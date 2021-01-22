openbase logo
tsarch

by MaibornWolff
5.2.0 (see all)

An architecture unit test framework for Typescript

Readme

TSArch

It's a library for checking architecture conventions in TypeScript&JavaScript projects using any test framework. You check dependencies between files, folders and slices, check for cyclic dependencies and more. It's similar to ArchUnit but for TS/JS projects.

Build status

Travis

Installation

npm install --save-dev tsarch

Usage

The project has currently two perspectives on architecture: file based architecture tests and slice based architecture tests.

File API

// imports and applies the jest extensions
import "tsarch/dist/jest"

// imports the files entrypoint
import {filesOfProject} from "tsarch"

describe("architecture", ()=> {

    // architecture tests can take a while to finish
    jest.setTimeout(60000);

    // we use async await in combination with jest since this project uses asynchronous calls
    it("business logic should not depend on the ui", async ()=> {
        const rule = filesOfProject()
            .inFolder("business")
            .shouldNot()
            .dependOnFiles()
            .inFolder("ui")

        await expect(rule).toPassAsync()
    })

    it("business logic should be cycle free", async ()=> {
        const rule = filesOfProject()
            .inFolder("business")
            .should()
            .beFreeOfCycles()

        await expect(rule).toPassAsync()
    })
})

An example without jest and further examples of the usage can be found in the integration tests in test/files/integration.

Slices API

Assume that you have an architecture diagram (Plant Uml) as part of your documentation in the docs folder of your project.

import "tsarch/dist/jest"
import {slicesOfProject} from "tsarch" 
import * as path from "path"

describe("architecture", ()=> {
    jest.setTimeout(60000);

    it('the architecture adheres to the config', async () => {
        const diagramLocation = path.resolve('docs', 'components.puml');
    
        const rule = await slicesOfProject()
            .definedBy('src/(**)/')
            .should()
            .adhereToDiagramInFile(diagramLocation)
    
        await expect(rule).toPassAsync()
    });
})

An example without jest and further examples of the usage can be found in the integration tests in test/slices/integration.

Path handling

The path of the project is always relative to a given tsconfig.json. If no tsconfig.json is given ts-arch tries to find one in a parent folder, e.g. if your tsconfig.json is in the same folder as your src folder, then all the paths begin with src/...

