarch

Usage

The project has currently two perspectives on architecture: file based architecture tests and slice based architecture tests.

File API

import "tsarch/dist/jest" import {filesOfProject} from "tsarch" describe( "architecture" , () => { jest.setTimeout( 60000 ); it( "business logic should not depend on the ui" , async ()=> { const rule = filesOfProject() .inFolder( "business" ) .shouldNot() .dependOnFiles() .inFolder( "ui" ) await expect(rule).toPassAsync() }) it( "business logic should be cycle free" , async ()=> { const rule = filesOfProject() .inFolder( "business" ) .should() .beFreeOfCycles() await expect(rule).toPassAsync() }) })

An example without jest and further examples of the usage can be found in the integration tests in test/files/integration .

Slices API

Assume that you have an architecture diagram (Plant Uml) as part of your documentation in the docs folder of your project.

import "tsarch/dist/jest" import {slicesOfProject} from "tsarch" import * as path from "path" describe( "architecture" , () => { jest.setTimeout( 60000 ); it( 'the architecture adheres to the config' , async () => { const diagramLocation = path.resolve( 'docs' , 'components.puml' ); const rule = await slicesOfProject() .definedBy( 'src/(**)/' ) .should() .adhereToDiagramInFile(diagramLocation) await expect(rule).toPassAsync() }); })

An example without jest and further examples of the usage can be found in the integration tests in test/slices/integration .

Path handling