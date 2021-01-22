It's a library for checking architecture conventions in TypeScript&JavaScript projects using any test framework. You check dependencies between files, folders and slices, check for cyclic dependencies and more. It's similar to ArchUnit but for TS/JS projects.
npm install --save-dev tsarch
The project has currently two perspectives on architecture: file based architecture tests and slice based architecture tests.
// imports and applies the jest extensions
import "tsarch/dist/jest"
// imports the files entrypoint
import {filesOfProject} from "tsarch"
describe("architecture", ()=> {
// architecture tests can take a while to finish
jest.setTimeout(60000);
// we use async await in combination with jest since this project uses asynchronous calls
it("business logic should not depend on the ui", async ()=> {
const rule = filesOfProject()
.inFolder("business")
.shouldNot()
.dependOnFiles()
.inFolder("ui")
await expect(rule).toPassAsync()
})
it("business logic should be cycle free", async ()=> {
const rule = filesOfProject()
.inFolder("business")
.should()
.beFreeOfCycles()
await expect(rule).toPassAsync()
})
})
An example without jest and further examples of the usage can be found in the integration tests
in
test/files/integration.
Assume that you have an architecture diagram (Plant Uml) as part of your documentation
in the
docs folder of your project.
import "tsarch/dist/jest"
import {slicesOfProject} from "tsarch"
import * as path from "path"
describe("architecture", ()=> {
jest.setTimeout(60000);
it('the architecture adheres to the config', async () => {
const diagramLocation = path.resolve('docs', 'components.puml');
const rule = await slicesOfProject()
.definedBy('src/(**)/')
.should()
.adhereToDiagramInFile(diagramLocation)
await expect(rule).toPassAsync()
});
})
An example without jest and further examples of the usage can be found in the integration tests
in
test/slices/integration.
The path of the project is always relative to a given
tsconfig.json.
If no
tsconfig.json is given
ts-arch tries to find one in a parent
folder, e.g. if your
tsconfig.json is in the same folder as your
src folder, then all the paths
begin with
src/...